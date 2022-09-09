Read full article on original website
WSET
A Final Farewell to LHOV Host Ava Braatz
Living in the Heart of Virginia host Ava Braatz is moving on but she'll never be forgotten! We take a look back at all the laughs and insights she's brought to the show over the last two years. Ava Braatz.
WSET
Virginians across the Commonwealth reflect on 21st anniversary of 9/11
(WSET) — Many Virginia lawmakers and emergency services took the time to reflect on the 21st anniversary of September 11, 2001, on Sunday. Senator Tim Kaine, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee released a statement ahead of the anniversary of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.
WSET
Attention Skywatchers: Two big viewings in the sky Tuesday night, more this week
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Big night for all the Skywatchers tonight!. A double dose of space sightings is on the menu in Central Virginia!. You can spot the International Space Station Tuesday night at 8:46 in the southwest sky. It'll be a three-minute viewing. You'll see a bright white...
WSET
Kroger pharmacies are seeking to fill positions in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Kroger pharmacies throughout Virginia have job openings and are actively seeking to fill select positions. Kroger Mid-Atlantic has more than two hundred pharmacy jobs open. The areas include:. Charlottesville,. Martinsville,. Roanoke. New River Valley. Kroger said that they are doing open interviews in stores every...
WSET
Virginia gas prices drop 9 cents in national 13-week decline streak
(WSET) — National gas prices have dropped for thirteen weeks in a row from the record highs in June. Although prices still have quite a way to go to reach a year ago's pandemic price of $2.99 a gallon, Virginians still see better prices at $3.48 than even a month ago at $3.78, according to AAA.
WSET
UVA ties with NYU in new college ranking
(WSET) — Several Virginia schools ranked higher this year on the U.S. News and World Report college rankings, including the University of Virginia placing 25th in the nation, tying with New York University. The University of Virginia is ranked 25th, sharing the spot with New York University as well...
WSET
'EZ Haul' The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles announced streamline permit system
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles in partnership with the Virginia Department of Transportation announced "EZ Haul", Virginia's new system. This new system is for permitting oversize/overweight loads to travel the Commonwealth's roads and highways the department said. The department also said EZ Haul is...
WSET
13-foot, 625-pound alligator caught in South Carolina
LAKE MARION, S.C. (WCIV) — An alligator that weighed more than 600 pounds was caught by hunters near Lake Marion in South Carolina during the weekend. In a Facebook post, Cordray's Processing and Taxidermy said Nick Gibert and his crew came in with the massive gator on Saturday. "Nick...
WSET
Suspect believed to have left VA after shooting that left one injured on I-81
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police are looking for a motorcycle they said may be involved in a shooting on I-81 on Sunday. State Police said they are looking for a green Harley Davidson motorcycle. They said the shooting happened on Interstate 81 around the 137-mile marker.
WSET
National Preparedness Month: How to ready your family for an emergency
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — September is National Preparedness Month, which raises awareness of the importance of being ready for emergencies and natural disasters. According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, between 1953 and 2019, West Virginia declared 71 major disasters. Of those incidents, floods and severe storms happened the most often.
