3 firearms found in vehicle during Effingham Co. High School safety sweep
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Multiple firearms were found in a vehicle in the Effingham County High School parking lot during a safety sweep on Wednesday, Sept. 7. In the incident report from the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, K-9 units found a Bush Master AR-15 style rifle, a Benelli 12-gauge shotgun and a Para Ordinance 45 cal pistol in a vehicle in the parking lot. Several boxes of ammunition were also found in the vehicle.
Savannah Police holds ‘Roll Call in the Streets’ in Cloverdale
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Another roll call in the streets - the Savannah Police Department is going to neighborhoods across the city all month. This evening they went to the Cloverdale Community Center. Roll call is usually done behind closed doors but they want the community to get more involved.
Legal filing hints at potential lawsuit in Crocker murder case
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been nearly four years since law enforcement found the bodies of Mary and Elwyn Jr. Crocker buried in their own backyard. As the capital murder case against their father and multiple family members continues, WTOC Investigates has learned about new court action involving the Crocker children.
Citations dropped against magnet fishers at Fort Stewart
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A group of magnet fishers is speaking out after their citations for illegal activity at Fort Stewart were dropped. Fort Stewart law enforcement officials cited the three men after they were magnet fishing on the military base in late June. The group of magnet fishers were...
One person injured in shooting on St. Helena Island
ST. HELENA ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - One person has been injured in a shooting on Seaside Road on St. Helena Island. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the area of Seaside Road and Ginsing Lane for a gunshot victim at about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday night.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office captures escaped inmate
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office says they have captured Popwell and he is no longer at-large. A prisoner escaped in Bulloch County while on a work detail, according to the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office is looking for 51-year-old Spencer...
Port Wentworth city council discusses proposed change to restructure planning and zoning board
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’re about 2 1/2 months into the City of Port Wentworth’s six month industrial rezoning moratorium. The city hired an outside agency, Horizon, to look at their ordinances and development decisions. Following the evaluation, the city made its first proposed change to dissolve...
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson shares details of cancer diagnosis
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - During his weekly news conference Monday, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson took a moment to share publicly how he has personally been affected by prostate cancer. The Mayor revealed he was diagnosed with stage one prostate cancer following an annual screening. Using his platform as a public...
Liquor stores officially coming to City of Springfield
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A meeting underway for public input on liquor stores coming to the City of Springfield for the very first time. The meeting just started at Springfield’s City Hall. Effingham has always been a dry county but residents in cities within the county recently voted to...
Missing Lobeco area man found safe, unharmed
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - UPDATE: A missing Lobeco area man has been located safe and unharmed, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. ORIGINAL STORY: The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing man. 43-year-old Demille Paker was last seen in the Lobeco area...
City of Savannah giving update on plan to minimize traffic deaths
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah averages about 22 traffic deaths a year on city streets, but city leaders are working to get that number down to zero by the year 2027. Wednesday some city leaders will be meeting with stakeholders to give an update but you can...
Richmond Hill firefighter searching for missing dog
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local firefighter’s search for her missing dog has garnered the attention of thousands across our area. McKayla Wright says her dog Trevor went missing last month in Savannah. “He has these ears that go like this when he runs and it is the cutest...
Miss Judy Charters: A life on the water
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Out on Wilmington Island, down a small dirt road you’ll find her, Captain Judy Helmey. Who is admittedly, one of a kind. “I’ve been incarcerated for that once, but, that’s another story,” joked Helmey. But this story is about her business, Miss...
Savannah visitors provide thoughts on latest inflation report
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Lower gas prices helped slow inflation in August, but overall, prices still rose by 0.1 percent, according to the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Despite lower gas prices, a continued rise in grocery prices has many people feeling the pinch. Several people...
Organizers looking for sponsors to keep Pembroke flag display going
PEMBROKE, Ga. (WTOC) - In Pembroke one group is looking to carry on a years long tradition honoring veterans. If you drive through Pembroke often you might’ve seen the city’s flag display. While it’s been a staple in this area commemorating local veterans it’s encountered some funding issues...
Changes made to Islands Expressway bridge to improve safety for Causton Bluff neighborhood
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - When the Islands Expressway bridge first opened in the beginning of July, people that live in the Causton Bluff neighborhood just west of the bridge were concerned about the safety of the traffic pattern. Both the President of the HOA here at Causton Bluff, as...
Savannah Economic Development Authority sharing updates on Bryan County mega site
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Efforts to get the Hyundai plant up and running at the Bryan County mega site continue to move along. The Savannah Economic Development Authority recently awarded contracts for the first phase of work, which will begin in the coming months. And clearing and grading of the...
United Way of the Coastal Empire providing SCCPSS with new learning toolkits
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The United Way of the Coastal Empire was chosen to get the Language as a Missing Link and Missed Opportunity Champion Award by the Sandra Dunagan Deal Center. Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett said in a news conference Tuesday morning that 71 percent...
Online map problems impacting residents in Beaufort Co.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - Troubles with some online mapping services like Google maps are affecting day to day life for some residents in Beaufort County. ”There’s people that won’t even send me packages for gifts and stuff like that because they don’t believe the packages will ever get delivered,” said Beaufort resident Lance Silver.
Jewish Education Alliance hosting annual gala
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Jewish Education Alliance provides cultural, spiritual and developmental guidance through programs for people of all ages. And sometimes, they just have fun. They plan to do that with a circus theme for this year’s JEA Gala to support the diverse community center. Robyn Carroll...
