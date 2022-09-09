Read full article on original website
Mending and Innovation Pave the Way for Side Hustles for Those with Full-time JobsJohn M. DabbsWatauga, TN
The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Johnson City Leaders Vote to Approve Closure of City's Detention Center on RequestJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' TourJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Appalachian Fair Opens with Acres of Fun Next Week at the Fairgrounds in Gray, TennesseeJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
WATE
A Whole Llotta Llama Llove at The Wandering Llama
Deep in the heart of Greeneville, TN, in Greene County you can live amongst the llamas for a night or two. The Wandering Llama is a llama sanctuary that gets you up close and personal to eighteen glorious and fluffy llamas that will love on you and give you all the cuddles you could ask for. Sandy Sgrillo is the owner and operator at The Wandering Llama and she offers not only the ability to pet llamas but llama trail walks and a sleepover in her very special treehouse nestled right in the middle of the llama sanctuary. Guests can spend every waking moment of each day playing, feeding, and just all around loving each llama that Sandy cares for.
TN shelter raises funds to operate on kitten injured by cow
The Washington County, TN Animal Shelter reached out to the public Monday night in need of donations to operate on George, who also continues to suffer from a large hernia following the incident.
wjhl.com
Greene Creations offers family fun & crafts
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – If you’re looking for a fun activity in downtown Greeneville, Greene Creations could be your next stop. Sydney Sensabaugh spoke with Daytime Tri-Cities about the business’s offerings. Visitors can paint their own pottery or partake in workshops and classes.
wjhl.com
Faith Baked Cakes makes cinnamon rolls with Daytime
CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Church Hill bakery Faith Baked Cakes joined Daytime Tri-Cities to share the secret to baking some delicious cinnamon rolls using sweet Hawaiin rolls, cream cheese, brown sugar and more. Watch both videos to learn how you can make your own with the help of...
wjhl.com
Covered Bridge Days Kickoff Concerts coming Sept. 21 & 22
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Elizabethton’s Covered Bridge Days are set to begin on Sept. 23, but before that there are some concerts you won’t want to miss. David Nanney and Greg Workman joined Daytime Tri-Cities to give viewers a sneak preview at the Covered Bridge Days Kickoff Concerts set for Sept. 21 and 22.
wjhl.com
Shady Oaks Garden Tour
(WJHL) Nancy Fishman and Cindy Hintz tell us about the Garden Tour coming up Saturday, September 17th in Johnson City. For more information visit Shady Oaks Garden Tour on Facebook. Tickets ($10) available from club members and at Fischman Gallery, 133 North Commerce St., Johnson City.
wjhl.com
Tickets on Sale for Blue Highway Fest
(WJHL) Larry Roberts, one of the organizers, and Stephen Lawson with the town of Big Stone Gap tell us about the first annual Blue Highway Fest coming up October 6th through the 8th in Big Stone Gap, Virginia. For more information visit www.BlueHighwayFest.com.
wjhl.com
Greene County Imagination Library celebrates 560,000 books
Greene County Imagination Library celebrates 560,000 …. .NASCAR driver Kyle Busch leaving Gibbs Racing for …. Burelson sets new Topper scoring record, while South …. Now-closed Bristol, Va. Landfill no longer bringing …. Rep. Bud Hulsey appointed chair of new committee …. Eastman lowers third quarter earnings estimate. Regional podcast...
wjhl.com
Daytime visits Greeneville Graze to check out charcuterie boards
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Daytime Tri-Cities headed to downtown Greeneville to meet with Crystal Martin, owner of Greeneville Graze on Depot Street. Greeneville Graze specializes in charcuterie boards and puts emphasis on all the details of the presentation.
Free mammogram screenings to be offered in Morristown
Ballad Health's mobile health coach is coming to ReVIDA Recovery Centers' Morristown location to provide mammogram screenings.
thetrek.co
AT Days 136-139: Erwin, TN to Hot Springs, NC
Fresh off of a zero day in Erwin, Tennessee I’d put in four solid hiking days to reach my next resupply point in Hot Springs, North Carolina. Here are the daily details:. Day 136 – Nolichucky River to Bald Mountain Shelter (17 miles) Day 137 – Bald Mountain...
Know Before You Go: Devil’s Bathtub
DUNGANNON, Va. (WJHL) – When it comes to hikes and treks in the region, few have created more cautionary tales than the Devil’s Bathtub. From backcountry injuries to large groups of hikers becoming stranded, the trail is synonymous with risky business for some. But what is it that makes the trail so challenging, and why […]
wjhl.com
Preventing falls and frailty with HMG
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Falls are a serious medical concern for the elderly and are a leading cause of injuries among older patients. Dr. Ronna New, a geriatrician with Holston Medical Group, spoke with Daytime Tri-Cities about how to prevent falls and frailty, keeping patients safe and healthy.
CVS on North Roan closing on Oct. 5
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — CVS Pharmacy located at 2111 N. Roan St. announced its last day will be Oct. 5. The drugstore chain hung a note on its entrance doors that said its location at 4209 N. Roan St. will remain in business. The reasoning behind the closure is unknown at this time. News […]
Johnson City Press
First one in the pool’s a dog … and the second, and third …
KINGSPORT — It was a dark and rainy day in Kingsport, but the dogs did not seem to mind. The fifth annual Dogs Drool Pawty at the Kingsport Aquatic Center brought about 100 dogs with their owners — most with umbrellas and raincoats — but the dogs jumped into the pool with all four feet to enjoy what has become an annual post-Labor Day tradition.
Neighboring homes damaged in Bristol explosion Saturday
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The shockwave from a massive home explosion in Bristol, Virginia Saturday caused damage to neighboring homes, ranging from loose siding to possible foundation damage. The explosion leveled one home on the 300 block of Booher Springs Road. No one was home, and no one was injured. The Bristol Virginia Fire Department […]
elizabethton.com
Sherry Paulette (Oliver) Barnett
Sherry Paulette (Oliver) Barnett, 66, of Elizabethton, Tenn., went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 12, 2022. Sherry was born in Elizabethton on January 31, 1956 to the late Paul and Emma Jane Foulton Oliver. In addition to her parents, Sherry was preceded in death by her grandmother, Mae Foulton.
Tree Streets Yard Sale prepping for rainy weekend
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The 32nd annual Tree Streets Yard Sale is set to officially begin on Saturday, and some residents are already set up in anticipation of rough weather across the weekend. The event, put together by the Southside Neighborhood Organization (SNO), turns the Tree Street neighborhood into a trading hub for one […]
Non-profits, city hope new homes on East Myrtle block start of something bigger
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — By next spring, Army veteran Roland Smith and Keena Mathes will be neighbors on East Myrtle Avenue, right across from the Langston Centre — Mathes in a three-bedroom, two-bath home built by Habitat for Humanity and Smith in a two-bedroom built by Appalachia Service Project (ASP). “I have a 16-year-old […]
WDBJ7.com
Rosanne Cash reflects on museum exhibit, southwest Virginia ties
BRISTOL, Va. (WDBJ) - It wasn’t a homecoming for Rosanne Cash. She was born in Memphis and grew up in California. But during her performance Sunday evening at the Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion, she spoke of her strong connection to southwest Virginia and visits with the family of her stepmother, June Carter Cash.
