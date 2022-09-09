Details Emerge About NBA In-Season Tournament Framework in New Report

A possible framework for the NBA’s long-rumored in-season tournament has reportedly been revealed.

Charania reported Friday the NBA and NBPA are “still working to finalize” the future in-season tournament concept, which could be introduced as soon as the 2023–24 season.

Per Charania, current tournament plans call for a series of cup games that would run through November, with the top eight teams advancing to a single-elimination Final round held in December. All of the tournament games are set to be apart of the NBA’s 82-game schedule with an extra game added for the remaining two teams.

Charania also noted the top eight teams would receive prizes for advancing to the Final round, though details are unknown at this time.

Friday’s news marks a notable step forward on ongoing talks surrounding a future in-season tourney in recent months . Back in February, NBA commissioner Adam Silver told reporters players have “been more receptive to the possibility of an in-season tournament” due, in part, to the growing success of the play-in tournament the league established in the 2019-20 season.

Two months prior, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported details of the possible rewards for players, saying the two sides had discussed a “purse of $1 million per player for the winning team” plus an increase in “financial and competitive incentives before an agreement on the format.”

