Marvel timeline gets updated to include ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

By Gitanjali Poonia
Deseret News
 4 days ago
The Disney+ logo. | Disney+

The existing Marvel Universe is huge and still expanding. Disney+ released the updated chronological timeline for Marvel movies and shows after “Thor: Love and Thunder” became available to stream.

The fourth “Thor” movie appears to be last on the timeline, after “Moon Knight,” “She-Hulk” and “Ms. Marvel.”

Marvel actually has a person in charge of keeping track of these timelines.  “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” head writer and producer Jessica Gao told The Direct that the series exists after “Endgame.”

“There actually is a Marvel person whose job it is to trace the timeline of everything. And we checked with him a lot about where the timing is. And so it’s like… the show is a few years after Endgame,” Gao said.

All Marvel shows and movies in chronological order

Here is an updated timeline of the Marvel Universe.

  1. “Captain America: The First Avenger.”
  2. “Captain Marvel.”
  3. “Iron Man.”
  4. “Iron Man 2.”
  5. “The Incredible Hulk.”
  6. “Thor.”
  7. “The Avengers.”
  8. “Thor: The Dark World.”
  9. “Iron Man 3.”
  10. “Captain America: The First Avenger.”
  11. “Guardians of the Galaxy.”
  12. “I Am Groot: Groot’s First Steps.”
  13. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.”
  14. “I Am Groot: The Little Guy.”
  15. “I Am Groot: Groot’s Pursuit.”
  16. “I Am Groot: Groot Takes a Bath.”
  17. “I Am Groot: Magnum Opus.”
  18. “Avengers: Age of Ultron.”
  19. “Ant-Man.”
  20. “Captain America: Civil War.”
  21. “Black Widow.”
  22. “Black Panther.”
  23. “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”
  24. “Doctor Strange.”
  25. “Thor: Ragnarok.”
  26. “Ant-Man and the Wasp.”
  27. “Avengers: Infinity War.
  28. “Avengers: Endgame.”
  29. “Loki.”
  30. “What If...?
  31. “WandaVision.”
  32. “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.”
  33. “Spider-Man: Far From Home.”
  34. “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”
  35. “Eternals.”
  36. “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”
  37. “Hawkeye.”
  38. “Moon Knight.”
  39. “She-Hulk.”
  40. “Ms. Marvel.”
  41. “Thor: Love and Thunder.”

