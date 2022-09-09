ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The heat is off, but so was a key weather index, and that was deadly

By Olivia Wise/The Examiner, Alex Welsh/The New York Times, Jeff Elder
San Francisco Examiner
San Francisco Examiner
 4 days ago
Olivia Wise/The Examiner

Around the world, people are increasingly staggering through crazy-making heat waves asking themselves, “Why does it feel so much hotter than the temperature?”

And the answer is, the “feels like” heat index is broken, according to new research from UC Berkeley that shows climate change has melted that metric from the National Weather Service, warping what we used to think we knew about heat waves.

The Berkeley research shows the NWS has been erroneously reporting that the weather “feels like” a certain temperature when the body is actually experiencing the severe impact of a temperature that is sometimes much higher.

Professor David Romps of Cal’s department of earth and planetary science and his colleague Yi-Chuan Lu at the Berkeley physics department found that the 1979 index used by the National Weather Service stopped short of where climate change has taken us when it comes to high temperatures.

The NWS index failed to factor in aspects of how the body cools itself with sweat in very high heat and humidity, so those numbers were off — sometimes by 20 degrees.

That means in a 1995 Chicago heat wave, the NWS told people it felt like it was 119 degrees, but it actually felt like it was 141 degrees, Romps says.

If 141 degrees got your attention, it should. Deaths went up 85% that week, as 1,177 people died in Chicago, more than 700 from the heat .

The fact is, heat waves kill people.

Heat waves in California have killed more people in the past 30 years than any other natural disaster. Nearly 12,000 Californians died in one 18-day heat wave in 2006, according to the National Institutes of Health . The Environmental Protection Agency estimates more than 1,300 deaths per year in the United States are directly due to extreme heat, and heat is an underlying or contributing cause in about 600 deaths per year.

So telling people it “feels like” the wrong temperature during extreme heat matters, especially when we face a future of heat waves.

“We’re trying to look at the most intense heat waves,” Romps told The Examiner. “And furthermore, we want to look into the future to see how the heat index will change and how the human experience of heat will change as we continue to warm the planet.”

But this is not about tomorrow, Romps said. “There’s a real lesson for today, and even in the past. If you go back to the most severe heat waves that we’ve experienced in the United States, the heat index values that have been reported at the time are wrong, and they were underreporting the heat index by as much as 20 degrees Fahrenheit.” And the deviation between the old heat index and the new findings widens the higher the temperature gets.

The National Weather Service is evaluating the old heat index and has also rolled out a pilot HeatRisk program to factor in dangers for California and the West, specifically, a spokesperson said.

A big factor in the new research is humidity. The reason the old system failed is that at a certain humidity, the body can’t cool itself by wicking sweat anymore. It’s too humid for the sweat to dry. But California doesn’t get as humid as other parts of the United States and the world.

“So, in California, today, the index, as reported by the National Weather Service, is largely accurate,” Romps said. “What we want to do but have not yet done is focus on California to figure out when we start to push into those formerly undefined heat index values. It’s not a common occurrence today. It certainly can become one in the future.”

California is not immune from misleading facts about the warming planet, Romps said. “Every day is affected by global warming. So right now it’s 2 or 3 or maybe 4 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than it ought to be right here in Berkeley.” The planet is changing, and that change is speeding up.

The old heat index was also based on a healthy young person with ample shade and water. That is not the case for many people in the Bay Area and elsewhere.

In California cities, increasingly frequent and severe heat waves could cause two to three times more deaths by mid-century, according to the California Natural Resources Agency. That could mean hundreds of people a year in the Bay Area dying from the heat.

Some of the issues that make California cities vulnerable to heat waves hit San Francisco hard. The resource agency’s Heat Assessment Tool shows that San Francisco is home to a large “urban heat island” in the southeast part of The City and is widely lacking in “tree canopy.” That means asphalt and old infrastructure heat up, and people have no shade to rest in.

Many different factors must be considered when addressing climate change, said Romps, whose research was supported by a Department of Energy program and published in The Journal of Applied Meteorology and Climatology .

How will we prepare for the heat waves of the future?

“That’s not so much science as political will,” Romps said. “It comes down to what decisions we make as a society. When do we decide to stop burning fossil fuels? That’s the question.”

San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco, CA
