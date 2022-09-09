ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
myleaderpaper.com

State rep challenges fee hike for fishing, boat licenses

State Rep. Scott Conklin, D-Centre, has introduced legislation that would block proposed fee increases by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission. In August, the commission approved fee increases for licensing and other permits, which would increase annual fishing licenses by $2.50 to $23.50; senior life-time licenses by $25 to $75; and trout permits by $2.50 to $10.50, among others.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
myleaderpaper.com

New MO law could impact homeless

This summer, Gov. Mike Parson signed legislation that would make it a crime to sleep on state-owned land without authorization. Advocates across Missouri have raised concerns about how this could affect homeless communities.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy