Lufkin, TX

KETK / FOX51 News

Situation resolved in Nacogdoches County after authorities deal with armed, barricaded subject

UPDATE – Officials said the situation has been resolved, and more information will be released by the sheriff’s office as it becomes available. The roadway has been reopened, according to officials. NACOGODCHES, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches County law enforcement are dealing with an armed and barricaded subject in the area. The 3200 block of State […]
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Henderson ISD Fatal

Harrison Co sheriff describes investigation into murder of Avinger man. A suspect believed to be involved with the death of an Avinger man is now in custody. Blake Edward Reddock was found unresponsive along Herschel McCoy Road Saturday at around 9 p.m. Marshall man's multi-million dollar collection of cars to...
HENDERSON, TX
Lufkin, TX
Lufkin, TX
scttx.com

Texas DPS Engages in High-Speed Pursuit Ending in Center

September 13, 2022 - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a high-speed pursuit that ended in Center on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Details are not yet available on what led up to the chase. What is known is Texas Department of Public Safety State Trooper David Shields engaged in a pursuit of a black Hyundai Elantra on State Highway 87 North just south of Timpson. An officer initiated a pit maneuver and the vehicle was brought to a stop just before the intersection with Hurst Street and SH 87 North in Center. Officers with multiple agencies converged on the location where a male and female individuals were removed from the vehicle and taken into custody, apparently without incident.
CENTER, TX
kjas.com

Armed man arrested during disturbance at Jasper County Courthouse

The Jasper Police Department and the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department says an armed man was arrested during a Tuesday morning disturbance at the Jasper County Courthouse. According to Jasper Police Lieutenant Garrett Foster, witnesses saw the man take a handgun out of his vehicle, load it, cock it, and then place it in his pocket. Meanwhile, Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Karli Cherry says the man then got into a verbal altercation with a woman, which was broken up by both Jasper Police and Jasper County Deputies.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
NewsBreak
KLTV

Lufkin ISD applies to receive ballistic shields for school officers

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin ISD which has over 7,000 students in its care, has approved a motion to submit an application to the state to receive ballistic shields for its campuses. With the recent school massacre in Uvalde, being prepared for the worst is on everyone’s mind, especially patrol officers at schools, like Jeff Taylor.
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Groom gets 7 years for robbing Groveton bank to finance marriage

GROVETON, Texas (KTRE) - A Crockett man was sentenced to seven years in Trinity County district court Monday for robbing a bank. Heath Edward Bumpous, 33, was arrested Oct. 4, 2019 after robbing the Citizens State Bank in Groveton. “He basically stated that he was getting married tomorrow so he...
GROVETON, TX
CBS19

2 dead, multiple injuries reported following major crash in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Two people are dead and multiple other injuries were reported following a major overnight crash in Rusk County. According to the Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Dept., the two-vehicle wreck occurred just south of FM 850 and Hwy. 259 N. early Sunday morning. All north and southbound lanes were blocked and traffic was being diverted to allow helicopters to land and to give first responders more room for extrication.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KICKS 105

Huge 3 Day Estate Sale Coming In Lufkin, Texas

If you are someone that is always looking for great deals, then an estate sale is the way to go. Most estate sales end up selling things for around 20 cents on the dollar. You never know when you might find the item you have been searching for. This is entertainment for many people around Deep East Texas much like attending garage sales.
LUFKIN, TX

