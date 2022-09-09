Read full article on original website
Related
WIS-TV
Sumter Co searching for suspect accused of burglary
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who they believe burglarized the Yogi Stop convenience store. Investigators say the suspect broke into the front door of the store on September 5, 2022, and stole cash, cigarettes, and alcohol. According to officials,...
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: Teen arrested this morning after shooting incident
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department arrested a teen, they say, was involved in a shooting this morning. The incident occurred on Sept. 12 around 1 am at Sutters Mill Road. When deputies arrived at the scene, they say they found shell casings outside of a...
wach.com
Man arrested, accused of using drone to deliver contraband to prisoner
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The SC Department of Corrections says a man is arrested after attempting to use a drone to provide contraband to a prisoner. LOCAL FIRST | Teen charged with attempted murder after shooting in Columbia. Officials say on Sunday, Yah'quann Gantt, 26, was charged with...
Sheriff: Columbia teen shoots into home, ends up shooting his hand
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies have arrested a teen they say shot into a home -- but wound up shooting himself. Officers say the incident happened Monday, September 12 on Sutters Mill Road which is just off Clemson Road near Interstate 20. According to deputies, around 1 a.m....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIS-TV
Teen arrested in connection with shooting in Columbia neighborhood
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A teen was arrested after allegedly shooting at a home in Columbia. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said the shooting happened in the 800 block of Sutters Mill Road on Monday around 1 a.m. Deputies found shell casings outside the home and observed damage to...
wach.com
Chapin man sentenced; stole thousands of dollars from his mother in nursing home
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Chapin man will be in prison after pleading guilty to stealing thousands of dollars from his mother who was a nursing home resident, the SC Attorney General's Office said. 50-year-old David Crider, was sentenced on Tuesday to three years in prison and an additional...
wach.com
Orangeburg deputies searching for catalytic converter thief
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Orangeburg County investigators are looking for a person of interest caught on camera during a catalytic converter theft. The person, seen driving an Audi A4, was seen on security cameras at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home, around 7:10 a.m. on September 6. LOCAL FIRST | Three...
Woman charged in crash that killed Florence County medic, motorcyclist requests jury trial
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman who was charged in a crash that resulted in the death of a Florence County paramedic and a motorcyclist is requesting a jury trial, according to online court records. Jacqueline Williams filed the request for a jury trial on Wednesday, according to records. She’s charged with two counts […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Florence County murder suspect released from jail after posting bond
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County murder suspect was released from jail Monday on a $125,000 bond he was granted last month by a judge, according to online booking records. Semori Seven McKnight, 26, of Florence, was given a $125,000 surety bond on Aug. 8, according to Assistant Solicitor Ryan White. McKnight was […]
wach.com
Man accused of pointing gun at SC McDonald's employees charged
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A man accused of pointing a gun at McDonald's employees in Aug. has been arrested and charged, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. Deputies say investigators were able to identify the man as 22-year-old Calvin McGill. McGill has been charged with pointing and presenting...
Elgin area man killed in Lugoff apartment shooting identified
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities have released the name of a 30-year-old man who was found shot dead at an apartment complex in Lugoff on Friday afternoon. Kershaw County Coroner David West said that his office was called to Hallmark at Truesdell Apartments at 4:49 p.m. following a shooting at the location.
Three men from Columbia killed in I-77 fatal crash
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Three men from Columbia were among the four people killed in a crash in Chester County Sunday along Interstate 77. The Chester County Coroner's Officer confirmed three people from Columbia were among the victims: 29-year-old Treshawn Simmons, 29-year-old Daniel Ewing III, and 20-year-old Thomas Grant III.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kool1027.com
Homicide in Lugoff Late Friday Afternoon
According to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office, at almost 5pm on Friday September 9th, 911 received a call of a shooting at the Hallmark Apartments in Lugoff. According to KC Coroner David West, 30 year old Vance Lamar Fowler was killed as a result of that shooting. Upon initial investigation, KC Sheriff’s Investigators discovered that the suspected shooter was 36 year old Trevor Polynice Samuel. Samuel was taken into custody late Friday night, and is at the Kershaw County Detention Center as his bond was denied.
WBTV
Deputies: Woman arrested after allegedly hitting middle school students on Chester Co. school bus
CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) - A woman was arrested Friday after deputies with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office say she boarded a school bus and attacked middle school children. According to incident reports, a school bus was stopped at the Pinckney Street bus stop after school. When the driver opened the service door, a group of girls reportedly started fighting.
coladaily.com
Lexington Co. woman arrested for stealing over 10K from Barnyard Flea Market
A Lexington County woman has been arrested and charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent after allegedly stealing more than 10K from her employer. South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) officials announced Monday that Kathryn Lenni Ward, 36, of Lexington, South Carolina, was arrested by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department in North Carolina. She was extradited to South Carolina and was served the arrest warrant by SLED agents.
wach.com
More teens charged in high school football game fight
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Two additional teens face charges for participating in a fight that shut down the Spring Valley - Ridge View football game last Friday, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. The teens, both 14-year-old students from Spring Valley High School, were both charged Monday...
parentherald.com
South Carolina Mom Gets Arrested After Fight Erupts on Her Kid’s Middle School Bus in Chester
Sheriff's investigators arrested a mother involved in a brawl on her kid's middle school bus in Chester County, South Carolina, according to the Charlotte Observer. Two students started fighting on the Chester Middle School bus on Friday afternoon, just before the bus arrived at a stop. According to a news release from the sheriff's office, a parent of one of the brawling juveniles stepped onto the bus, causing the situation to escalate.
wach.com
Columbia Police investigating fatal car crash on Broad River Road
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia Police Department says to avoid the Broad River Road and Omarest Drive as investigators look into a fatal car crash Monday evening. The incident resulted in the death of a male pedestrian. More information will be posted here when made available.
4 killed after car, train collide in South Carolina; victims identified
FLORENCE, S.C. — Four people were killed Saturday night when a train and car collided in a South Carolina city, authorities said. The crash occurred in downtown Florence at about 8:40 p.m. EDT, WBTW-TV reported. One person survived the crash, Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed Sunday morning.
4 killed, 2 hurt in South Carolina crash involving wrong-way driver
Traffic is being diverted to HWY 901 and HWY 9 in Chester County.
Comments / 4