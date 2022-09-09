ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Sen. Mike Lee has support of all Republican senators — except one

By Dennis Romboy
Deseret News
Deseret News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sVPaB_0hpDvt6U00
Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, listens as Sen. Mike Romney, R-Utah, center, addresses the South Valley Chamber of Commerce gathering at the Salt Mine Productive Workspace in Sandy on Thursday Aug. 18, 2022. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

All current Republican senators apparently support Utah Sen. Mike Lee’s bid for reelection, except one.

Sen. Mitt Romney’s name is noticeably absent from the list of 48 senators Lee posted on his campaign Twitter account Friday.

“I am grateful for the support of my Senate colleagues. Together, we will continue the fight for the American people. The failures of the Biden Administration and Democrats have damaged our nation for long enough,” Lee tweeted.

Lee’s tweet does not use the word endorsement but rather support.

Matt Lusty, Lee’s campaign spokesman, said all of the senators on the list have publicly endorsed Lee, donated to his campaign or expressed support for his reelection.

“All of those people are supportive of Sen. Lee,” he said.

A big reason for that backing is the GOP’s drive to regain control of the Senate. Lee is engaged in a heated campaign against independent Evan McMullin. Losing Lee would deal a serious blow to that effort.

Henry Olsen, a Washington Post columnist and a senior fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center, called Romney’s refusal to endorse Lee a betrayal of the Republican Party.

“It should be a no-brainer for Romney to endorse his fellow Republican. Regaining control of the Senate is one of the GOP’s most important objectives, and that means marshaling every conceivable vote to make that happen,” he wrote in a column in March.

The Senate is made up of 50 Republicans, 48 Democrats and two independents who caucus with the Democrats. McMullin has said he would not caucus with either party if elected.

Earlier this year, Romney said he might not publicly back any of the candidates in the Senate race in Utah, and he has stuck to that. Lee had two GOP challengers at the time, and McMullin had not yet won the backing of the Utah Democratic Party. Romney has said that McMullin and Lee are his friends.

“I don’t think endorsements make any difference in a race to speak of. People in the race are my friends. I usually try and avoid situations where they’ve been friends. I may endorse and I may not, but I really haven’t given it any thought at this point,” he said in March.

Romney said then that he’s not sure anyone is anxious for his support, adding, “I’m not sure my endorsement is a plus or a minus, so maybe that’s why no one is asking.”

McMullin told Politico he “greatly appreciates” Romney’s neutrality in the race. He often points to Romney as the type of senator Utah and the country needs to find bipartisan solutions to issues.

McMullin pointed out Romney’s absence from the list in a tweet Friday, saying Lee is “more concerned with keeping the support of his DC buddies than doing right by Utahns. Noticeably missing? Support from Sen. Romney.”

Romney’s office did not respond to a request of comment on Friday.

In general, senators are more likely to endorse co-partisans, and the choice not to endorse a co-partisan reflects a lack of enthusiasm for the candidate or, alternatively, feeling torn between several plausible candidates in the case of an open seat, Chris Karopwitz, co-director of the Center for the Study of Elections and Democracy at Brigham Young University, told the Deseret News earlier.

“In this case, Romney’s choice not to endorse an incumbent Republican likely reflects the fact that he and Mike Lee have different bases of support among voters and different visions for the future of the Republican Party,” he said.

Romney and Lee have been on the opposite sides of several major votes, including the Donald Trump impeachment trials, infrastructure bill and confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

But the two senators have been together on other issues such as voting against the Inflation Reduction Act and condemning President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan.

Comments / 170

Bob Jensen
3d ago

Mitt Romney is a Rhino through all of the way. He won't have another term in the Senate. He doesn't have Utah values of what Utah is all about.

Reply(8)
54
hope
3d ago

No surprise. Romney should not be in the Senate and for sure not as a Republican Senator. Why Utah voters put him in office is not easy to understand.

Reply(6)
34
Matt
3d ago

Not one person in Utah that is Republican gives a crap about Mitt....we regret voting for him...he is a liar and coward

Reply(2)
28
Related
MSNBC

Sore loser Laura Loomer tells her MAGA base not to vote Republican. Great idea.

Laura Loomer, the far-right extremist and proud bigot who failed to win the Republican nomination in a Florida congressional race Tuesday, is as vile as they come. But because Loomer is encouraging her supporters not to vote for the GOP nominee in the general election, she may just be the Democrats’ best weapon to win an otherwise safe GOP seat. Here’s hoping she inspires other MAGA losers to follow her lead.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
State
Utah State
Salon

What a Supreme Court impeachment from 1805 could mean for Justice Clarence Thomas: historian

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., has been calling for the impeachment of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, arguing that in light of his wife Ginni Thomas' efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, he has no business taking part in cases that are related, in any way, to the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection. But fellow House Democrats, for the most part, haven't been receptive to AOC's recommendation — although they agree that Thomas should recuse himself from any Jan. 6-related cases.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

If Liz Cheney runs for president, I'm registrating as a Republican just to vote for her

The Liz Cheney interview on NBC was less an interview and more a Rorschach test for the most irrational anxieties and overthinking tendencies of political junkies who spend way too much time online. The Republican congresswoman from Wyoming just lost a primary that was conducted solely on the question of whether fascist insurrections are good or bad. (Cheney is Team Anti-Insurrection.) In her post-loss interview with Savannah Guthrie, the Beltway's favorite speculative question came up: Is Liz Cheney going to run for president now?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan Mcmullin
Person
Mitt Romney
outsidemagazine

Biden Restored National Monuments Reduced by Trump. Now Utah Is Suing to Shrink Them Again.

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. The state of Utah and two of its counties filed a lawsuit seeking to block President Biden’s restoration of Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monuments on Wednesday, five years after former President Trump drastically reduced the size of each monument in 2017.
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Republican Senators#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Election Federal#Election State#American#The Biden Administration#Democrats#Gop#Washington Post#The Republican Party
Fox News

If Republicans can't run against Democrats on abortion, they can't run against them on anything

There’s a bipartisan consensus that the Democrats' "stunning turnaround" in recent polls has a lot to do with abortion. Pew found that from March to August the percentage who said abortion was "very important" for the 2022 elections went from 43% to 56%. And during that time 538 recorded Republicans going from the 2.1% lead in the genetic ballot over Democrats to a 0.9% deficit.
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Brooklyn Lassiter

New Polls Show the Nationwide Effects of Joe Biden’s “Ultra MAGA” Rhetoric Speech | Opinion

The latest polls released by several polling agencies show how Americans have responded to the highly controversial speech. This non-biased, fully attributed article was written by investigative journalist Brooklyn Lassiter. It has been fully vetted and fact-checked by our editorial staff, and has been found to be factually accurate. It is comprised of information gleaned from the following sources: The Associated Press, Convention of States Action, The Trafalgar Group, and Empower Wisconsin.
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
36K+
Followers
27K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy