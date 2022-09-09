Read full article on original website
Saints "never quit" attitude gets them the win against the FalconsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 10 Ohio State continues winning streak, bests No. 10 BYU, No. 5 Georgia Tech in Georgia Tech ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
2022 Atlanta Wine & Food Festival kick off its 11th year this weekKwame Ofosu (Askwame)Atlanta, GA
5 Instagram worthy spots at The New Starling HotelMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Can You Be a Pie-Eating Champion? Test Your Competitive Chops at Marietta's HarvestFestDeanLandMarietta, GA
This Hidden Bar Near Atlanta Gives Modern-Day Great Gatsby Vibes
It might be time to dust off that 2011 flapper costume for a true Prohibition-era experience. Enter The Third Door, a former filling station that's become a secret bar-by-night. This retro-inspired hideaway just outside Atlanta has all the Great Gatsby flair one could wish for. This restored 1920s gas station...
WRDW-TV
Mariah Carey lists Atlanta-area home for $6.5 million after string of burglaries
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grammy Award winner Mariah Carey is selling her Atlanta-area mansion for $6.5 million. The home listing, represented by Shanna Bradley of Ansley Real Estate Christie’s International in Atlanta, features nine bedrooms, nine full bathrooms, and four half bathrooms in 12,575 square feet of living space.
CBS 46
Atlanta rapper, icon Ludacris celebrates 45th birthday with new films, projects
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grammy award-winning rapper, actor, entertainer and philanthropist Ludacris has had a groundbreaking and successful career. He has broken countless boundaries, destroyed stereotypes and kicked down doors for not only Atlanta rap music, but southern rap music as well. Ludacris, whose real name is Christopher Brian Bridges,...
fox5atlanta.com
"Meet Portia" 09-12-2022
From the anchor desk to the talk show couch. Get to know a side of FOX 5’s Portia Bruner from those who know her best. Her girlfriends dish some little known facts, and enjoy a special performance by Atlanta gospel artist Darlene McCoy.
saportareport.com
Cook Park: First year review of one of Atlanta’s most innovative greenspaces
This summer marked the first-year anniversary of one of Atlanta’s most celebrated parks, The Rodney Cook Sr. Park — lauded for its innovative green infrastructure in the historic Vine City. The community also hosts four HBCUs and is the former home to civil rights leaders like Martin Luther...
September Stimulus Giveaway! Listen to Mo Quick For a Chance to Win!
THE HOLIDAY SEASON IS RIGHT AROUND THE CORNER AND HOLSTON AND HUNTLEY IS HERE WITH A PRE HOLIDAY STIMULUS. BUDDY HUNTLEY OF HOLSTON & HUNTLEY WANTS TO CONTINUE TO HELP STIMULATE YOUR BANK ACCOUNT. LISTEN TO MO QUICK MONDAY – FRIDAY FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN A $50 GIFT CARD ONLY ON ATLANTA’S NUMBER ONE […]
Atlanta building that housed Hawkins lab in 'Stranger Things' to be demolished
ATLANTA — As Emory University is breathing new life into its Briarcliff property, it's bulldozing what has become one of its most famous buildings and a piece of "The Upside Down." Due to a long-term ground lease with Galerie Living, a housing company dedicated to equal housing for seniors,...
Atlanta Daily World
Jazz in the Garden Features Tony Hightower at Hammonds House
Hammonds House Museum Celebrates My View From Six Feet Exhibition with Outdoor Concert. Hammonds House Museum continues Joe Barry Carroll’s My View From Seven Feet exhibition with jazz vocalist and songwriter, Tony Hightower, Sunday, September 18, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., at the museum’s outdoor garden. With years of experience as a musical performer, Hightower, an Atlanta native, takes up the mantle to be a bridge that ushers R&B audiences into jazz. Purchase tickets by visiting https://TonyHightowerMVFSF.eventbrite.com. The My View From Seven Feet exhibition has been extended until Sunday, October 2.
