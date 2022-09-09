Donna Jean Wagoner, age 91, of Swanton, peacefully looked into her loving husband’s eyes for the last time and opened her eyes upon Jesus for the first time on Friday morning, September 9, 2022 at her home, where Jean was presently being cared for by her daughter, Joni and son-in-law, Aaron; who were also by her side.

SWANTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO