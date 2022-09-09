ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Whole Llotta Llama Llove at The Wandering Llama

Deep in the heart of Greeneville, TN, in Greene County you can live amongst the llamas for a night or two. The Wandering Llama is a llama sanctuary that gets you up close and personal to eighteen glorious and fluffy llamas that will love on you and give you all the cuddles you could ask for. Sandy Sgrillo is the owner and operator at The Wandering Llama and she offers not only the ability to pet llamas but llama trail walks and a sleepover in her very special treehouse nestled right in the middle of the llama sanctuary. Guests can spend every waking moment of each day playing, feeding, and just all around loving each llama that Sandy cares for.
GREENEVILLE, TN
wjhl.com

Greene Creations offers family fun & crafts

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – If you’re looking for a fun activity in downtown Greeneville, Greene Creations could be your next stop. Sydney Sensabaugh spoke with Daytime Tri-Cities about the business’s offerings. Visitors can paint their own pottery or partake in workshops and classes.
GREENEVILLE, TN
wjhl.com

Faith Baked Cakes makes cinnamon rolls with Daytime

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Church Hill bakery Faith Baked Cakes joined Daytime Tri-Cities to share the secret to baking some delicious cinnamon rolls using sweet Hawaiin rolls, cream cheese, brown sugar and more. Watch both videos to learn how you can make your own with the help of...
CHURCH HILL, TN
wjhl.com

Covered Bridge Days Kickoff Concerts coming Sept. 21 & 22

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Elizabethton’s Covered Bridge Days are set to begin on Sept. 23, but before that there are some concerts you won’t want to miss. David Nanney and Greg Workman joined Daytime Tri-Cities to give viewers a sneak preview at the Covered Bridge Days Kickoff Concerts set for Sept. 21 and 22.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
wjhl.com

Shady Oaks Garden Tour

(WJHL) Nancy Fishman and Cindy Hintz tell us about the Garden Tour coming up Saturday, September 17th in Johnson City. For more information visit Shady Oaks Garden Tour on Facebook. Tickets ($10) available from club members and at Fischman Gallery, 133 North Commerce St., Johnson City.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Tickets on Sale for Blue Highway Fest

(WJHL) Larry Roberts, one of the organizers, and Stephen Lawson with the town of Big Stone Gap tell us about the first annual Blue Highway Fest coming up October 6th through the 8th in Big Stone Gap, Virginia. For more information visit www.BlueHighwayFest.com.
BIG STONE GAP, VA
wjhl.com

Greene County Imagination Library celebrates 560,000 books

Greene County Imagination Library celebrates 560,000 …. .NASCAR driver Kyle Busch leaving Gibbs Racing for …. Burelson sets new Topper scoring record, while South …. Now-closed Bristol, Va. Landfill no longer bringing …. Rep. Bud Hulsey appointed chair of new committee …. Eastman lowers third quarter earnings estimate. Regional podcast...
GREENE COUNTY, TN
thetrek.co

AT Days 136-139: Erwin, TN to Hot Springs, NC

Fresh off of a zero day in Erwin, Tennessee I’d put in four solid hiking days to reach my next resupply point in Hot Springs, North Carolina. Here are the daily details:. Day 136 – Nolichucky River to Bald Mountain Shelter (17 miles) Day 137 – Bald Mountain...
ERWIN, TN
WJHL

Know Before You Go: Devil’s Bathtub

DUNGANNON, Va. (WJHL) – When it comes to hikes and treks in the region, few have created more cautionary tales than the Devil’s Bathtub. From backcountry injuries to large groups of hikers becoming stranded, the trail is synonymous with risky business for some. But what is it that makes the trail so challenging, and why […]
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
wjhl.com

Preventing falls and frailty with HMG

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Falls are a serious medical concern for the elderly and are a leading cause of injuries among older patients. Dr. Ronna New, a geriatrician with Holston Medical Group, spoke with Daytime Tri-Cities about how to prevent falls and frailty, keeping patients safe and healthy.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

CVS on North Roan closing on Oct. 5

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — CVS Pharmacy located at 2111 N. Roan St. announced its last day will be Oct. 5. The drugstore chain hung a note on its entrance doors that said its location at 4209 N. Roan St. will remain in business. The reasoning behind the closure is unknown at this time. News […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

First one in the pool’s a dog … and the second, and third …

KINGSPORT — It was a dark and rainy day in Kingsport, but the dogs did not seem to mind. The fifth annual Dogs Drool Pawty at the Kingsport Aquatic Center brought about 100 dogs with their owners — most with umbrellas and raincoats — but the dogs jumped into the pool with all four feet to enjoy what has become an annual post-Labor Day tradition.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Neighboring homes damaged in Bristol explosion Saturday

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The shockwave from a massive home explosion in Bristol, Virginia Saturday caused damage to neighboring homes, ranging from loose siding to possible foundation damage. The explosion leveled one home on the 300 block of Booher Springs Road. No one was home, and no one was injured. The Bristol Virginia Fire Department […]
BRISTOL, VA
elizabethton.com

Sherry Paulette (Oliver) Barnett

Sherry Paulette (Oliver) Barnett, 66, of Elizabethton, Tenn., went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 12, 2022. Sherry was born in Elizabethton on January 31, 1956 to the late Paul and Emma Jane Foulton Oliver. In addition to her parents, Sherry was preceded in death by her grandmother, Mae Foulton.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Tree Streets Yard Sale prepping for rainy weekend

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The 32nd annual Tree Streets Yard Sale is set to officially begin on Saturday, and some residents are already set up in anticipation of rough weather across the weekend. The event, put together by the Southside Neighborhood Organization (SNO), turns the Tree Street neighborhood into a trading hub for one […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WDBJ7.com

Rosanne Cash reflects on museum exhibit, southwest Virginia ties

BRISTOL, Va. (WDBJ) - It wasn’t a homecoming for Rosanne Cash. She was born in Memphis and grew up in California. But during her performance Sunday evening at the Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion, she spoke of her strong connection to southwest Virginia and visits with the family of her stepmother, June Carter Cash.
VIRGINIA STATE

