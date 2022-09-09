Read full article on original website
McKinney police searching for woman who stole a car by using fake ID during purchase
McKinney police are looking for a woman accused of stealing a car by showing fake ID during the purchase. Investigators say she may go by either Hayley Sartin or Breanna Williams
Shots Fired Call Results In Pursuit, At Least 3 Arrests
A call reporting shots fired on Calvert Street in Sulphur Springs resulted in a pursuit and at least three arrests — a Malakoff woman on a felony charge, and Sulphur Springs and Commerce men on misdemeanor charges, according to arrest reports and officials. Sulphur Springs Police Officers Robble Acosta...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Group Of Young Men Harassing Residents Of Caney
Caney Chief of Police, Kevin Kitterman, is asking the citizens of Caney to assist officers in reporting incidents of disorderly conduct of a small group of young men who have been driving around Caney harassing people in their yards, or walking down the street. Although the incidents seem to be random and not targeted at any one person or for a specific reason, the Chief is concerned these incidents are escalating.
KXII.com
Woman, teen flown to hospital after crash in Carter County
CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A woman and teenage girl were flown to the hospital after a crash near Ardmore Monday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on US Highway 70 and Dickson Road approximately 5 miles east of Ardmore. Troopers said a car driven by 70-year-old Betty...
KXII.com
House fire in Denison claims woman’s life
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A woman was pronounced dead after a house fire in Denison. Denison Fire Rescue said 70-year-old Cheryl Losey was found inside a home on West Morgan and South Brown Avenue Saturday morning. The cause of the fire is under investigation. This is a developing story.
Beloved Collin County teacher senselessly killed in murder-suicide, family says
JOSEPHINE, Texas — The Wylie Independent School District and countless students impacted by a beloved English teacher in Collin County are mourning Monday after she was found dead inside her home. According to family members, 40-year-old Lacie Moore was found shot and killed alongside her husband Sunday by police...
KXII.com
Idabel man flown to McKinney hospital after crash
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man was flown to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in McCurtain County early Saturday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on Legates Road, approximately 1.5 miles south of Idabel. Troopers said 31-year-old Justin C. Coffman was headed westbound on Legates Road,...
vanalstyneleader.com
Woman arrested for stabbing brother
For the Van Alstyne Leader Around 5:45 p.m. on August 30, Van Alstyne police were called to a home in response to a domestic dispute. When they arrived, they discovered that a brother and sister had apparently been in engaged in a heated argument. The woman allegedly picked up a knife and stabbed the man twice in the leg The woman was later identified through jail records as 33-year-old Rebecca Joy Prikryl. She was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and taken to the Grayson County Jail.
KXII.com
Driver identified in fatal Southmayd crash
SOUTHMAYD, Texas (KXII) - The woman killed in a fatal crash in Southmayd Thursday afternoon was identified Friday. According to Southmayd Police, the driver was 88-year-old Grace Joy Gordon, of Pottsboro. Southmayd Police Chief Chad McKee said Gordon was turning east towards Sherman at the intersection of State Highway 56...
KXII.com
WATCH: Transformer explodes in Durant
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - More than 1,200 people in Durant were without power after a transformer exploded Monday. It happened on 9th Street in Durant just after 3 p.m. The Durant Fire Department said the lid of the transformer exploded, which caused a shower of flammable oil to rain down.
KHOU
North Texas high school's homecoming dance ends early after alleged social media threat, police say
PRINCETON, Texas — The homecoming dance at one North Texas high school had to end early on Saturday following reports of a threat on social media, authorities said. Police in the Collin County city of Princeton said in a statement that they responded to Lovelady High School's dance in regards to reports from students.
Oklahoma man dies in motorcycle crash
An Oklahoma man died in a motorcycle crash in Murray County on Wednesday.
DPS: Elderly Woman Riding on a Couch in an RV Killed in Bizarre Crash
ABILENE – An 80-year-old woman riding on a couch in an RV was killed in a crash when the vehicle had a blowout and crashed east of Abilene Saturday. According to the Texas Department of Safety, Sharon Barry Smith of Lake Kiowa, TX was a passenger in a recreational vehicle eastbound on I-20 just east of Abilene when the crash occurred. The RV was towing a 2020 GMC pickup and was being driven by 52-year-old Richard B. Smith of Allen, TX. The left front tire of the RV blew out causing the rig to crash. The elderly Mrs. Smith was seated on the build-in couch behind the driver and was not…
KTEN.com
Durant police arrest suspect in string of auto burglaries
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — The Durant Police Department arrested a man wanted in a string of auto burglaries. Detective Brandon Mitchell said there were about 20 vehicle break-ins on Tuesday night. Police arrested 34-year-old Stevie Joe McClain. "An officer spotted their vehicle at a residence here at North 2nd...
Northwest ISD Superintendent Dies Unexpectedly
The Northwest ISD Superintendent passed away leaving a community in shock.Erika Fletcher/Unsplash. Northwest ISD Superintendent David Hicks passed away on Friday following a medical emergency. WFAA reports that not much is known about the circumstances surrounding Hicks' death. The district released a statement saying how much of an impact Dr. Hicks made on the staff and students of Northwest ISD.
KTEN.com
Former Sherman ISD superintendent David Hicks has died
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Former Sherman Independent School District Superintendent Dr. David Hicks died unexpectedly on Friday. His death was confirmed by Northwest ISD in suburban Fort Worth, where Hicks began duties as superintendent on May 17 after spending six years as Sherman ISD's chief educator. In a statement,...
KXII.com
Four people charged in drug smuggling conspiracy
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Four people were accused of smuggling drugs into the Choctaw County Jail, and two of them were already inmates at the jail. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, inmates Johnathan Dakota “BOLO” Hinsley and William Devaughn Smith were recorded on the Jail CTC phones conspiring to smuggle drugs into the jail.
KTEN.com
Longtime Sulphur coach Jim Dixon passes away at 71
SULPHUR, Okla. (KTEN) — Longtime Sulphur head football coach Jim Dixon passed away Sunday at the age of 71. Sulphur's athletic department confirmed Dixon's death in a social media post on Monday morning. "The Sulphur family is heartbroken and are forever indebted for the last 50 years he spent...
KTEN.com
Sherman High School's FFA receives grant
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) -- Ever since the Sherman High School's agricultural program began in 1930, they've continued to see their numbers increase. With more than 500 students filling up their classrooms, they applied for the Walmart Community Grant to help accommodate the growth. "I was initially contacted by Dr. Bennett,...
