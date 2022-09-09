Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania Rapper PnB Rock's girlfriend blamed for risking his safety, LAPD says post may have led to his killingVictorPhiladelphia, PA
The 5 Best Fried Chicken Places In Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This might be the Best Breakfast Sandwich in Los Angeles right nowCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Amid FBI Probe, Next Anaheim Mayor Faces "Incredibly Difficult" Uphill BattleTaxBuzzAnaheim, CA
Orange Chicken Turns 35: Here Are the Facts To KnowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
goworldtravel.com
Surviving Stingray Paradise at Seal Beach California
Go World Travel is reader-supported and may earn a commission from purchases made through links in this piece. Since moving from Germany to Southern California in April, visiting Seal Beach has become a regular habit for my wife and me. Seal Beach, California, which is also the name of the town, is the westernmost beach in Orange County just 20 minutes from our apartment in Carson.
luxury-houses.net
An Uniquely Designed Home in Palos Verdes Estate Set Atop The Bluffs Overlooking The Pacific Ocean Hits The Market for $7.499 Million
Description About This Home in Palos Verdes Estate. The Home in Palos Verdes Estate, an extraordinary custom estate with an expansive eco-friendly motor court and uniquely designed accents offering spectacular views of Santa Monica bay is now available for sale. This home located at 1328 Palos Verdes Dr W, Palos Verdes Peninsula, California offers 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Kevin Dees (Phone: 424-281-6848) & Allison Lutz (Phone: 424-230-3700) at The Agency for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Palos Verdes Estate.
What’s the deal with those giant ‘Barbie Jeeps’ cruising around Orange County?
California here we come, indeed! KTLA’s Samantha Cortese, Andy Riesmeyer and Bobby Gonzalez took a trip to Orange Country to highlight some fun activities to bring out your inner Summer Roberts or Seth Cohen (just don’t let your inner Marissa Cooper drive). Rent a giant “Barbie Jeep” to tool around Balboa Island with the Newport […]
WATCH: Coyote Casually Walks Into California Home Through Dog Door
California residents had an unexpected surprise when a coyote casually walked into their home through their dog’s door. While recalling the unusual experience with the coyote, homeowner Julie Levine told local news outlet 22News, “The dogs went crazy, and then I said this happened before with a rat, what else could be out there now?”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County Business Journal
Argyros Family Sells Santa Ana Land Parcel for $51M
Costa Mesa-based Arnel & Affiliates has sold one of its long-standing Santa Ana development sites in a $51 million multifamily land play. San Diego-based Ledcor Group paid about $6 million per acre for the site adjacent to the Santa Ana (5) Freeway, where it plans to kick off construction next year on what will be one of the city’s largest mixed-use residential projects in recent years.
vanlifewanderer.com
The 11 Best South Pasadena Restaurants
With the almost endless amount of South Pasadena Restaurants restaurants that show up when you search for something to eat in the area, it can feel like an overwhelming task to find the right restaurant to satisfy your cravings. But have no fear, we are going to make your life...
Crews work to block potential flooding in Long Beach amid high tide
Crews worked to block potential flooding in Long Beach amid a high tide by shoring up the berm to protect coastal homes. Sandbags surrounded several homes in the area. Authorities say at least two homes suffered minor water damage. Emergency crews are staffed and ready to respond from the Command Center on Ocean Boulevard. Long Beach city officials have been door knocking, making sure residents are okay. Crews will continue to protect any threatened homes and residents.
SoCal to see sunshine, warm conditions Wednesday
Southern California on Wednesday will see warm conditions as some morning clouds give way to afternoon sunshine.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Residents Brace for Potential Flooding from High Surf in Long Beach
Long Beach, Los Angeles County, CA: As Tropical Storm Kay moved ocean bound, Southern California felt the effects of the storm in the way of downpours, high surf and potential flooding, especially in the burn areas and coastal communities. Residents watched in anticipation as beach waves crashed onto the boardwalk...
Los Angeles County closes beach due to sewage discharge, recommends not swimming at others
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is recommending residents avoid swimming and surfing at multiple ocean beaches because of sewage discharge.
idesignarch.com
Farmhouse Style Beach Cottage with Open Concept Living
This welcoming cottage in Newport Beach, California combines the design aesthetic of a classic European farmhouse with coastal style living. William Guidero Planning and Design created spaces by opening up the home’s three pocket doors to allow more room for indoor-outdoor entertaining. Interior living areas and an exterior courtyard become one massive, open living space.
City warns public to stay away from coast as storm approaches
Though no evacuations were ordered, "residents in vulnerable areas, especially those that are prone to flooding, should remain vigilant and be prepared in the event of evacuation," the city said. The post City warns public to stay away from coast as storm approaches appeared first on Long Beach Post.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SoCal beach communities prepare for coastal flooding, large waves ahead of Tropical Storm Kay
As Southern California awaits the rain expected from Tropical Storm Kay, some beach communities are concerned it could prove to be troublesome.
6 California eateries named ‘best new restaurants’ by Bon Appétit
Fair warning: Reading any further may make your stomach growl.
easyreadernews.com
Third attempt is the charm for Redondo’s General Plan Housing Element
Last week, on its third attempt, Redondo Beach received approval for its 2021-2029 General Plan Housing Element from the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD). It locates most of the new 2,490 housing units mandated by the state in North Redondo. When the city submitted its plan in...
Tropical Storm Kay moves in, bringing rain, flood concerns as heat wave subsides
Southern California's weeklong heat wave is finally waning now that Tropical Storm Kay has covered the region with clouds and rain.
Rain from Tropical Storm off Coast Arrives in Long Beach
Long Beach, Los Angeles County, CA: As Tropical Storm Kay made its way into the Pacific Ocean, Southern California was impacted by rainfall on Friday, Sept. 9,… Read more "Rain from Tropical Storm off Coast Arrives in Long Beach"
westsidetoday.com
Coast Guard Terminates the Voyage of an Illegal Charter Vessel in Marina Del Rey
U.S. Coast Guard members from Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles/Long Beach terminates voyage of an illegal charter vessel Beirut, near Marina Del Rey, Calif., Sept. 3, 2022. Photo: Petty Officer 3rd Class Hunter Schnabel. A 58-foot pleasure craft named Beirut was boarded by the joint task force while it was...
NBC Los Angeles
Billionaire MacKenzie Scott Just Donated Two Beverly Hills Mansions Worth $55 Million to Fund Affordable Housing in LA
In her ongoing crusade to give away at least half of her wealth, billionaire MacKenzie Scott is now gifting mansions to charity. Scott recently donated two of her homes — both in Beverly Hills, California — to the California Community Foundation (CCF), which provides grants to mission-based nonprofits in Los Angeles. The organization intends to sell both homes, worth a combined $55 million, and use 90% of the earnings to fund affordable housing initiatives, says CCF senior vice president Jarrett Barrios.
The 5 Best Fried Chicken Places In Los Angeles Today
Here's five fried chicken spots in LA you must try (that are not big brands). 5 Great Spots to Get Fried Chicken in Los AngelesAdobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - If fried chicken is the king of comfort food, Los Angeles is the fried chicken king.
Comments / 0