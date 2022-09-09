'It's about survival': Iowa teen who killed her rapist ordered to pay $150K restitution to man's family. A teenage human trafficking victim who was initially charged with first-degree murder after she stabbed her accused rapist to death was sentenced in an Iowa court to five years of closely supervised probation and ordered to pay $150,000 restitution to the man’s family.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 11 HOURS AGO