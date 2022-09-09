ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KC man sentenced to 10 years for meth, fentanyl distribution

By David Medina
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xT7hE_0hpDw7IQ00

A Kansas City, Missouri, man was sentenced to over 10 years in prison after getting caught attempting to deliver fentanyl and methamphetamine in Leavenworth.

Police found 25-year-old Christopher Renyer inside a vehicle near 1101 N. 4th Street.

He was later convicted of possession with intent to distribute.

During the investigation, Renyer was also found with multiple cell phones and baggies commonly used for drug distribution.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Leavenworth, KS
Crime & Safety
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Leavenworth, KS
State
Missouri State
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, KS
KSNT News

58 arrests made during police operation in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Nearly 60 people were arrested by the Topeka Police Department following an operation involving multiple other law enforcement agencies. In total, 58 people were arrested, clearing 78 felony warrants and 30 misdemeanor warrants, according to the TPD. The operation focused its efforts on Sept 8. According to the TPD, a joint court […]
TOPEKA, KS
kttn.com

Kansas City man arrested in Caldwell County

A Kansas City man was arrested in Caldwell County Sunday evening. The highway patrol accused 53-year-old Eric Little of driving while intoxicated, speeding careless and imprudent driving. Little was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Caldwell County Detention Center.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fentanyl#Methamphetamine#Police#Kc
WIBW

KC man behind bars after woman jumps from car during police chase

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man is behind bars after a woman jumped from his moving car during a police chase through Shawnee and Douglas counties. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Darryl D. Minor, 47, of Kansas City, Kan., has been arrested and could face multiple charges that include felony flee and elude after a police chase near I-70 and California Ave. on Monday afternoon, Sept. 12.
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSNT News

2 arrested Monday morning, face burglary charges

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two men have been arrested after being caught burglarizing a car Monday morning in Topeka. According to the Topeka Police Department, officers were sent to the Allstate parking lot at 2859 S. Kansas Ave. just before 8 a.m. Officers were told a car was burglarized. A witness told authorities what the possible […]
TOPEKA, KS
plattecountylandmark.com

Platte City man killed in local head-on crash

A head-on crash claimed the life of a Platte City man Friday night on Running Horse Road in Platte City. The Platte County Sheriff’s Office says the crash occurred about 8:35 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 in the 2600 block of Running Horse Road just north of the intersection with Maple Farm Road.
PLATTE CITY, MO
KSNT News

Manhunt for Lawrence high-speed chase suspect ends in arrest

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – A man who is believed to be responsible for almost running over an officer and leading the Lawrence Kansas Police Department on a high-speed chase is now in custody. According to the LKPD, Armeer Asad was taken into custody on Monday by another law enforcement agency. He was involved in an incident […]
LAWRENCE, KS
Great Bend Post

Police: 5 accused of violent Kansas robbery

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent robbery and arrested five suspects. Just after 4a.m. Sept. 9, police were dispatched to the 1200 Block of Wanamaker in Topeka in reference to report of an aggravated robbery to a person, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. As a result of...
TOPEKA, KS
jimmycsays.com

An enervated David Jungerman shows up in the courtroom

David Jungerman’s days of reckoning are underway. On Monday, scores of potential jurors nearly filled a courtroom on the fifth floor of the downtown Jackson County Courthouse. Some of those potential jurors sat in the jury box, while most of the rest sat in the spectator benches behind the courtroom railing.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
34K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy