Marvel timeline gets updated to include ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’
The existing Marvel Universe is huge and still expanding. Disney+ released the updated chronological timeline for Marvel movies and shows after “Thor: Love and Thunder” became available to stream.
The fourth “Thor” movie appears to be last on the timeline, after “Moon Knight,” “She-Hulk” and “Ms. Marvel.”
Marvel actually has a person in charge of keeping track of these timelines. “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” head writer and producer Jessica Gao told The Direct that the series exists after “Endgame.”
“There actually is a Marvel person whose job it is to trace the timeline of everything. And we checked with him a lot about where the timing is. And so it’s like… the show is a few years after Endgame,” Gao said.
All Marvel shows and movies in chronological order
Here is an updated timeline of the Marvel Universe.
- “Captain America: The First Avenger.”
- “Captain Marvel.”
- “Iron Man.”
- “Iron Man 2.”
- “The Incredible Hulk.”
- “Thor.”
- “The Avengers.”
- “Thor: The Dark World.”
- “Iron Man 3.”
- “Captain America: The First Avenger.”
- “Guardians of the Galaxy.”
- “I Am Groot: Groot’s First Steps.”
- “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.”
- “I Am Groot: The Little Guy.”
- “I Am Groot: Groot’s Pursuit.”
- “I Am Groot: Groot Takes a Bath.”
- “I Am Groot: Magnum Opus.”
- “Avengers: Age of Ultron.”
- “Ant-Man.”
- “Captain America: Civil War.”
- “Black Widow.”
- “Black Panther.”
- “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”
- “Doctor Strange.”
- “Thor: Ragnarok.”
- “Ant-Man and the Wasp.”
- “Avengers: Infinity War.
- “Avengers: Endgame.”
- “Loki.”
- “What If...?
- “WandaVision.”
- “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.”
- “Spider-Man: Far From Home.”
- “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”
- “Eternals.”
- “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”
- “Hawkeye.”
- “Moon Knight.”
- “She-Hulk.”
- “Ms. Marvel.”
- “Thor: Love and Thunder.”
Comments / 0