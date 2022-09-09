Madeira native Caty McNally makes US Open women's doubles final

Madeira native Caty McNally is headed to the US Open women's doubles final.

McNally and her partner, Taylor Townsend, upset No. 12 seeds Caroline Dolehide and Storm Sanders 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 Friday afternoon to reach the final. This is McNally's second straight US Open women's doubles final. Her first appearance was with Coco Gauff.

The 20-year-old most recently lost the women's doubles tennis title at the 2022 Washington Open in August with partner Anna Kalinskaya. She and Kalinskaya had previously won the St. Petersburg Trophy.

Townsend, 26, is back at the US Open for the first time since giving birth to her son in March 2021.

The two will take on No. 3 seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova in Sunday's final. The former World No. 1s would have the Career Grand Slam if they win, while this would be McNally and Townsend's first Grand Slam.

