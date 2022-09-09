Read full article on original website
Whoopi Goldberg Explains Why She Has No Eyebrows, Says Ex-Husband 'Did Not Notice'
Whoopi Goldberg is way ahead of the latest beauty trends. The EGOT winner, 66, revealed why she doesn't have eyebrows Monday on The View as she and her co-hosts discussed how Kendall Jenner, Lady Gaga and Doja Cat have recently popularized the "no-brow look." "I had eyebrows as a little...
'The Talk' Co-Host Sheryl Underwood Lost 90 Lbs., Admits She Considered Gastric Bypass
"I really wanted to get ahead of it," the co-host tells PEOPLE of her weight loss journey Sheryl Underwood couldn't stop smiling on set of The Talk as the hosts filmed promos for season 13 — and it's because she has a lot to celebrate. Not only will the show feature a new theme song and carnival look for the premiere, but the co-host, who's in her twelfth season of the show, has a brand new look herself, having dropped 90 lbs. in the last year and a half. Underwood, 58, remembers...
Prince Andrew and Fergie, Duchess of York Will Inherit the Queen's Corgis, PEOPLE Confirms
Queen Elizabeth's much-loved corgis have a new home. The late monarch's two dogs are now with the Duke and Duchess of York — Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson (a.k.a. Fergie) — a source close to the Duke confirms to PEOPLE. "The corgis will return to live at Royal...
Chris O'Donnell Makes Rare Appearance with Daughter Maeve, 14, at 2022 Emmy Awards: Photo
The actor and wife Caroline Fentress share five children together Chris O'Donnell had a very special date at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards! The NCIS: Los Angeles star, 52, walked the red carpet at Monday night's awards show with his 14-year-old daughter Maeve, whom he shares with wife Caroline Fentress. O'Donnell kept things classic in a black suit with a skinny tie while his teenage daughter looked chic in a floral maxi dress. She accessorized her look with sparkly silver heels, a pearl necklace and an oversized black bow in her hair. Along with...
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Cradles Baby Bump in Pink Sequin Dress at 2022 Emmys
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen announced last month that they are expecting another baby together Chrissy Teigen is putting her baby bump on display at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. The cookbook author, 36, attended Monday night's awards with husband John Legend, where she showed off her bump in a formfitting pink sequin dress by Naeem Khan. In one photo, Teigen, who is currently expecting another baby with Legend, cradled her bump with one hand while holding a pink clutch with the other. Another photo showed the couple, who are already parents to son Miles,...
Connie Britton Says She 'Just About Hit the Floor' After Barack Obama Said He Was a Fan of Hers
Connie Britton opened up about "the big moment" she learned Barack Obama was a fan of Friday Night Lights while walking the red carpet at the Emmy Awards on Monday Connie Britton is reflecting on the iconic moment when she met former president Barack Obama. On the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet Monday night, the White Lotus actress, 55, told E!'s Loni Love that she "had no idea" Obama, 61, was a fan of hers until they met. "When I was meeting him for the first time, I was just like, it's...
Ben Stiller Brings Daughter Ella as His Date to 2022 Emmy Awards — See the Sweet Photo!
Ben Stiller is nominated for outstanding directing for a drama series for his work on the Apple TV+ show Severance It's father-daughter date night for Ben Stiller! The actor, 56, brought his 20-year-old daughter Ella as his date to the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday night. The duo walked the red carpet together, both wearing black ensembles for the star-studded event. Stiller, who is nominated Monday for outstanding directing for a drama series for his work on the Apple TV+ show Severance, sported a classic black tuxedo with matching black shoes for...
Kate Middleton Says It's 'Strange' to Be at Windsor Castle Without Queen Elizabeth
Kate Middleton is missing Queen Elizabeth. The new Princess of Wales, 40, made a surprise appearance with her husband Prince William, brother-in-law Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle on Saturday at Windsor Castle, where the royal couples engaged with the crowd, shaking hands, hugging and reminiscing about the influence of the Queen, who "died peacefully" in her sleep on Thursday at the age of 96.
Britney Spears Apologizes to Sons, Insists She Wants to Feel 'Valued': 'Sorry If I Ever Hurt You'
Britney Spears is speaking more about her tumultuous relationship with her sons. After son Jayden James, 16, gave an interview to The Daily Mail and ITV that aired earlier this month, Spears responded to his claims that her social media behavior seeks "attention." The "Hold Me Closer" singer, 40, said...
Gigi Hadid Says Being Mom to 2-Year-Old Daughter Khai Is 'So Much Fun,' Calls Her a 'Blessing'
The model and ex Zayn Malik welcomed daughter Khai, their first child together, in September 2020 Gigi Hadid is loving life with her little girl. The 27-year-old model appeared on Sunday Today with Willie Geist where she opened up about being a mom to 2-year-old daughter Khai, calling her a "blessing." "I think she's a genius. But I think that's what everyone says about their kid," said Hadid, who shares Khai with ex Zayn Malik. "It's so much fun," she added. "The more that she talks, and understands, and remembers,...
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid Are 'Getting to Know Each Other,' Says Source
Leonardo DiCaprio recently split from longtime girlfriend Camila Morrone after four years of dating Leonardo DiCaprio might not be single for long. The Oscar winner, 47, and supermodel Gigi Hadid, 27, have been hanging out in New York City, multiple sources tell PEOPLE. "They are getting to know each other," one insider shares, adding that the pair aren't "dating" just yet. "Leo is definitely pursuing Gigi," another source tells PEOPLE. A third source adds, "They've been seen hanging out with groups of people. It's only been a few weeks since the split. Since...
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Fight Off a Thief — and Nearly Kiss — at 2022 Emmys
The two Law & Order stars took the Emmys stage to present the award for lead actor in a comedy series — but not before putting their detective skills to work Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni had to put their detective skills to work in an unlikely place. On Monday, the two Law & Order: Special Victims Unit stars were in attendance for the 74th annual Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. All was going well until an unidentifiable person in an all-black outfit snagged an Emmy from backstage. Fortunately for the...
The Cutest Couples on the Red Carpet at the 2022 Emmy Awards
The parents-to-be made it a date at the Emmys on Monday night before Legend performed his new song "Pieces" during the in memoriam segment. The pair brought the style to the red carpet on Monday night, as Nanjiani took on a faux guest bartending gig. Mark Hampton & Christina Ricci.
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Make Their Red Carpet Couple Debut at the Emmys
The Flight Attendant star and Ozark actor confirmed their romance back in May Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are officially official. The Flight Attendant star and the Ozark star brought their relationship to the red carpet at the 2022 Emmy Awards for the first time since they confirmed that they were dating in May. Cuoco, who was nominated for lead actress in a comedy series for her role in The Flight Attendant wore a custom pink Dolce & Gabbana gown with floral embellishments and a high-low hemline. Her stylist, Brad...
See Khloé and Kim Kardashian's Disco-Themed Photo Booth Pic from Beyoncé's Birthday Party
Before the selfie, there was the photo booth, and Kim and Khloé Kardashian showed over the weekend that they can master both art forms. While the sisters were living it up in style at Beyoncé's 41st birthday party on Saturday, they took a few moments away from the revelry to offer up some pouty poses in the old-school attraction.
Mariska Hargitay on 'Effortless' Chemistry with Christopher Meloni: We 'Never Once' Tired of Each Other
Meloni said being at this point in his career, and working alongside Mariska Hargitay again, is a "dream come true" Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni are opening up about their decades-long friendship on and off-camera. The two Law and Order: Special Victims Unit stars spoke to PEOPLE and EW's Red Carpet Live preshow co-hosts Janine Rubenstein and Jeremy Parsons Monday about reuniting years after Meloni's departure from the show. "Never been better," Meloni, 61, said of the phase he and Hargitay, 58, are in, before joking. "I mean if you had told me...
Taraji P. Henson Celebrates Birthday by Dropping It Low with Usher Onstage — Watch!
On Saturday night, Henson celebrated her 52nd birthday by joining Usher onstage during his residency show in Las Vegas. In a video shared by the "OMG" singer, the stars were captured dancing closely with one another as Usher sang Bobby Brown's "Rock Wi'tcha" to the birthday girl. "To @tarajiphenson and...
Sydney Sweeney Used Hollywood's Go-To Foundation for Her Luxe 2022 Emmy Awards Glam
Glowing skin is always in Now, this is what dreams are made of! When Sydney Sweeney stepped out on the red carpet at the 2022 Emmys, heads turned. Not only did the Euphoria actress (who also celebrated her 25th birthday on the same day) look positively breathtaking in an ornate Oscar de la Renta ball gown featuring embellished floral appliqués and an alluring open back detail, but her soft yet modern glam proved to be perfectly fitting for the occasion, too. Turns out, Sweeney's makeup artist, Melissa Hernandez, used...
All in the Family: Celebs Who Brought Kids, Parents and Siblings as Their Emmys Dates
The nominee's daughter with wife Christine Taylor, Ella, accompanied him to Monday night's Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Another dad-daughter date night! Presenter O'Donnell had daughter Maeve on his arm at the Emmys. Bowen Yang. The SNL star told PEOPLE it was "incredibly important" to have his mom Meng with...
Editors' Picks: The Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 Emmy Awards
From statement-making ball gowns to sleek silhouettes, here are all of the looks our editors can't stop talking about While the Emmy Awards is all about celebrating onscreen talent and the people who make the magic behind-the-scenes, it's impossible to ignore the fashion. On Monday night, some of the biggest names in television put on their red carpet best, and the PEOPLE Style team immediately starting calling out our favorites in Slack. Though there were plenty of great looks to choose from, see who took our editors' top honors (then visit...
