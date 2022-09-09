Read full article on original website
PennLive.com
Woman stabbed to death, man injured inside central Pa. home: coroner
A 49-year-old woman is dead and a man is hospitalized after a Tuesday afternoon stabbing in a York County home, authorities said. The stabbing happened around 1:30 p.m. in a home on the 3600 block of Harrowgate Road in Springettsbury Township, according to York County Coroner Pamela Gay. Gay said...
Berks County Man Dies From Injuries Suffered In 2009 Car Crash
A Berks County man who was a passenger in a car that struck a utility pole about 13 years ago died from paraplegia complications on Monday, Sept. 12, authorities said. Duane J. Richard, of Hereford, was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest just after 4 p.m. He was 57.
One woman dead in York County stabbing; male victim injured
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 5 p.m.: Police are still at the scene of the York County stabbing that left one dead and injured another. However, according to police, there is no active threat to the community at this time. According to officers who spoke with FOX43, there were...
WGAL
Police respond to death investigation in Springettsbury Township
SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person killed, another injured in a death investigation on Tuesday afternoon in York County. In what was first reported as a stabbing, the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on the 3600 block of Harrowgate Road in Springettsbury Township. WGAL reporter Ed Weinstock confirmed that...
abc27.com
Woman stabbed to death in York County, man hospitalized
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A 49-year-old woman was found dead in a York County home on the afternoon of Tuesday, Sept. 13. Springettsburg Police Chief Todd King says around 1:23 p.m. police responded to the 3600 block of Harrowgate Road for a welfare check on a husband and wife not answering the door.
WGAL
Route 283 reopens in Lancaster County
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A major crash shut down part of Route 283 in Lancaster County on Tuesday morning. The eastbound lanes of Route 283 were shut down just before the Route 30 interchange in Manheim Township. The road has since been cleared and traffic is now getting by.
abc27.com
Lancaster woman charged in fatal Route 30 crash
MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster City woman has been charged in relation to a Route 30 crash that killed two people and seriously injured two others last year. Whitney Webb, 27, was charged with accident involving death or personal injury, accident involving damage to an attended vehicle, fleeing the scene, failure to notify police, driving with a suspended license, and driving without a license, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.
abc27.com
Lancaster County man allegedly threatened to kill woman
LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man has been charged with allegedly threatening to kill a woman. Lititz Borough Police say they responded to the 100 block of South Broad Street on Sept. 11 for a reported assault. Police say the female victim reported having her head pushed against the wall and being picked up and thrown to the ground twice.
26-year-old man dies nearly 24 hours after central Pa. shooting
A man who was shot on Sunday afternoon died from his injuries on Monday, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. 26-year-old Lykeem Bethune was shot around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, in the area of East Jackson and South Court streets in York, according to the coroner’s office. Bethune...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks man dies of complications from 2009 car accident
SALISBURY TWP., Pa. — A Berks County man has died years after being injured in a car crash in Delaware. Duane Richard, 57, died Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital near Allentown, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. The Hereford man died of complications of paraplegia from a crash...
'Belligerent' Hospital Patient Assaults Nurse, Security Guard In Berks County, Police Say
A belligerent hospital patient was arrested after assaulting a nurse and security guard in Berks County, authorities said. Todd Bennett, 37, was being treated at the Penn State Health St. Joseph Hospital when he became hostile and bit a registered nurse on her arm and spit in a security guard's face on July 31, Bern Township police said in a Sept. 12 news release.
Authorities identify suspect, woman killed in Lancaster County police standoff
LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County man has been charged with criminal homicide after shooting and killing his girlfriend and initiating a five-hour standoff with police over the weekend, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office. Miguel Angel Rodriguez, 38, is charged with criminal homicide in the shooting...
local21news.com
Police pursue DUI suspect in Dauphin Co., officials say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police had attempted to conduct a traffic stop when a suspect, accused of having active warrants, fled and lead police on a chase, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Lykens. Authorities say that on September 11 at 7:30AM, Troopers had tried to stop 40-year-old...
WGAL
Teen shows up at York Hospital with gunshot wound, police say
YORK, Pa. — A 16-year-old showed up at a York hospital with a gunshot wound early Monday morning, police said. The teen walked into WellSpan York Hospital around 2:50 a.m. Police said the teen suffered a superficial wound after being shot in the rear end. The teen is from...
WGAL
Stolen car flees troopers, crashes, killing two people, Pennsylvania State Police say
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A stolen car crashed on Saturday in Harrisburg, killing two people, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The crash happened around 5:20 a.m. on Route 22/Allentown Boulevard near Jonestown Road. Pennsylvania State Police said a Dodge Challenger Hellcat with a Delaware tag was traveling at a high...
WGAL
Coworkers remember woman shot and killed over the weekend
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — On Tuesday, coworkers are remembering a 33-year-old woman shot and killed. Nemesis Florentino was an integral member of the Spanish-American Civic Association. The Nuestro Clinica is closed on Tuesday, as staff grieves over the shooting death of Florentino who served as the practice manager for...
WGAL
Coroner releases name of man killed in Sunday shooting
A man who was critically wounded in a shooting in York over the weekend has died, according to city police. The York County Coroner's Office has identified the man as Lykeem Bethune, 26, of York. The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Sunday near East Jackson and South Court streets. Police...
WGAL
Man killed girlfriend before hours-long standoff, affidavit states
Police say a man locked in a standoff for hours early Sunday morning in Lancaster County killed his girlfriend before police arrived. Police were called to the Park City Apartment complex on Swarr Run Road in East Hempfield Township around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Police said the suspect, Miguel Rodriquez, opened...
WGAL
One dead following standoff in East Hempfield Township
East Hempfield Township police were dispatched to the 2000 block of Swarr Run Road for a report of a shooting involving a domestic situation at approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday. When police arrived, the suspect, now identified as Miguel Rodriguez, shot at police and barricaded himself inside an apartment at the Park City Apartments.
Pa. man accused of fatally shooting girlfriend and barricading himself in apartment building
LANCASTER, Pa. (TCD) -- A 38-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly fatally shooting his girlfriend, barricading himself inside a home, and shooting at police. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office, on Sunday, Sept. 11, East Hempfield Township Police officers responded to the 2000 block of Swarr Run Road after the suspect, Miguel Rodriguez, showed his friend the deceased victim via a video call. At the scene, Rodriguez reportedly shot toward officers, and residents of neighboring apartments were escorted out.