Psychedelic mushrooms take center stage at Atlanta council hearing
ATLANTA — An Atlanta councilwoman has introduced a measure that would advise police to make it a low priority to prosecute folks in possession of psychedelic mushrooms, which are illegal under federal law. Many of the arguments heard Monday during a public safety hearing were in favor of psychedelic...
fox5atlanta.com
Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Sept. 12 - Sept. 18
Sept. 15 - Oct. 31. Explore Lawrenceville's "haunted" history on a tour led by a ghost! Purchase tickets through Aurora Theatre. The Hyatt Regency Atlanta Perimeter at Villa Christina; 4000 Summit Boulevard NE, Atlanta. Sept. 15. Taste the most popular and delicious offerings from 15 different Brookhaven restaurants. Regular tickets...
Atlanta Daily World
Atlanta Fashion and Polo Classic is Back
The Miguel Wilson Collection, Bentley Atlanta to host 5th Annual Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic Weekend to benefit the Ride to the Olympics Foundation. The annual Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic returns for its fifth year hosted by the Miguel Wilson Collection and sponsored by Bentley Atlanta and The Corbett Family.
@VedaHoward Warns Good Day Atlanta Viewers about the “Illusion of Safety”
Veda Howard Warns Fox 5's Good Day Atlanta Viewers about the "Illusion of Safety"
buckhead.com
419 Springdale Drive NE
You will fall in love with everything about this charming mid-century home located where Peachtree Heights East, Garden Hills and Peachtree Hills come together! Enjoy an easy stroll to the Duck Pond, Peachtree Hills Park, Garden Hills Pool, shopping and several popular neighborhood restaurants. Just a block away is the new PATH400, with a connection to the Atlanta Beltline in the works! With two finished levels, a cheery enclosed sunroom, and a fabulous outdoor area featuring a flat backyard and large deck overlooking a serene view of the forest and creek at the rear of the yard.
Zoo Atlanta welcomes new endangered species
ATLANTA — A pair of wrinkled hornbills are now calling Zoo Atlanta their new home. The zoo welcomed the new bird species last week after receiving a breeding recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA). Malfoy, 26, and Strawberry, 14, have been busy checking out their new...
CBS 46
Atlanta realtor warns of million dollar home scam
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s a buzz louder than any bee could make in one of Atlanta’s most sought-after neighborhoods. Realtor Carina Levene discovered a stunning offer for a home in Ansley Park and shared her findings with the woman renting it. “How come I didn’t get the...
atlantafi.com
The Underdoggs Casting Call In Atlanta: How To Apply
A new movie titled The Underdoggs is currently casting in Atlanta, Georgia. The movie comes from the mind of Snoop Dogg and is partially based on his experience coaching his son’s youth football team. Actor and producer Kenya Barris is also connected to the project, which has been filming in Atlanta for several weeks now.
AccessAtlanta
For one day only, the Waffle House Museum is open and free
Scattered, smothered and covered. By now, every Atlantan knows these words are synonymous with Waffle House. The iconic diner has been a staple of southern culture for generations. Its praises have been sung by culinary legends such as Anthony Bourdain, rapper 2 Chainz, Southern Living magazine and on the AMC show “Halt and Catch Fire.” In addition, the Bitter Southerner published “Waffle House Vistas,” a book celebrating the views from diner windows around the south. The original location is even registered on the Georgia Historical Society list of historic sites. And now, for the first time since 2019, you can visit the franchise’s original restaurant and museum for free at its open house event.
AccessAtlanta
Stay busy this September with these free events at Atlantic Station
Let the good times roll! Atlantic Station has a fun-filled September events lineup that’s completely free. From kicking off football season to finding your new furry best friend, there is something for everyone in the family at Atlantic Station this month. Check out all the events you can find...
gotodestinations.com
22 of the BEST Breakfast Spots in Atlanta
Often called “the most important meal of the day”, breakfast gives you the energy needed to get things done. Throughout the day, you need to replenish your glucose supply to help boost your energy levels and stimulate your brain. When you skip breakfast you are not giving the required nutrients that your body needs. As a result, you easily get tired and not be productive.
atlantafi.com
50+ Free And Cheap Things To Do In Atlanta
Atlanta, Georgia is one of the best places to visit if you’ve got some time on your hands. And having fun by visiting many of Atlanta’s best places shouldn’t cost you a lot of money. In fact, many of the top sites, venues and landmarks are free!
11Alive
