Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
txktoday.com
September is Hunger Action Month – working together to raise awareness on hunger in America
Starting September 1st, Harvest Regional Food Bank and other food banks in the Feeding America network, will host events throughout the month of September to inspire people to take action to help the millions of people who are food insecure in the United States. Harvest Regional Food Bank will participate...
txktoday.com
Spay/ Neuter Ordinance In Effect This Week
Last month, the Texarkana, Arkansas City Council met and approved an ordinance that will require residents who are not registered as licensed breeders, to spay/ neuter their animals. This comes as little surprise to many who are aware of the overpopulation of stray animals, and animals in the care of the city.
This Sweet Pup’s Owner Died And Now She Needs A New Home
Juliette doesn't understand why her world has been turned upside down. All she wants is a safe, loving family to call her own. Could she find her new home in yours? She's available for adoption now in Shreveport. Meet Juliette! She's a gorgeous, 6-year-old Pomeranian with a lot of love...
Raising Cane’s Kidd’s Kids Give Back Day Is Tuesday, September 13th
When you go to have those fresh, crispy, made-to-order chicken fingers for lunch or dinner from Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers in Tyler or Longview, Texas on Tuesday, September 13th you could be helping to send a very deserving group of kids on a trip of a lifetime, along with their families, to Walt Disney World in Florida.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTAL
Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club gives back
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)-The Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club is the world’s largest African American motorcycle club. Our NBC 6 crew caught up with the Shreveport chapter at Waller Elementary School. The club regularly supports charitable causes, such as providing scholarships to graduating seniors, holding toy drives, and helping local schools.
KTAL
State Fair of Louisiana 2022: what to expect
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — It’s that time of the year again and you thrill seekers and fair food eaters are in luck for this year’s State Fair of Louisiana. Preparations for the State Fair of Louisiana are underway in Shreveport. Fairgoers will not be disappointed by the...
txktoday.com
David Guss Orr
David Guss Orr, Sr., died peacefully on Friday, September 9th, 2022, at the age of 87. He passed away surrounded by loved ones at Hospice of Texarkana after a long battle with cancer and other numerous health issues. David was born on April 26th, 1935, to Ruby and Guss Orr....
KTRE
Marshall man's multi-million dollar collection of cars to be auctioned off
Groom gets 7 years for robbing Groveton bank to finance wedding. A man who told law enforcement officers he robbed a bank in Groveton to pay for a ring and venue for his wedding has been sentenced to prison. Updated: 5 hours ago. KTRE’S Avery Gorman speaks to Nacogdoches High...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTBS
Atlanta, Texas celebrates 150 years at Founder’s Day Festival
ATLANTA, Texas – Atlanta, Texas celebrates 150 years at their Founder’s Day Festival on Saturday. It was a day of old-fashioned fun to celebrate the founding of Atlanta, Texas in 1872. Festivities included a 5K run, food trucks, chuckwagon cooking, pageants, a time capsule reveal from 1972, a...
txktoday.com
Boil Water Notice
A Precautionary Boil Water Notice has been issued for the residences east of East St, south of East 9th St, west of Pinehurst St., and north of Dudley St, Texarkana, Arkansas. This order is issued as a precautionary measure because of the possibility that contaminated water may enter the distribution system as a result of a loss in normal system pressure. The boil water order was due to a water main break caused by a broken flange located on Siebert and Washington.
Smell Cucumber? It Could Be Something Dangerous Inside Your Home
If You Get Home And Smell Cucumbers, Get Out and Call Steve's Snaketuary. Several experts have come out to say that if you get home and catch a strong whiff of watermelon or cucumber, there is probably a snake in your home. It's An Argument That I Will Never Get...
