Virginia State

WSET

A Final Farewell to LHOV Host Ava Braatz

Living in the Heart of Virginia host Ava Braatz is moving on but she'll never be forgotten! We take a look back at all the laughs and insights she's brought to the show over the last two years. Ava Braatz.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Kroger pharmacies are seeking to fill positions in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Kroger pharmacies throughout Virginia have job openings and are actively seeking to fill select positions. Kroger Mid-Atlantic has more than two hundred pharmacy jobs open. The areas include:. Charlottesville,. Martinsville,. Roanoke. New River Valley. Kroger said that they are doing open interviews in stores every...
RICHMOND, VA
WSET

UVA ties with NYU in new college ranking

(WSET) — Several Virginia schools ranked higher this year on the U.S. News and World Report college rankings, including the University of Virginia placing 25th in the nation, tying with New York University. The University of Virginia is ranked 25th, sharing the spot with New York University as well...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

13-foot, 625-pound alligator caught in South Carolina

LAKE MARION, S.C. (WCIV) — An alligator that weighed more than 600 pounds was caught by hunters near Lake Marion in South Carolina during the weekend. In a Facebook post, Cordray's Processing and Taxidermy said Nick Gibert and his crew came in with the massive gator on Saturday. "Nick...
ANIMALS
WSET

National Preparedness Month: How to ready your family for an emergency

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — September is National Preparedness Month, which raises awareness of the importance of being ready for emergencies and natural disasters. According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, between 1953 and 2019, West Virginia declared 71 major disasters. Of those incidents, floods and severe storms happened the most often.
SOCIETY

