ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
fox29.com

Iowa judge orders teenage human trafficking victim to pay $150K in restitution to family of rapist she killed

'It's about survival': Iowa teen who killed her rapist ordered to pay $150K restitution to man's family. A teenage human trafficking victim who was initially charged with first-degree murder after she stabbed her accused rapist to death was sentenced in an Iowa court to five years of closely supervised probation and ordered to pay $150,000 restitution to the man’s family.
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Flagler County, FL
Flagler County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
fox29.com

New Jersey lawmakers considering tweaks to plastic bag ban

TRENTON - New Jersey leaders are looking to tweak a ban on plastic bags after shoppers in the Garden State have started accumulating reusable bags. Since the legislation went into effect in May, shoppers who have ordered groceries online or forgot to bring bags on trips to their local market have amassed reusable bags.
ADVOCACY
fox29.com

Former Coppin basketball star, Pennsylvania coach Larry Yarbray dies in bike crash

Former Coppin basketball star, Pennsylvania coach Larry Yarbray dies in bike crash. Yarbray was the starting point guard at Coppin State University in 1990 when the team made history with its first-ever NCAA tournament appearance. He also holds the school's record for 622 career assists. The 51-year-old had also been the head basketball coach at Delaware County Community College for the past five seasons.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy