Wellington Farm, USA Kicking off Fall Season with Corn Maze for a Cause

Wellington Farm in Grayling kicked off their fall season opening their corn maze Friday afternoon.

Photo credit: Kevin Nagel

This year, their maze theme is dedicated to the Alzheimer’s Association.

30% of the profits from the maze this year will be donated to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Howard Taylor of Wellington Farm creates the designs for each year’s corn maze.

He says in the maze, you travel through the logo of the Alzheimer’s Association and learn about the 10 early warning signs of the disease.

“I cut 10 exits off of the logo, and at each exit is one of those ten warning signs so you can read them all,” Taylor said. “The kicker is only one of those ten exits will get you out of the maze. You have to figure out which one it is.”

The maze will be open Fridays from 1:00 to 4:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 11:00 to 4:30 p.m.