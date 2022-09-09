Read full article on original website
Obituaries for the week of 09/14/2022
May 2, 1947 – September 7, 2022. Jerry Lee Reynolds, 75, of Naubinway, died Wednesday afternoon September 7, 2022 at McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital in Petoskey. Born May 2, 1947 in Lapeer, son of the late Tresil and Mary (Driscoll) Reynolds, Jerry was a graduate of Lake Orion High School.
Newberry Area Chamber of Commerce announces new directors
The Newberry Area Chamber of Commerce (NACC) and the Newberry Area Tourism Association (NATA) have worked together for many years to promote our area and local businesses. Both organizations now have new directors and can concentrate on what they do best. The Chamber of Commerce has hired Tammy Henry and...
Getting to know Brandon Wheeler
The Luce County Commission will welcome incoming commissioner Brandon Wheeler after the end of the year. Wheeler was elected as Commissioner of District 5, which covers the southwest corner of Luce County. I asked him a series of questions to help everyone understand his goals and plans for improving our county.
