KC man sentenced to 10 years for meth, fentanyl distribution

A Kansas City, Missouri, man was sentenced to over 10 years in prison after getting caught attempting to deliver fentanyl and methamphetamine in Leavenworth.

Police found 25-year-old Christopher Renyer inside a vehicle near 1101 N. 4th Street.

He was later convicted of possession with intent to distribute.

During the investigation, Renyer was also found with multiple cell phones and baggies commonly used for drug distribution.

