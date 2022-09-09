ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

Crash in southern Kent County leaves 3 dead

ALTO, MI -- Three people now have died from a two-vehicle crash that happened Monday, Sept. 13 south of Lowell. One person was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at Alden Nash Avenue SE and 92nd Street and two others died later, state police said Tuesday. Those who...
KENT COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kalamazoo County, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Kalamazoo County, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Kalamazoo, MI
103.3 WKFR

Battle Creek Bank Struck By Armed Robber

It was just following the Noon rush hour when an armed robber entered the lobby of a bank, located on a busy Battle Creek street, Monday afternoon. Just before 1:00 PM, a gunman entered the PNC Bank, on Capital Avenue SW, demanding money from the startled tellers. As drawers were being emptied a quick-thinking teller was able to discreetly activate the bank’s emergency alarm during the brazen midday hoist. Battle Creek Police quickly responded to the alert, but the robber was able to flee the scene before the officers arrived.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Fox17

Police seek information in Battle Creek bank robbery

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police are seeking information related to a bank robbery in Battle Creek Monday afternoon. The city says the robbery occurred at PNC Bank on Capital Avenue before 1 p.m. We’re told the suspect walked into the bank and brandished a firearm before demanding money from...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Line Of Duty#Mi#Kalamazoo County Sheriff#House
MLive

Westnedge Avenue closed at I-94 after crash

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Northbound Westnedge Avenue is shut down because of a crash. A crash around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, led to the closure northbound lane of South Westnedge Avenue at I-94, the Kalamazoo Consolidated Dispatch Authority said. The closure includes traffic trying to exit onto Westnedge...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MLive

Serious crash closes Kent County roadway

KENT COUNTY, MI – Police are advising drivers to find an alternate route after a serious crash forced authorities to close a Kent County roadway. Michigan State Police are responding to a serious vehicle crash at the intersection of Alden Nash Avenue and 92nd Street, according to a Twitter post on Monday, Sept. 12.
KENT COUNTY, MI
MLive

MLive

50K+
Followers
51K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy