Kershaw County, SC

Sumter Co searching for suspect accused of burglary

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who they believe burglarized the Yogi Stop convenience store. Investigators say the suspect broke into the front door of the store on September 5, 2022, and stole cash, cigarettes, and alcohol. According to officials,...
RCSD: Teen arrested this morning after shooting incident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department arrested a teen, they say, was involved in a shooting this morning. The incident occurred on Sept. 12 around 1 am at Sutters Mill Road. When deputies arrived at the scene, they say they found shell casings outside of a...
Teen arrested in connection with shooting in Columbia neighborhood

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A teen was arrested after allegedly shooting at a home in Columbia. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said the shooting happened in the 800 block of Sutters Mill Road on Monday around 1 a.m. Deputies found shell casings outside the home and observed damage to...
Orangeburg deputies searching for catalytic converter thief

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Orangeburg County investigators are looking for a person of interest caught on camera during a catalytic converter theft. The person, seen driving an Audi A4, was seen on security cameras at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home, around 7:10 a.m. on September 6. LOCAL FIRST | Three...
Man accused of pointing gun at SC McDonald's employees charged

RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A man accused of pointing a gun at McDonald's employees in Aug. has been arrested and charged, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. Deputies say investigators were able to identify the man as 22-year-old Calvin McGill. McGill has been charged with pointing and presenting...
Elgin area man killed in Lugoff apartment shooting identified

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities have released the name of a 30-year-old man who was found shot dead at an apartment complex in Lugoff on Friday afternoon. Kershaw County Coroner David West said that his office was called to Hallmark at Truesdell Apartments at 4:49 p.m. following a shooting at the location.
Three men from Columbia killed in I-77 fatal crash

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Three men from Columbia were among the four people killed in a crash in Chester County Sunday along Interstate 77. The Chester County Coroner's Officer confirmed three people from Columbia were among the victims: 29-year-old Treshawn Simmons, 29-year-old Daniel Ewing III, and 20-year-old Thomas Grant III.
Homicide in Lugoff Late Friday Afternoon

According to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office, at almost 5pm on Friday September 9th, 911 received a call of a shooting at the Hallmark Apartments in Lugoff. According to KC Coroner David West, 30 year old Vance Lamar Fowler was killed as a result of that shooting. Upon initial investigation, KC Sheriff’s Investigators discovered that the suspected shooter was 36 year old Trevor Polynice Samuel. Samuel was taken into custody late Friday night, and is at the Kershaw County Detention Center as his bond was denied.
Deputies: Woman arrested after allegedly hitting middle school students on Chester Co. school bus

CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) - A woman was arrested Friday after deputies with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office say she boarded a school bus and attacked middle school children. According to incident reports, a school bus was stopped at the Pinckney Street bus stop after school. When the driver opened the service door, a group of girls reportedly started fighting.
Lexington Co. woman arrested for stealing over 10K from Barnyard Flea Market

A Lexington County woman has been arrested and charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent after allegedly stealing more than 10K from her employer. South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) officials announced Monday that Kathryn Lenni Ward, 36, of Lexington, South Carolina, was arrested by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department in North Carolina. She was extradited to South Carolina and was served the arrest warrant by SLED agents.
More teens charged in high school football game fight

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Two additional teens face charges for participating in a fight that shut down the Spring Valley - Ridge View football game last Friday, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. The teens, both 14-year-old students from Spring Valley High School, were both charged Monday...
South Carolina Mom Gets Arrested After Fight Erupts on Her Kid’s Middle School Bus in Chester

Sheriff's investigators arrested a mother involved in a brawl on her kid's middle school bus in Chester County, South Carolina, according to the Charlotte Observer. Two students started fighting on the Chester Middle School bus on Friday afternoon, just before the bus arrived at a stop. According to a news release from the sheriff's office, a parent of one of the brawling juveniles stepped onto the bus, causing the situation to escalate.
Columbia Police investigating fatal car crash on Broad River Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia Police Department says to avoid the Broad River Road and Omarest Drive as investigators look into a fatal car crash Monday evening. The incident resulted in the death of a male pedestrian. More information will be posted here when made available.
