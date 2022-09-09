Read full article on original website
Related
thevillagereporter.com
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Josilyn Welch (Delta)
The female Athlete of the Week is Delta cross country runner Josilyn Welch. The sophomore ran a 20:03 at the Tiffin Carnival last week to finish first in the Division II-III Open race. PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO READ PAID NEWSPAPER CONTENT. A NOTE FROM THE PUBLISHER: Though...
thevillagereporter.com
Richard “Ric” Steinke (1967-2022)
Richard “Ric” E. Steinke, 55, of Pioneer passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022 at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania, Ohio. He was born on July 14, 1967 in Toledo to Darwin “Bub” E. and Sharon E. (Rupp) Steinke. Rick graduated from North Central High School in 1985....
thevillagereporter.com
Rudy Gonzales (1953-2022)
Rudy Gonzales, age 69, of West Unity, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice near Defiance following a lengthy illness. Rudy was a member of the Bryan Eagles and Montpelier Moose Lodge. He enjoyed metal detecting and was an avid Notre Dame Football...
thevillagereporter.com
Kay Ladd (1939-2022)
WAUSEON, OH – Kay Ladd, 83, of Wauseon, Ohio passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday September 6, 2022, at Embassy of Swanton. Kay Elaine was born on April 26, 1939, to Thomas Milton and Myrtle Irene Saunders (Crumrine) of Adrian, Ohio. She was a graduate of Carey...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thevillagereporter.com
Walter Matney (1957-2022)
Walter F. Matney, age 65, of Stryker, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Sunday, September 11, 2022. Prior to his retirement he had worked at Lake Local School as a boiler operator and custodian for 28 years. Walter was born in Oregon, Ohio on March 26, 1957, the son...
thevillagereporter.com
Donna Wagoner (1931-2022)
Donna Jean Wagoner, age 91, of Swanton, peacefully looked into her loving husband’s eyes for the last time and opened her eyes upon Jesus for the first time on Friday morning, September 9, 2022 at her home, where Jean was presently being cared for by her daughter, Joni and son-in-law, Aaron; who were also by her side.
thevillagereporter.com
North Central Eagles Marching Band
The North Central Eagles joined other Williams County high school bands to perform in front of the grandstands as part of the “All County Band Show” at the 2022 Williams County Fair in Montpelier on September 12th. Click below for a free photo album of this event to...
thevillagereporter.com
Randy Vanderpool (1965-2022)
Randy Vanderpool of Bryan, Ohio left this world on Sept. 1, 2022, after a brief illness. Randy is survived by his mother, Bonnie Warrix of Hueysville, Kentucky, his brother, Vaughn Vanderpool (Andrea) of Whitehouse, Ohio, and his children: Amanda Vanderpool (Jake) of Defiance, Ohio, and Christopher Vanderpool of Montpelier, Ohio. The rest of Randy’s immediate family includes his greatest joy- his grandsons Haven, Avery and Brody.
RELATED PEOPLE
thevillagereporter.com
Lawrence Flory (1942-2022)
Lawrence Flory, age 79, of Wauseon, passed away on September 7, 2022 at his home in Wauseon. Lawrence worked at Auto-Zone for many years. Lawrence was born on September 13, 1942 in Wauseon to the late Cornelius and Victoria (Dominique) Flory. He later graduated from Wauseon High School. Lawrence enjoyed...
thevillagereporter.com
Pedro Ramirez (1959-2022)
Pedro R. Ramirez, age 63, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne following a lengthy illness. Pedro enjoyed gardening, being outdoors, tinkering, helping with mechanical work and helping family anytime they needed help. He and his wife visited Life Changing Church in Edgerton.
thevillagereporter.com
Special Olympics Softball Tangles With Law Enforcement
(PHOTOS BY RICH HARDING, STAFF) The Williams County Special Olympics softball team scheduled a season ending party by playing a law enforcement team. However, there were only six law enforcement players who came to the event and according to Special Olympics head coach Angela Luke,... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A...
thevillagereporter.com
AKA Designs In Wauseon To Become Das Essen Haus Café
AKA Designs located at 209 North Fulton Street in Wauseon was closed due to the deteriorating health of owner Marc Matheny. Marc served the area for over thirteen years through his business. AKA Designs operated as a café and a flower shop. It was announced by the Das Essen...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thevillagereporter.com
Williams County Bands Combined Performance
To close the show, all seven marching bands joined together to perform at the Williams County Fair band show. Click below for a free photo album of this event to view all the photos.
thevillagereporter.com
Phyllis Burkholder (1935-2022)
Phyllis Jeanette (Frazier) Burkholder, age 86, died peacefully in her home on September 11, 2022. Phyllis spent her life caring for her family and her home. Phyllis was born on October 20, 1935 in Wauseon to the late Rollo and Susie (Fetzer) Frazier. She attended Wauseon High School. On July...
thevillagereporter.com
Village Of Swanton To Hold Bulk Drop Off Day Summer 2022
SWANTON, OH— The Village of Swanton will provide a bulk drop off day for its residents on Saturday September 17, 2022; identification and proof of residency will be required. LOCATION and TIME: Residents may drop off items at the Village Municipal Building at 219 Chestnut between 8:00 a.m. and...
thevillagereporter.com
Shirley Wyse (1929-2022)
Shirley M. Wyse, age 92 years, of Pettisville, passed away Saturday morning, September 10, 2022, at Fulton Manor in Wauseon. Shirley was born November 18, 1929 to Lucas and Lavina (Wyse) Frey. She was the fifth of five children that all preceded her in death. Ernest, Lucille, Dorothy, Maurice, and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thevillagereporter.com
Friends Of Montpelier Parks Approves $1,500 Ethan Adams Eagle Scout Project
PROJECT APPROVED … Ethan Adams (pictured) had his Eagle Scout project approved by the Montpelier Parks and Recreation Board. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF) The Friends of the Montpelier Parks meeting of September 8 began with roll call. Members present at the me... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION...
thevillagereporter.com
Pioneer Business Owner Honored By Young Retailer Of The Year Nomination
ATTENTION CONTRACTORS AND DIY’S … Will Cable has everything you need for your hardware and lumber needs right in downtown Pioneer, Ohio. Will is happy to announce that they are in the process of renaming Hometown Hardware,” Do It Best Building Center” as he now offers everything needed for r...
thevillagereporter.com
Edgerton Class Of 2024 Announces Fundraising Trip To New York City
On September 8, the Edgerton Class of 2024 Junior Parents announced the ticket sales of a fundraising trip to New York City to raise funds for the Post Prom activities for 2023. Instead of Post Prom, Edgerton Class of 2024 parents have decided to do things a bit differently this...
thevillagereporter.com
WEST UNITY VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Approves Resolution To Create New Village Position
HARDWORKING HORSESHOE … Gathered for the September 8, 2022 Village Council meeting, going around from the left were Wastewater Manager Randy Mahlman, West Unity Little League President Todd Gerig, Chief J.R. Jones, Village Administrator Josh Fritsch, Solicitor Katie Rakes, Village Clerk Sara... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO...
Comments / 0