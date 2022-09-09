Read full article on original website
Welcome to the ‘hellhole’? Republican Darren Bailey now living in the Hancock to ‘immerse’ himself in the city he disses
It’s not quite like former Chicago Mayor Jane Byrne moving into Cabrini-Green — but Republican gubernatorial nominee Darren Bailey is now living in the John Hancock Center, one of Chicago’s most iconic buildings, to “immerse” himself “in the culture” of a city he’s repeatedly dubbed a “hellhole.”
Chicago alderman decries city's intense crime wave: 'Why bother calling police'
CHICAGO - A liberal Chicago alderman decried the Windy City's crime wave on Monday night – and even questioned the usefulness of calling police. George Cardenas, a Democrat, is alderman of Chicago's 12th Ward. He was appointed as deputy floor leader in Chicago's City Council by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot in February 2021.
Bailey’s suburban woes
Happy Monday, Illinois. Congrats to the folks at Misericordia for powering through the rain to pull off a successful Family Fest. Republican governor candidate Darren Bailey has been ramping up his time in the northern part of Illinois, knowing that he’s got downstate all sewn up. But some Republicans say he still needs to do more to endear himself to suburban Chicago Republicans. Why, for example, must he denigrate Chicago as a “hellhole”?"
Burr Ridge Mayor Gary Grasso on migrants coming to his suburb: ‘We resent the way the governor’s office has treated us’
Burr Ridge Mayor Gary Grasso joins Jon Hansen to talk about migrants from Texas being bussed from Chicago to his suburb.
The Strike that Started the Red Wave
This Thursday night, join us live online to celebrate 46 years of muck-racking, truth-telling journalism at the In These Times anniversary celebration, featuring Adam McKay, writer and director of "Don't Look Up." RSVP to watch live for free. On Sept. 10, 2012, I joined thousands of my fellow public school...
Pritzker, Bailey clash over TV ad that shows woman being attacked in Chicago
CHICAGO - Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is denouncing an independent campaign commercial that blames him for the rise in violent crime since he took office. His Republican challenger, State Sen. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia), fired back that Pritzker is being divisive. The widely seen ad features surveillance-camera footage of a group...
After more migrants bused in, Texas governor criticizes Illinois leaders for sending them to suburbs
"Governor Pritzker and Mayor Lightfoot have been complaining about a few hundred migrants being bused into self-declared sanctuary city Chicago, then turn around and dump them in the suburbs for Republican mayors to deal with," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's press secretary said.
Chicago mass shooting: 7 shot, 1 fatally at Washington Park on South Side
CHICAGO - One person was killed, and six others were wounded after gunfire rang out Tuesday night at a park on Chicago's South Side. The shooting occurred near 51st Street and South Champlain around 7:46 p.m. in Washington Park. According to CPD, two groups were at the park when an...
‘It’s going to look messy’; Chicago police brace for Mexican Independence Day celebrations
Thousands of vehicles are expected to make their way through Chicago for Mexican Independence Day on Friday. Although Chicago police have done a lot of planning this year, officials said traffic is going to be a challenge.
Proposed Railroad Merger Sparks Intense Backlash From Officials in Chicago Suburbs
A massive proposed merger between two of the largest railroad companies in the world has sparked a huge response from suburban officials and residents, who fear the union could cause significant safety issues in the months and years ahead. The proposed merger between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads,...
Orland Park mayor rips Pritzker over eliminating cash bail: 'He is not listening to us'
CHICAGO - An Illinois mayor sounded the alarm on ending cash bail, Tuesday, slamming Gov. J.B. Pritzker over the "horrible" law which is poised to allow the release of alleged criminals into communities without paying up. Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau accused the Democrat governor of "not listening" to voters...
See homes of key mobsters on suburban Gangster Tours
OAK PARK – This Fall you can immerse yourself in the world of some of Chicago’s legendary organized crime figures. It’s all part of the “There Goes the Neighbor Hood” Oak Park River Forest Gangster Tour happening on September 18 and October 16. John Binder...
All aboard the party barge!
The forecast says summer isn't over yet so now is the time to book passage on Chicago Cycle Boat's party barge. You and seventeen of your besties can cruise up and down the Chicago river and enjoy the views from the water.
Some Chicagoans put pressure on city leaders to end mega festivals like Riot Fest
CHICAGO - Just days before the return of Riot Fest, neighbors of Douglass Park are putting more pressure on the city to stop mega festivals. On Tuesday, members of Chicago’s Lawndale neighborhood presented a letter to city leaders. This weekend's Riot Fest is the third massive festival to be...
Cop ran stop sign without lights or siren, creamed bike rider in Humboldt Park
Content warning: This post includes a video of a bike rider being struck (but not seriously injured) by a police officer. Update 9/12/22: After the publication of this piece, Police News Affairs responded to Streetsblog’s question about whether the officer could potentially face disciplinary action, simply stating, “There is an open investigation into that incident.”
The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Is anyone hearing Chicago’s screams?
The Chicago Way w/John Kass (09/12/2022): On this episode, John Kass & Jeff Carlin are joined by Matt Rosenberg to discuss the work at WirePoint.org and the ‘unraveling’ of Chicago. Plus, Kasso reacts to this news story about a violent mugging in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood and wonders if everyone hears screams the same? Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
Possible freight railroad strike could shut down multiple Metra lines
PARK RIDGE, Ill. (CBS) -- A possible railroad strike is looming – and it could have a major impact on your travel plans and beyond.The Biden administration has been working to avert the strike, which could begin late this coming Friday and could cost the U.S. economy at least $2 billion daily in lost productivity, potentially sparking yet another supply chain crisis.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Monday night, service on nine different Metra lines in the Chicago area could also come to a halt if the strike happens. The tracks on the Metra lines are owned by freight railroad companies...
Illinois SAFE-T Act sparks concern that more criminals will be let go
We've been talking a lot about Illinois' SAFE-T Act. DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin joined FOX 32 Chicago to break down both sides of the cash bail system.
Ad from Sept 1974 in Chicago. Any of these restaurants still around?
I'm shocked that Ron of japan Is still there and in the same spot!. But "The Matterhorn" restaurant on 123rd & Lagrange in Palos got changed to an Irish spot called Hackney's, and has now been demolished and rebuilt to a Wu's House asian restaurant.
Chicago suburb receives migrant bus with no notice
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (WTVO) — More migrants from Texas have made their way to the suburbs without warning from City of Chicago officials. Elk Grove Village announced that it received a bus of 90 migrants. The mayor of Elk Grove sent a robocall to residents, saying that he is disappointed in the “haphazard” way […]