KTAL
Crews responding to fire at Shreveport country club
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters are working quickly to help a Shreveport country club after a fire broke out in the basement Tuesday. Just before 8:30 p.m., an emergency call came in at the Southern Trace Country Club on Southern Trace Pkwy. Officials say a fire started in a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSLA
Ramblin’ on the Red to be held Sept. 24
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Ramblin’ on the Red will be held Sept. 24, starting at 2 p.m., at Hurricane Alley, 515 Barksdale Blvd. in Bossier City. “Ramblin’ on the Red is a music festival with a purpose,” says a note on the event’s Facebook page.
redfearnrealestate.com
48 County Road 2339, Pittsburg, TX 75686
Perched among the towering trees overlooking deep open waters of Lake Bob Sandlin sits Villa Milla, where indoor and outdoor living spaces all enjoy views of the lake and natural treed lot. Graciously redone with an abundance of natural light throughout, and re-designed for a full house, this lakehouse offers 2 full primary suites with en-suite baths, 2 additional guest bedrooms with shared bath, and a fun half bath. The open great room offers an updated kitchen with quartz counters and a butcher block island, generous dining space, and large family room complete with wood burning fireplace and wood beamed vaulted ceiling. Step out the french doors onto a deck that wraps the back of the home and admire the beautifully landscaped yard, outdoor grilling area with granite work surface, and the multiple lounging areas at different levels as you make your way down to the water. Dive off your own boathouse into the deep water! The fantastic boathouse offers ample storage, granite serving bar, covered and uncovered entertaining areas. If you’re looking for an investment property to VRBO, a second home, or a full time place with a view, look no further! Call today to set up your private showing!
KTBS
Pitch to save Fair Grounds Field goes misses at city council
SHREVEPORT, La. -- People are still going to bat for Fair Grounds Field, despite city leaders saying it's too late and the game's over. Major demolition has yet to start. But Mayor Adrian Perkins has said the city has a signed contract with a company to tear down the abandoned former home of the Shreveport Captains baseball team.
txktoday.com
Jane Elizabeth Bookout
On Tuesday, September 7, 2022, Jane Harbor Bookout, of New Boston, TX joined other Heavenly angels after peacefully passing away in her sleep. Jane was born in Texarkana, Tx on February 20, 1949, to parents James Henry and Oma Daniel Harbor. She was a 1967 graduate of New Boston High School and attended Stephen F. Austin University in Nacogdoches. After returning home to New Boston, Jane worked in the banking industry for over forty years. Her endearing wit and charm led to many lasting friendships with co-workers and customers alike.
txktoday.com
Dennis Wayne McGuire
Dennis Wayne McGuire passed away on September 8, 2022 at the age of 66, in Texarkana, Texas. Dennis was born on March 27, 1956 in Montgomery, Louisiana. His love for life and ice cream kept a spoon in his hand and a smile on his face until the end. He...
txktoday.com
Robert “Bob” Evans Ransdell, Jr.
Robert “Bob” Evans Ransdell, age 81, of Texarkana, Arkansas died on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his family. Bob was born on February 19, 1941, in Dallas, Texas, to Robert and Emily Anne Ransdell. As a young man, he enjoyed playing golf and boating on Lake Ray Hubbard. Bob transferred from the University of Texas to East Texas State University in 1963. He met his wife, Dean Pope, on a blind date and they married three months later. They celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary on January 24, 2022. Upon graduation from East Texas on May of 1964, Dean and Bob moved to Fouke, Arkansas, residing on the Double R Ranch for the next 35 years. Bob loved the farm and the Fouke community. He served on the Fouke School Board for 10 years and served on the Miller County Levee District Board. Bob was also on the Southwest Arkansas Water District Board. He later became Executive Director of the SWAWD.
East Texas law enforcement searching for man accused of pulling out gun on Academy employee
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – East Texas law enforcement is looking for a man accused of an aggravated robbery at an Academy Sports + Outdoors on Monday. An employee in Texarkana said he saw the man drop a box of ammo into his shopping cart, and then he moved the cart to another isle. The man […]
q973radio.com
Rumbling Noise Angering Broadmoor Residents in Shreveport
This morning, I was convinced that the world was coming to an end. I went out into the backyard of my Broadmoor home at about 6AM, and after clearing the cobwebs out and getting ready to start the day, I noticed the strangest sound. It was loud enough to certainly be noticeable and borderline annoying, yet, you can tell the source of the sound was relatively far away.
Comments / 0