Girls swimming: Cheyenne Borroughs ‘proud’ to join older sisters on Stoughton’s school-record board

If you are a merchant in downtown Stoughton, a new group would like to connect with you. The first general meeting of the Stoughton Downtown Merchants Association (SDMA) is set for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26 at the new Upstairs Tasting Room of Cheesers, 183 E. Main St. The group is being formed to “focus exclusively on the continued development of Stoughton’s Downtown as a place that people love to visit to shop, learn, experience, taste and play,” and is open to all downtown merchants engaged in retail, hospitality or entertainment, SDMA member Joanne Grassman wrote in an email to the Hub.

STOUGHTON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO