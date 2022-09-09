ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redondo Beach, CA

goworldtravel.com

Surviving Stingray Paradise at Seal Beach California

Go World Travel is reader-supported and may earn a commission from purchases made through links in this piece. Since moving from Germany to Southern California in April, visiting Seal Beach has become a regular habit for my wife and me. Seal Beach, California, which is also the name of the town, is the westernmost beach in Orange County just 20 minutes from our apartment in Carson.
SEAL BEACH, CA
luxury-houses.net

An Uniquely Designed Home in Palos Verdes Estate Set Atop The Bluffs Overlooking The Pacific Ocean Hits The Market for $7.499 Million

Description About This Home in Palos Verdes Estate. The Home in Palos Verdes Estate, an extraordinary custom estate with an expansive eco-friendly motor court and uniquely designed accents offering spectacular views of Santa Monica bay is now available for sale. This home located at 1328 Palos Verdes Dr W, Palos Verdes Peninsula, California offers 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Kevin Dees (Phone: 424-281-6848) & Allison Lutz (Phone: 424-230-3700) at The Agency for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Palos Verdes Estate.
RANCHO PALOS VERDES, CA
Local
California Government
City
Redondo Beach, CA
Redondo Beach, CA
Government
City
Manhattan Beach, CA
Orange County Business Journal

Argyros Family Sells Santa Ana Land Parcel for $51M

Costa Mesa-based Arnel & Affiliates has sold one of its long-standing Santa Ana development sites in a $51 million multifamily land play. San Diego-based Ledcor Group paid about $6 million per acre for the site adjacent to the Santa Ana (5) Freeway, where it plans to kick off construction next year on what will be one of the city’s largest mixed-use residential projects in recent years.
SANTA ANA, CA
vanlifewanderer.com

The 11 Best South Pasadena Restaurants

With the almost endless amount of South Pasadena Restaurants restaurants that show up when you search for something to eat in the area, it can feel like an overwhelming task to find the right restaurant to satisfy your cravings. But have no fear, we are going to make your life...
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
CBS LA

Crews work to block potential flooding in Long Beach amid high tide

Crews worked to block potential flooding in Long Beach amid a high tide by shoring up the berm to protect coastal homes.  Sandbags surrounded several homes in the area. Authorities say at least two homes suffered minor water damage. Emergency crews are staffed and ready to respond from the Command Center on Ocean Boulevard. Long Beach city officials have been door knocking, making sure residents are okay. Crews will continue to protect any threatened homes and residents. 
LONG BEACH, CA
idesignarch.com

Farmhouse Style Beach Cottage with Open Concept Living

This welcoming cottage in Newport Beach, California combines the design aesthetic of a classic European farmhouse with coastal style living. William Guidero Planning and Design created spaces by opening up the home’s three pocket doors to allow more room for indoor-outdoor entertaining. Interior living areas and an exterior courtyard become one massive, open living space.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Billionaire MacKenzie Scott Just Donated Two Beverly Hills Mansions Worth $55 Million to Fund Affordable Housing in LA

In her ongoing crusade to give away at least half of her wealth, billionaire MacKenzie Scott is now gifting mansions to charity. Scott recently donated two of her homes — both in Beverly Hills, California — to the California Community Foundation (CCF), which provides grants to mission-based nonprofits in Los Angeles. The organization intends to sell both homes, worth a combined $55 million, and use 90% of the earnings to fund affordable housing initiatives, says CCF senior vice president Jarrett Barrios.
LOS ANGELES, CA

