Business

Penney’s Launches Frye and Co., Furthering Its Assortment Reboot

By David Moin
 2 days ago
J.C. Penney Co., furthering efforts to improve its assortment with exclusive product, has launched Frye and Co., a Western-style collection of apparel, footwear and handbags, that draws inspiration from the Frye brand best known for its boots.

In its announcement Monday, Penney’s said that Frye and Co. offers “distinctive style, classic silhouettes as well as contemporary styles and sophisticated details” for men and women.

In addition to boots and bags, Frye and Co. offers “lifestyle apparel,” including sherpa jackets, boho midi dresses, Fair Isle sweaters, shirting and pants “embracing the brand’s core DNA of craftsmanship, quality and authenticity,” Penney’s stated.

From the Frye and Co. collection at J.C. Penney.

Said Michelle Wlazlo, Penney’s executive vice president and chief merchandise officer, “J.C. Penney strives to celebrate and serve America’s diverse, working families by providing accessible style for everyone and we’re excited to partner with a brand whose history and values align with our own.”

Boots are available in women’s sizes six to 11 and men’s sizes seven to 13. The apparel is available in sizes XS – 3X and men’s Big & Tall. Additionally, cold-weather pieces, home and tech accessories will hit shelves in late fall 2022, in time for the holidays.

For about two-and-a-half years, Penney’s has been refocusing, relaunching and adding new private brands, including recently introducing its first men’s denim lifestyle collection, called Mutual Weave.

The Plano, Texas-based J.C. Penney Co. Inc. came close to liquidation but was lifted out of bankruptcy in December 2020 by the Simon Property Group and Brookfield Asset Management, which acquired Penney’s retail and operating assets.

Frye is part of the Authentic Brands Group’s portfolio of more than 50 media, entertainment and lifestyle brands, which generates more than $22.5 billion in global annual retail sales and includes Marilyn Monroe, Elvis Presley, Muhammad Ali, Shaquille O’Neal, David Beckham, Thalia, Sports Illustrated, Reebok, Eddie Bauer, Forever 21, Aéropostale , Barneys New York, Juicy Couture, Brooks Brothers, and Judith Leiber, among others. The brand development, marketing and entertainment company is a strategic partner in Penney’s with Simon and Brookfield, and has been a big factor in feeding merchandise to Penney’s, such as the Juicy Couture and Forever 21 labels.

While recently adding new private lines to its assortment, Penney’s does have a long track record of developing some enduring private brands, notably Arizona, Stafford, a.n.a, and St. John’s Bay.

“Frye is an authentic American brand that holds a unique position in the fashion and lifestyle landscape,” said Christina Martin Pieper, senior vice president of brand, lifestyle at ABG. “We are excited to expand the brand’s reach with the launch of Frye and Co. at J.C. Penney and to unveil new, distinctive product offerings inspired by the brand’s rich heritage.”

Frye and Co. footwear and accessories is now available in 300 Penney’s stores. The Frye and Co. apparel is available in 150 stores across the country. The full Frye and Co. assortment is available on jcp.com .

This year, Penney’s is celebrating 120 years in business.

From the Frye and Co. collection at J.C. Penney.

IN THIS ARTICLE
