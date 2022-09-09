ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CBS Chicago

South Side Chicago church provides funds for those wanting a Christian education for their children

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2.We all know a private education is an expense many families can't afford, but now an incredible offer from a South Side school: free tuition.CBS 2's Shardaa gray explains how it's possible."We don't want you to decide between groceries or rent and a quality Christian education." That's the message Pastor John Boston the second wants South Side parents to know. "When you decide to register and take that leap, we're going to do everything we can to make sure you have access not just to reading, writing and arithmetic, but to value-based character-building education that...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Malcolm X College offering course on how to become 911 dispatcher

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you've ever wanted to be a 911 dispatcher, there's a class for it at the City Colleges of Chicago, and you can apply now.Malcolm X College is teaming up with the city's Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) to offer an "Introduction to Emergency Management" course.It will be night class taught by OEMC staff from Oct. 4 through Dec. 1.The course will teach students about 911 dispatch center operations, emergency management, traffic management, 311 city services, and the qualifications to become an OEMC employee. The course will include roleplaying and simulation of the basics of 911 center operations.The class costs $385, but tuition can be waived for eligible Chicago residents through the Future Ready Program. Students must be 18 or older.There are limited spots available, and you can apply at ccc.edu.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago travel agent helps kids travel the world

CHICAGO - A West Side grandmother is exposing kids to a side of the city they’ve never seen before. "A lot of these young kids, they’ve never been off the block, let alone think of going somewhere like that," said Crystal Dyer of her field trips with at-risk youth.
CHICAGO, IL
Austin Weekly News

West Side groups get part of $75M county investment

Several Chicago’s West Side organizations – including BUILD Chicago, New Moms and Manufacturing Renaissance – will benefit from $75 million in funding from Cook County that will support programs working to reduce and prevent gun violence. The local organizations were awarded multi-year grants ranging from $1.2 million...
COOK COUNTY, IL
Chicago, IL
Auburn, IL
fox32chicago.com

All aboard the party barge!

The forecast says summer isn't over yet so now is the time to book passage on Chicago Cycle Boat's party barge. You and seventeen of your besties can cruise up and down the Chicago river and enjoy the views from the water.
CHICAGO, IL
nadignewspapers.com

Illinois Veterans' Home Chicago has 24 residents living there as it waits for federal certification to fill more beds; nurses picket for more staffing at facility

The first residents began moving into the Illinois Veterans’ Home Chicago at 4250 N. Oak Park Ave. in January, more than a dozen years after plans for the facility were announced, but only 24 of the 200 beds are occupied as the facility awaits federal certification. In addition, the...
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

You Can Visit The Shedd Aquarium For Free In September. Here's The Schedule

DOWNTOWN — Illinoisans can visit the sea creatures at the Shedd Aquarium for free Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays in September. Free admission includes access to all of the Shedd’s exhibits, including its current special exhibit, Underwater Beauty, according to a news release. The museum, 1200 S. Lake Shore...
CHICAGO, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Cop ran stop sign without lights or siren, creamed bike rider in Humboldt Park

Content warning: This post includes a video of a bike rider being struck (but not seriously injured) by a police officer. Update 9/12/22: After the publication of this piece, Police News Affairs responded to Streetsblog’s question about whether the officer could potentially face disciplinary action, simply stating, “There is an open investigation into that incident.”
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

See homes of key mobsters on suburban Gangster Tours

OAK PARK – This Fall you can immerse yourself in the world of some of Chicago’s legendary organized crime figures. It’s all part of the “There Goes the Neighbor Hood” Oak Park River Forest Gangster Tour happening on September 18 and October 16. John Binder...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Downers Grove Public Library cancels Drag Queen Bingo due to threats

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. - The Downers Grove Public Library canceled their upcoming Drag Queen Bingo event due to threats, the library announced Monday. The threats are reportedly under investigation by police. "Providing an inclusive, welcoming, and safe space for everyone in the Downers Grove community is of the utmost importance...
DOWNERS GROVE, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Englewood Music Fest returns this weekend in Chicago

CHICAGO - The second annual Englewood Music Fest returns this weekend, and it features some big names. Chicago Alderwoman Stephanie Coleman from the 16th Ward told FOX 32 who is headlining the event. "Kindred and the Family Soul, for our R&B, our neo soul. Juvenile the great from New Orleans...
CHICAGO, IL
michiganchronicle.com

100 Black Men Of Chicago To Host 20th Annual College Scholarship Fair

The 100 Black Men of Chicago, Inc. (100 BMC) host their 20th Annual College Scholarship Fair (CSF) on Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm at the UIC Forum, 725 W. Roosevelt Road., Chicago, IL 60608. Registration is free and open to all high school students; juniors...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man robbed at gunpoint in Chicago alley speaks out

CHICAGO - A man was robbed at gunpoint in an attack that was caught on surveillance video Friday morning in the Bucktown neighborhood. Ryan King, 30, had just gotten done at the gym when the terrifying moment occurred around 11 a.m. King had turned into an alley near the corner...
CHICAGO, IL

