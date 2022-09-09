Read full article on original website
NBC Bay Area
Gilroy Police Search for Suspect in Deadly Hit-and-Run
Gilroy police are asking for the public's help in locating the driver who fatally struck a pedestrian Monday night and then fled the scene. The deadly hit-and-run collision happened at about 9 p.m. in the area of Wren Avenue and El Cerrito Way, police said. First responders tried to save...
Police looking for SUV involved in deadly hit-and-run in Gilroy
GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Gilroy Police said an adult man died after an SUV hit him Monday night and failed to stop. At around 8:54 p.m., police responded to Wren Avenue and El Cerrito Way and found a Gilroy resident that had been hit by a vehicle. The victim died of their injuries at the scene, The post Police looking for SUV involved in deadly hit-and-run in Gilroy appeared first on KION546.
Gilroy Dispatch
Driver flees after striking, killing Gilroy man with vehicle
A Gilroy man walking in the area of Wren Avenue and El Cerrito Way died Sept. 12 after he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. Gilroy Police are now searching for witnesses or surveillance footage that may have spotted the vehicle. The crash was reported at about...
KSBW.com
Heavy law enforcement presence reported at Target shopping center in Gilroy
GILROY, Calif. — A large police presence was seen at the Gilroy Crossing shopping center in Gilroy, Tuesday afternoon. According to witnesses, police have swarmed the shopping center. The Target store in the shopping center has been placed on lockdown, with shoppers locked inside. According to the California Highway...
crimevoice.com
Santa Cruz Police: Alleged burglar caught in the act
Originally Published By: Santa Cruz Police Department Facebook Page. ” SCPD officers quickly and stealthily responded to a burglary at the Xfinity store on the 500 block of River Street. The patrol team’s silent approach and methodical containment strategy led to a successful apprehension of the suspect as he exited the store with literally a grocery cart full of Xfinity merchandise.
NBC Bay Area
Officer Injured by Theft Suspects Fleeing Scene in San Francisco
A police officer investigating a catalytic converter theft early Monday was injured after being hit by the suspects' car in San Francisco's Russian Hill neighborhood, police said. The theft was reported about 5:08 a.m. in the 400 block of Chestnut Street, where a man told officers that someone had just...
rwcpulse.com
Samurai sword believed to have been used in beheading of mother killed in San Carlos
A young mother who was nearly decapitated on the street in front of her San Carlos apartment last Thursday morning was likely killed with a samurai sword, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office. Authorities alleged that Karina Castro, 27, died after 33-year-old Jose Raphael Solano Landaeta, who...
NBC Bay Area
Police Arrest 2 Women Suspected in at Least 13 Armed Robberies in SF
Two women accused of a series of armed robberies in San Francisco have been arrested by San Francisco police. The pair are suspected of robbing multiple victims at gunpoint in at least 13 holdups, according to San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. The robberies occurred between Aug. 6 and Aug....
NBC Bay Area
Vallejo High School Staff Member Shot After Breaking Up Fight: Police
Police are investigating a shooting in front of Vallejo High School that left a staff member injured Tuesday. The police department said that the staff member broke up a fight between students and unknown men in front of the campus around 3:45 p.m. That's when those involved fled the area in a dark-colored sedan while shooting back at those still on the scene.
Authorities investigating possible shooting on Hwy 4 in Antioch, police say
Authorities are investigating a possible shooting in Antioch, police said.
L.A. Weekly
1 Dead in Traffic Crash on Lawrence Expressway [Santa Clara, CA]
SANTA CLARA, CA (September 13, 2022) – Early Saturday morning, a traffic crash on Lawrence Expressway left one person dead, police said. According to authorities, on September 10th, at around 6:55 a.m. they received reports of a major traffic accident in the area. Furthermore, one person was pronounced dead...
pajaronian.com
Woman arrested for fatal DUI collision
SANTA CRUZ—A Santa Cruz woman was arrested Sunday night for allegedly fleeing after striking a man crossing Capitola Road in a motorized wheelchair. The victim, a 69-year-old Santa Cruz man, was taken to Natividad Medical Center, where he later died. According to California Highway Patrol Officer Sam Courtney, the...
Suspect wanted for multiple Marina burglaries
MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Marina Police said they need the public's help finding a man allegedly responsible for multiple residential burglaries in Marina. The man pictured above is believed to have burglarized homes along the 400 block of Reservation Road. The burglaries are said to have occurred between Sept. 1 and Sept. 11 during the overnight The post Suspect wanted for multiple Marina burglaries appeared first on KION546.
Gilroy Target off lockdown after county-wide chase
GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP Gilroy said a chase that began in Monterey County ended near the Gilroy Crossing shopping center Tuesday afternoon. Target told KION they were on lockdown for a short while, but officers told them it was safe for guests to come in. CHP has not confirmed why the chase suspect was wanted. The post Gilroy Target off lockdown after county-wide chase appeared first on KION546.
kion546.com
Police: Salinas man arrested for injuring 93-year-old woman during carjacking
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police arrested a man after he allegedly threw a 93-year-old woman to the ground in the Creek Bridge Shopping Center parking lot Sunday morning. Daniel Guerra, 23, saw the woman trying to get into her car near the Starbucks, threw her to the ground, and stole...
NBC Bay Area
Several Injured After Shootout at San Leandro Marijuana Grow: Police
At least three people were shot and two were critically injured following a shootout at an indoor marijuana site in San Leandro early Sunday morning, officials said. San Leandro police said at about 4:20 a.m., they responded to a call regarding a burglary in progress in the 2000 block of Adams Avenue.
NBC Bay Area
CHP Investigates Shooting on State Route 4 in Contra Costa County
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting that occurred early Monday morning on State Route 4 in Contra Costa County, a spokesperson for the agency said. CHP was notified of the shooting at approximately 5:30 a.m. on State Route 4 near State Route 160 involving two vehicles. Both the...
kalw.org
Report: Almost of third of SJPD police officers receive complaints
The San Jose Spotlight reports the number of complaints increased nearly 25 percent over 2020, when San Jose saw significant upheaval in response to the police killing of George Floyd. This included police violence against protesters and calls for an overhaul of policing in the city. The city's annual report...
San Carlos beheading suspect to appear in court today
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) – The suspect in last week’s grisly San Carlos beheading is behind bars this morning and heading into his first court appearance Monday afternoon. Jose Solano Landaeta, 33, is accused of beheading his ex-girlfriend Karina Castro, who is the mother of his 1-year-old child. The 27-year-old’s family confirmed her identity and […]
One dead, two injured after Santa Clara DUI crash
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was killed and two men were seriously injured in a crash early Saturday morning in Santa Clara, according to police. The Santa Clara Police Department believes alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in the crash. Police were called to the intersection of Lawrence Expressway and Poinciana Drive at […]
