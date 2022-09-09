Read full article on original website
Related
Netflix's All Quiet on the Western Front called "terrific" and "chilling" in rave first reviews
As the World War I film premieres at Toronto Film Festival, critics have shared their overwhelming positive thoughts about it online. New Netflix movie All Quiet on the Western Front is receiving rave first reviews, with critics calling it "harrowing", "terrific", and a "chilling piece of anti-war filmmaking". Directed by Edward Berger, it follows Paul, a young German soldier, whose euphoria over fighting in World War I soon turns to fear when he and his comrades are sent into the trenches.
TechRadar
GoPro Hero 11 Black launch live: it's new action camera day for GoPro and DJI
If you're in the market for a new action cam, today is a very big day – both GoPro and DJI have announced launches for what are likely to be two of the best action cameras of the year. And we're here to guide you through the downhill trail to the official lift-off for what could be several new tough cams.
Queen Elizabeth’s Favorite Tipple Sells Out as Fans Toast Her With Cocktails
Raise your glasses to Her Majesty the Queen with her favorite cocktail: two parts Dubonnet to one part gin, with a slice of lemon and a couple of ice cubes. The late Queen Elizabeth’s go-to tipple, a French fortified wine with herbs and spices, has been flying off the shelves after her death last Thursday, with stores in both the U.K. and Australia running out of supplies. The queen shared her love of a “gin & Dubonnet” with her own mother, who died in 2002 at the age of 101. Last year, the drink was awarded a Royal Warrant, as a mark of her approval.Read it at The Daily Telegraph
Comments / 0