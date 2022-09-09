ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MISSOURI STATE
New Missouri law could impact the homeless community

This summer, Gov. Mike Parson signed legislation that would make it a crime to sleep on state-owned land without authorization. Advocates across Missouri have raised concerns about how this could affect homeless communities. House Bill No. 1606 makes using state-owned lands for unauthorized sleeping, camping or the construction of long-term...
MISSOURI STATE
First of 2 trials for accused murderer to begin this month

The first of two trials for a northwest Missouri man accused of killing two Wisconsin brothers over a cattle deal is scheduled for Sept. 26. Garland J. “Joey” Nelson, who has been held in custody without bond since his arrest in 2019, was indicted on charges of mail fraud and unlawful transport of firearms in the Western District Court of Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
Recreational marijuana on Missourians' ballots in November

(The Center Square) – The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to hear an appeal of a ruling upholding the Secretary of State’s process for putting a recreational marijuana legalization measure on the November ballot. Joy Sweeney filed a lawsuit in late August against Secretary of State John...
MISSOURI STATE

