Read full article on original website
Related
fox29.com
Iowa judge orders teenage human trafficking victim to pay $150K in restitution to family of rapist she killed
'It's about survival': Iowa teen who killed her rapist ordered to pay $150K restitution to man's family. A teenage human trafficking victim who was initially charged with first-degree murder after she stabbed her accused rapist to death was sentenced in an Iowa court to five years of closely supervised probation and ordered to pay $150,000 restitution to the man’s family.
fox29.com
Suspect accused of stabbing man at Bucks County Wawa sought by police, authorities say
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Officers with the Bensalem Township Police Department are searching for a man accused of stabbing someone at a Bucks County Wawa. According to police, an arrest warrant has been obtained for Stanley Wilson on attempted homicide and related charges. Authorities say he assaulted and stabbed a...
fox29.com
Pennsylvania nanny accused of using a parent's credit card for high-end shopping spree
WEST WHITELAND TWP, Pa. - A Pennsylvania nanny is accused of using a parent's credit card to rack up thousands in charges, including a shopping spree at several high-end retail stores. Jessica Gadebusch, 20, was arrested and charged with third-degree felony after authorities say the parents of two noticed nearly...
fox29.com
Pa. House committee votes to hold Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner in contempt
HARRISBURG, Pa. - A Pennsylvania House committee has voted to hold Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner in contempt. The House Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order says committee members unanimously recommended that Krasner be held in contempt due to his failure to comply with subpoenas issued by the committee last month.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox29.com
New Jersey lawmakers considering tweaks to plastic bag ban
TRENTON - New Jersey leaders are looking to tweak a ban on plastic bags after shoppers in the Garden State have started accumulating reusable bags. Since the legislation went into effect in May, shoppers who have ordered groceries online or forgot to bring bags on trips to their local market have amassed reusable bags.
fox29.com
DA Krasner pushes back against impeachment movement lead by Pennsylvania Republicans
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is planning a gathering Wednesday with supporters by his side to push back against a State House vote holding him in contempt. The two-term Democrat stood with members of Philadelphia City Council Wednesday as they detailed plans to protect abortion rights. Krasner said...
fox29.com
Former Coppin basketball star, Pennsylvania coach Larry Yarbray dies in bike crash
Former Coppin basketball star, Pennsylvania coach Larry Yarbray dies in bike crash. Yarbray was the starting point guard at Coppin State University in 1990 when the team made history with its first-ever NCAA tournament appearance. He also holds the school's record for 622 career assists. The 51-year-old had also been the head basketball coach at Delaware County Community College for the past five seasons.
Comments / 0