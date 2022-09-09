ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grayling, MI

Wellington Farm, USA Kicking off Fall Season with Corn Maze for a Cause

By Katie Birecki
9&10 News
9&10 News
 4 days ago

Wellington Farm in Grayling kicked off their fall season opening their corn maze Friday afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KKf1W_0hpDwn5Z00
Photo credit: Kevin Nagel

This year, their maze theme is dedicated to the Alzheimer’s Association.

30% of the profits from the maze this year will be donated to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Howard Taylor of Wellington Farm creates the designs for each year’s corn maze.

He says in the maze, you travel through the logo of the Alzheimer’s Association and learn about the 10 early warning signs of the disease.

“I cut 10 exits off of the logo, and at each exit is one of those ten warning signs so you can read them all,” Taylor said. “The kicker is only one of those ten exits will get you out of the maze. You have to figure out which one it is.”

The maze will be open Fridays from 1:00 to 4:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 11:00 to 4:30 p.m.

traverseticker.com

From Traverse City To CBS Sunday Morning: Local Workshop About Bridging Political Divide Lands On National TV

A year ago, as the United States marked 20 years since the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, headlines juxtaposed the current state of the nation to the way things were in the wake of that tragic day. “After 9/11, a moment of national unity. Then, quickly, more and new divisions,” read the title of a piece published by the Washington Post one year ago today. Those divisions are the core topic of a segment that will air next week as part of the CBS Sunday Morning show. The twist? The segment features footage from a recent workshop session held right here in Traverse City, which focused on fostering constructive and respectful dialogue between people on both sides of the political aisle.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Lake Ann’s Best Kept Secret: The Bread Lady

I don’t mean to butter you up, but….Lake Ann locals have been holding out on us!. The community’s best kept secret is where they get their bread from!. There’s a reason why Rachel Beckwith is known as The Bread Lady! Beckwith turned her passion into a career, starting a bakery right out of her home.
LAKE ANN, MI
