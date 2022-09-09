GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Gilroy Police said an adult man died after an SUV hit him Monday night and failed to stop. At around 8:54 p.m., police responded to Wren Avenue and El Cerrito Way and found a Gilroy resident that had been hit by a vehicle. The victim died of their injuries at the scene, The post Police looking for SUV involved in deadly hit-and-run in Gilroy appeared first on KION546.

GILROY, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO