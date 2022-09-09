ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sapulpa, OK

Sapulpa couple inspired to start collectible card business from late daughter

By Justin Ayer
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dqFqr_0hpDtm6D00

A Sapulpa couple started their own unique collectible card business inspired by a daughter who lived for only 36 hours.

Jaron and Amanda Williams are the owners of Daddy and Daughter Cards in Sapulpa. It's full of Pokemon cards, including other collectible cards and board games. It's mostly inspired by their late daughter, Lucy.

“Lucy is 1,000 % the driving force," Jaron said.

Amanda, his wife, went into labor in late 2019, but her placenta broke, cutting off Lucy’s oxygen. Thirty six hours later, the baby passed away.

A month later, the Williams’ were back at the same hospital when their middle child, Chloie, suffered a seizure, and was diagnosed with epilepsy.

“I got really down on the world, myself, everything around me," Jaron said.

That is until their oldest daughter, Blake, decided at Walmart, she wanted to get her dad into Pokemon.

“My daughter came up to me with a three pack blister of battle styles. I didn’t know they still made Pokemon cards and she said, 'can I get this, and I said, yes, let’s get that.," Jaron said.

Soon, Jaron was collecting cards like he used to as a child, and eventually turned it into a successful online business. By summer 2022--- Daddy and Daughter Cards was born.

None of the products in the store have price tags. That is because the Williams' are adamant about communication, and staying away from screens as much as possible.

“I want them (customers) to have to talk to me. I think everybody should talk to each other," Jaron said.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Business
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
Local
Oklahoma Society
City
Sapulpa, OK
Christina Howard

Have You Ever Stood Inside an 80 Foot Whale's Mouth?

One man's dream, his devoted friend, thousands of hours, and a crazy plan. That's what it took to birth an iconic tourist destination along Historic Route 66 in Catoosa, OK. What is now known as the Blue Whale of Catoosa, was the dream of Hugh S. Davis after raising children and retiring from the Tulsa Zoo.
CATOOSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa acupuncturist offers unique therapy, treatment

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa woman, inspired her own medical needs, has developed a new type of treatment and wants to share it with others. FOX23 introduced you to Sarah Carpenter last year. Carpenter contracted COVID and then suffered from parosmia, a condition that distorts your sense of smell or taste.
TULSA, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Williams
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Person hit by truck in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A person was taken to a hospital after they were hit by a truck on East 81st Street in south Tulsa. Tulsa police said the victim had just gotten off the bus at a stop near 81st and South Lewis Avenue on Monday morning. They went to cross the street when they were hit by a black Ford F150.
TULSA, OK
kswo.com

Missing Okfuskee Co. boy found dead near home

OKFUSKEE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Authorities located the body of a 2-year-old boy on Monday night who had been reported missing earlier in the day. OHP issued an “Ashanti Alert,” which was later changed to an Endangered Missing Advisory, around noon on Monday for Ares Muse. Muse’s father...
OKFUSKEE COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collectible#Business Industry#Linus Business
KTUL

Tulsa police trying to identify fraud suspect

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department is asking for help identifying the man seen in the pictures. He allegedly went into three different cell phone stores in the Tulsa area, used fraudulent IDs, and obtained three new iPhones and an Apple Watch. This fraudulent activity is suspected to...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Pokemon
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

AT&T offers $5k reward for information on Green Country copper thieves

AT&T announced it will offer a $5 thousand reward for information that leads to convictions of copper thieves in Northeast Oklahoma. The phone company said they are requesting information for copper cable thefts in Tulsa, Muskogee, Pittsburg, Osage, Rogers, McAlester and Washington counties dating back to January. Local authorities have investigated numerous copper thefts over the years.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Hard Rock Announces Pay Raise For 10,000 Workers

Hard Rock International says it's spending more than $100 million to give raises to 10,000 workers. The raises include an increase in the minimum starting pay, from $18 to $21. The company says the initiative is intended to help employees deal with high inflation and reduce employee turnover. The raises...
TULSA, OK
newyorkbeacon.com

22-Year-Old Charged In Road Rage Slaying of Black Tulsa Woman In a Parking Lot Held on $1.5M Bond and Faces Life In Prison

A young Oklahoma man is locked in county prison on a seven-figure bond after being charged with fatally shooting a Black woman in a fit of road rage. On Wednesday, Sept. 7, Julian Zavaleta, then a 21-year-old, was charged with first-degree murder and the use of a vehicle in the discharge of a weapon, in the shooting of Shantel Jones, 25, on Friday, Aug. 19, while she was parked at an Auto Zone in Tulsa, according to Tulsaworld.
TULSA, OK
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kjrh.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy