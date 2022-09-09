ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 46

Atlanta rapper, icon Ludacris celebrates 45th birthday with new films, projects

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grammy award-winning rapper, actor, entertainer and philanthropist Ludacris has had a groundbreaking and successful career. He has broken countless boundaries, destroyed stereotypes and kicked down doors for not only Atlanta rap music, but southern rap music as well. Ludacris, whose real name is Christopher Brian Bridges,...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

"Meet Portia" 09-12-2022

From the anchor desk to the talk show couch. Get to know a side of FOX 5’s Portia Bruner from those who know her best. Her girlfriends dish some little known facts, and enjoy a special performance by Atlanta gospel artist Darlene McCoy.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
Atlanta Daily World

Jazz in the Garden Features Tony Hightower at Hammonds House

Hammonds House Museum Celebrates My View From Six Feet Exhibition with Outdoor Concert. Hammonds House Museum continues Joe Barry Carroll’s My View From Seven Feet exhibition with jazz vocalist and songwriter, Tony Hightower, Sunday, September 18, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., at the museum’s outdoor garden. With years of experience as a musical performer, Hightower, an Atlanta native, takes up the mantle to be a bridge that ushers R&B audiences into jazz. Purchase tickets by visiting https://TonyHightowerMVFSF.eventbrite.com. The My View From Seven Feet exhibition has been extended until Sunday, October 2.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
T.i.
fox5atlanta.com

Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Sept. 12 - Sept. 18

Sept. 15 - Oct. 31. Explore Lawrenceville's "haunted" history on a tour led by a ghost! Purchase tickets through Aurora Theatre. The Hyatt Regency Atlanta Perimeter at Villa Christina; 4000 Summit Boulevard NE, Atlanta. Sept. 15. Taste the most popular and delicious offerings from 15 different Brookhaven restaurants. Regular tickets...
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Daily World

Atlanta Fashion and Polo Classic is Back

The Miguel Wilson Collection, Bentley Atlanta to host 5th Annual Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic Weekend to benefit the Ride to the Olympics Foundation. The annual Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic returns for its fifth year hosted by the Miguel Wilson Collection and sponsored by Bentley Atlanta and The Corbett Family.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Art Gallery#Hip Hop Music#Trap Music Museum
buckhead.com

419 Springdale Drive NE

You will fall in love with everything about this charming mid-century home located where Peachtree Heights East, Garden Hills and Peachtree Hills come together! Enjoy an easy stroll to the Duck Pond, Peachtree Hills Park, Garden Hills Pool, shopping and several popular neighborhood restaurants. Just a block away is the new PATH400, with a connection to the Atlanta Beltline in the works! With two finished levels, a cheery enclosed sunroom, and a fabulous outdoor area featuring a flat backyard and large deck overlooking a serene view of the forest and creek at the rear of the yard.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Zoo Atlanta welcomes new endangered species

ATLANTA — A pair of wrinkled hornbills are now calling Zoo Atlanta their new home. The zoo welcomed the new bird species last week after receiving a breeding recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA). Malfoy, 26, and Strawberry, 14, have been busy checking out their new...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta realtor warns of million dollar home scam

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s a buzz louder than any bee could make in one of Atlanta’s most sought-after neighborhoods. Realtor Carina Levene discovered a stunning offer for a home in Ansley Park and shared her findings with the woman renting it. “How come I didn’t get the...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

The Underdoggs Casting Call In Atlanta: How To Apply

A new movie titled The Underdoggs is currently casting in Atlanta, Georgia. The movie comes from the mind of Snoop Dogg and is partially based on his experience coaching his son’s youth football team. Actor and producer Kenya Barris is also connected to the project, which has been filming in Atlanta for several weeks now.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
AccessAtlanta

For one day only, the Waffle House Museum is open and free

Scattered, smothered and covered. By now, every Atlantan knows these words are synonymous with Waffle House. The iconic diner has been a staple of southern culture for generations. Its praises have been sung by culinary legends such as Anthony Bourdain, rapper 2 Chainz, Southern Living magazine and on the AMC show “Halt and Catch Fire.” In addition, the Bitter Southerner published “Waffle House Vistas,” a book celebrating the views from diner windows around the south. The original location is even registered on the Georgia Historical Society list of historic sites. And now, for the first time since 2019, you can visit the franchise’s original restaurant and museum for free at its open house event.
DECATUR, GA
AccessAtlanta

Stay busy this September with these free events at Atlantic Station

Let the good times roll! Atlantic Station has a fun-filled September events lineup that’s completely free. From kicking off football season to finding your new furry best friend, there is something for everyone in the family at Atlantic Station this month. Check out all the events you can find...
ATLANTA, GA
gotodestinations.com

22 of the BEST Breakfast Spots in Atlanta

Often called “the most important meal of the day”, breakfast gives you the energy needed to get things done. Throughout the day, you need to replenish your glucose supply to help boost your energy levels and stimulate your brain. When you skip breakfast you are not giving the required nutrients that your body needs. As a result, you easily get tired and not be productive.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

50+ Free And Cheap Things To Do In Atlanta

Atlanta, Georgia is one of the best places to visit if you’ve got some time on your hands. And having fun by visiting many of Atlanta’s best places shouldn’t cost you a lot of money. In fact, many of the top sites, venues and landmarks are free!
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
54K+
Followers
11K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy