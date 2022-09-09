Marvel timeline gets updated to include ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

The Disney+ logo. | Disney+

The existing Marvel Universe is huge and still expanding. Disney+ released the updated chronological timeline for Marvel movies and shows after “Thor: Love and Thunder” became available to stream.

The fourth “Thor” movie appears to be last on the timeline, after “Moon Knight,” “She-Hulk” and “Ms. Marvel.”

Marvel actually has a person in charge of keeping track of these timelines. “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” head writer and producer Jessica Gao told The Direct that the series exists after “Endgame.”

“There actually is a Marvel person whose job it is to trace the timeline of everything. And we checked with him a lot about where the timing is. And so it’s like… the show is a few years after Endgame,” Gao said.

All Marvel shows and movies in chronological order

Here is an updated timeline of the Marvel Universe.