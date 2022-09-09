Read full article on original website
Barbarian and the rise of the Airbnb horror movie
I am someone who still likes Airbnb. I recently embarked on my first holiday in three years — a two-week European tour — and I booked Airbnbs for three out of four destinations. Unlike many people, who have no shortage of horror stories about their less-than-charming stays at questionable apartments with dubious hosts, I’ve had mostly positive experiences in my years of using Airbnb. And yet, I understand the trepidation that comes with the service. I’ll never forget one of my first Airbnb bookings was an apartment in Florence, Italy, where my sister and I constantly felt watched throughout the night. As if there was someone or, more disturbingly, something surveying us, lurking from the shadows, making us feel uncomfortable. Uninvited.
The Handmaid's Tale season 5 premiere wasted no time in addressing Alexis Bledel's exit
Warning: Spoilers ahead for The Handmaid's Tale season 5, episode 1! Turn back now if you haven't caught up on Hulu yet. The Handmaid's Tale season 5 has now begun – and it didn't take long to find out what happened to Emily following Alexis Bledel's exit from the Hulu drama. The season premiere picks up in the wake of Commander Waterford's murder at the hands of June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss), Emily, and a bunch of other disgruntled former handmaids.
Netflix's All Quiet on the Western Front called "terrific" and "chilling" in rave first reviews
As the World War I film premieres at Toronto Film Festival, critics have shared their overwhelming positive thoughts about it online. New Netflix movie All Quiet on the Western Front is receiving rave first reviews, with critics calling it "harrowing", "terrific", and a "chilling piece of anti-war filmmaking". Directed by Edward Berger, it follows Paul, a young German soldier, whose euphoria over fighting in World War I soon turns to fear when he and his comrades are sent into the trenches.
A Friend of the Family trailer shows a psychopath at work
In the trailer for Peacock’s A Friend of the Family, which is based on a true story, FBI Agent Peter Walsh (Austin Stowell) tells the Broberg family to question the intentions of their neighbor, Robert Berchtold (Jake Lacy). “No one thinks that their best friend is a monster,” says Walsh. “But he has all the hallmarks of a psychopathic personality.”
Beyond Fest’s 10th anniversary lineup includes Halloween Ends, Weird Al biopic
In honor of its 10th anniversary, Beyond Fest announced its most substantial lineup of films in the festival’s history. As the highest-attended genre festival in the U.S., Beyond Fest will screen 63 features, including the world premiere of Halloween Ends and a special showing of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.
Vampire Academy showrunnners on adapting the popular YA series for Peacock
When it come to vampire adaptations on television, you’d be hard-pressed to find two better showrunners than Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre. Over 13 years, Plec created three successful series involving vampires: The Vampire Diaries, The Originals, and Legacies. MacIntyre, who played Sheriff Liz Forbes on The Vampire Diaries, joined Plec’s staff as a writer for the subsequent series. Now, the duo is teaming up again to adapt Peacock’s Vampire Academy, a new fantasy series about these mythological creatures.
It’s a Mad Men reunion in a new preview for Confess, Fletch
It’s been over seven years since AMC’s Mad Men came to an end, and most of the cast has gone on to big things. Elizabeth Moss has headlined Hulu‘s The Handmaid’s Tale, while Jon Hamm has largely moved on to features. Hamm’s next movie, Confess, Fletch, is a reboot of the Fletch films from the 1980s that featured Chevy Chase in the leading role as Irwin “Fletch” Fletcher. In a new preview clip from the film, Hamm shares the scene with his former Mad Men co-star, John Slattery.
Framed today, September 12: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Monday)
Attempting to solve today’s Framed for September 12 and need some help?. We love seeing people succeed, which is why we decided to give out hints for Framed. Since we’re feeling generous, here’s a bonus hint for today’s game. The movie is a comedy. It’s time...
The Fabelmans review: an origin story of Steven Spielberg
Steven Spielberg has spent his entire career channeling the heartache of his childhood into movies. He’s never really hesitated to admit as much, confessing publicly to the autobiographical elements woven through sensitive sensations like Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Catch Me If You Can, and especially his now 40-year-old E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, an all-ages, all-time smash that welcomed the world into the melancholy of his broken home via the friendship between a sad, lonely kid and a new friend from the stars. By now, all of that baggage is inextricable from the mythology of Hollywood’s most beloved hitmaker: It’s conventional wisdom that Spielberg’s talent for replicating the awe and terror of childhood comes from the way that his own has continued to weigh, more than half a century later, on his heart and mind.
