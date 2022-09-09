Read full article on original website
myleaderpaper.com
State rep challenges fee hike for fishing, boat licenses
State Rep. Scott Conklin, D-Centre, has introduced legislation that would block proposed fee increases by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission. In August, the commission approved fee increases for licensing and other permits, which would increase annual fishing licenses by $2.50 to $23.50; senior life-time licenses by $25 to $75; and trout permits by $2.50 to $10.50, among others.
myleaderpaper.com
New MO law could impact homeless
This summer, Gov. Mike Parson signed legislation that would make it a crime to sleep on state-owned land without authorization. Advocates across Missouri have raised concerns about how this could affect homeless communities.
