Cardinals’ Kingsbury Gives Update on Hamilton After ‘Freak Accident’

Arizona’s defensive back could be returning to practice soon.

Cardinals’ defensive back Antonio Hamilton may return to the field next week after a freak cooking accident in his home during the preseason caused second-degree burns.

“I think he’ll be able to start participating in some form or fashion lightly,” coach Kliff Kingsbury said.

“It’s new territory for all of us, that type of accident and that type of injury,” he added.

Hamilton’s injury was suffered on August 29th when hot oil burned his legs. He said at the time that the incident could have been deadly for him and his family. The Cardinals placed him on the reserve/non-football injury list on Sept. 1, and the expectation is that Hamilton would miss the first four games of the season.

Hamilton is expected to be a major contributor when he returns to full health. He was slated to be a part of the starting secondary for the team this season.

Hamilton is entering his second season with the Cardinals after playing in all 17 games last season. He previously played for the Raiders, Giants and Chiefs. He has made 88 tackles over 74 games in his NFL career.

