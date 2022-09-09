Read full article on original website
Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office: Nathaniel Brown found, investigation ongoing
The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office tells FOX 17 Nathaniel Brown was found. An investigation into his disappearance is still ongoing.
Battle Creek police: Shooting suspect found in back of van
A 26-year-old man wanted for allegedly kidnapping and shooting at his ex-girlfriend was found hiding in the back of van during a traffic stop.
Crash in southern Kent County leaves 3 dead
ALTO, MI -- Three people now have died from a two-vehicle crash that happened Monday, Sept. 13 south of Lowell. One person was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at Alden Nash Avenue SE and 92nd Street and two others died later, state police said Tuesday. Those who...
Police release name of Kalamazoo man, 53, who was shot and killed
KALAMAZOO, MI – Police have released the name of a man fatally shot early Sunday morning. Antonio Shavanno Labrre, 53, of Kalamazoo, was shot around 3 a.m. Sept. 11, on Princeton Avenue between Park Street and Westnedge Avenue, Kalamazoo Public Safety Public Information Officer Jay Shatara said.
Battle Creek Bank Struck By Armed Robber
It was just following the Noon rush hour when an armed robber entered the lobby of a bank, located on a busy Battle Creek street, Monday afternoon. Just before 1:00 PM, a gunman entered the PNC Bank, on Capital Avenue SW, demanding money from the startled tellers. As drawers were being emptied a quick-thinking teller was able to discreetly activate the bank’s emergency alarm during the brazen midday hoist. Battle Creek Police quickly responded to the alert, but the robber was able to flee the scene before the officers arrived.
Suspect arrested for allegedly beating elderly man on trail in Ionia County
IONIA COUNTY, MI – Police said an elderly man was hospitalized on Monday after being assaulted on a trail, Ionia County sheriff’s deputies said. One suspect is in custody, but remains unnamed as an investigation continues into the reported assault on Monday, Sept. 12. The victim reported the...
One person dies, two others airlifted following crash in Kent County
KENT COUNTY, MI – One person has died and two other individuals have been airlifted to an area hospital following a crash in Kent County on Monday. Michigan State Police are asking drivers to avoid the intersection of Alden Nash Avenue and 92nd Street as troopers investigate a now-fatal crash.
Police seek information in Battle Creek bank robbery
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police are seeking information related to a bank robbery in Battle Creek Monday afternoon. The city says the robbery occurred at PNC Bank on Capital Avenue before 1 p.m. We’re told the suspect walked into the bank and brandished a firearm before demanding money from...
One Woman Extricated After A Rollover Crash In Kalamazoo (Kalamazoo, MI)
Authorities responded to a rollover crash in Kalamazoo on Monday. A crash occurred at the intersection of West Main Street and Prairie Avenue around 6 p.m. According to the Kalamazoo Public Safety Officers, a vehicle [..]
‘You chose violence,’ family says as man sentenced for Kalamazoo murder
KALAMAZOO, MI – The family members of Elijah Roberson aren’t going to let his murder destroy them. Instead, his fiancée Pattrice Fuller said, they’ll build back stronger.
St. Joseph County infant had meth in system and other signs of abuse
CENTREVILLE, MICH. — A St. Joseph County infant had drugs in his system, broken bones and fever of over 104 degrees when he was rushed to a Sturgis Hospital on Aug. 8, according to probable cause documents filed in a child abuse case against the infant's mother. Amanda Wood...
Westnedge Avenue closed at I-94 after crash
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Northbound Westnedge Avenue is shut down because of a crash. A crash around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, led to the closure northbound lane of South Westnedge Avenue at I-94, the Kalamazoo Consolidated Dispatch Authority said. The closure includes traffic trying to exit onto Westnedge...
Serious crash closes Kent County roadway
KENT COUNTY, MI – Police are advising drivers to find an alternate route after a serious crash forced authorities to close a Kent County roadway. Michigan State Police are responding to a serious vehicle crash at the intersection of Alden Nash Avenue and 92nd Street, according to a Twitter post on Monday, Sept. 12.
Police ID the victim of the body found on side of the road in Jackson County
A victim, 36-year-old Janz Anne Chatman from Georgia, has been identified as the person who was found dead on the side of the road Friday in Jackson’s Summit Township.
Kent Co. deputy fired as he faces battery charge against paralyzed man in off-duty incident
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. — A Kent County Sheriff's Deputy was fired from the force after he was charged with assault and battery in an off-duty assault near Lansing. Marcelo Aranda, of Allendale, is charged in connection with an incident that happened on Aug. 19 at the Okemos Rest Area in Ingham County.
9 bullets, zero warning: Family blindsided when man killed pregnant girlfriend
If there were warning signs in Marissa Valdez and Dealeyon Franklin's relationship before he shot and killed her, family missed them.
Fired Kent Co. deputy accused of assaulting paralyzed man
A Kent County deputy has been fired and accused of attacking a man following a road rage incident while off duty.
Man, 77, dies after 2-car crash in Southwest Michigan
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI – A man died after a two-car crash Monday night. A 77-year-old Lawton man was driving on Young’s Prairie Road around 10:13 p.m., Sept. 12 when he ran a stop sign at M-60, in Fabius Township, the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office said.
1 Dead, 1 Injured In A Fiery Motor Vehicle Crash In Benton Harbor (Benton Harbor, MI)
Public safety officials in Benton Harbor responded to a motor vehicle crash on Main Street that claimed a life and injured another. The crash was reported around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.
Man shot while fleeing police, ending in stolen U-haul truck crash, now out of hospital
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI -- A man shot by police after first struggling with Walker officers, then later leading Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies on a chase in stolen U-Haul, has been released from a hospital. The man has been transferred to the Kent County Jail on warrants unrelated to the...
