KTRE
Nacogdoches law enforcement respond to armed, barricaded suspect
East Texas police looking to identify man accused of committing bank fraud
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Police are asking the public to help them identify a man accused of committing fraud at a local bank in Kilgore. The Kilgore Police Department shared photos of the man on Tuesday who allegedly targeted the Vera Bank. If you have any information regarding this individual’s identity, please contact detective Joseph […]
Situation resolved in Nacogdoches County after authorities deal with armed, barricaded subject
KLTV
Henderson ISD Fatal
Harrison Co sheriff describes investigation into murder of Avinger man. A suspect believed to be involved with the death of an Avinger man is now in custody. Blake Edward Reddock was found unresponsive along Herschel McCoy Road Saturday at around 9 p.m. Marshall man's multi-million dollar collection of cars to...
scttx.com
Texas DPS Engages in High-Speed Pursuit Ending in Center
September 13, 2022 - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a high-speed pursuit that ended in Center on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Details are not yet available on what led up to the chase. What is known is Texas Department of Public Safety State Trooper David Shields engaged in a pursuit of a black Hyundai Elantra on State Highway 87 North just south of Timpson. An officer initiated a pit maneuver and the vehicle was brought to a stop just before the intersection with Hurst Street and SH 87 North in Center. Officers with multiple agencies converged on the location where a male and female individuals were removed from the vehicle and taken into custody, apparently without incident.
Lufkin Police Make Seizures of Gambling Machines Across the City
This afternoon, September 10, the Lufkin Police Department has been busy seizing eight liners from six for-cash gambling locations across the city. Around 3:30 p.m., a seizure operation began on eight liners at the following locations:. 1702 S. First St. 911 Ellis Ave. 2213 S. First St. 502 E. Denman...
27-Year-Old Destinie Greenwell Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lufkin (Lufkin, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a three-vehicle accident was reported on Friday morning. The officials stated that Destinie Greenwell was heading south in the outside lane in a 2007 Nissan passenger car. At the same time, a 2017 Dodge [..]
Jury trial set for Tyler stepfather accused of dipping 4-year-old in boiling water
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A trial date has been set for a Tyler man who was indicted after his 4-year-old stepson suffered third-degree burns. Joshua Tranair Meekings, 26, was indicted on Aug. 11 for first-degree felony injury to a child, and a jury trial for his case has been set for Nov. 14. According to […]
kjas.com
Armed man arrested during disturbance at Jasper County Courthouse
The Jasper Police Department and the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department says an armed man was arrested during a Tuesday morning disturbance at the Jasper County Courthouse. According to Jasper Police Lieutenant Garrett Foster, witnesses saw the man take a handgun out of his vehicle, load it, cock it, and then place it in his pocket. Meanwhile, Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Karli Cherry says the man then got into a verbal altercation with a woman, which was broken up by both Jasper Police and Jasper County Deputies.
4 People Killed 3 Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Rusk County (Rusk County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Sunday morning. The officials stated that the crash happened on Highway 259 North near [..]
Did You Hear About the Texas Man Arrested for Stealing His Own Truck?
A guy in Jasper County, Texas was arrested for driving his own car off the lot of a repair shop. Here's what Texas law has to say about this situation, plus some tips on what to do instead. Stealing Your Own Car?. Although it sounds like he was actually stealing...
messenger-news.com
Sheriff Hargrove Explains Recent Jail Escape – How it Happened and Lessons Learned
HOUSTON COUNTY – The recent escape of an inmate at the Houston County Jail had residents worried – and law enforcement busy. The escapee, Miguel Alejandro Zuniga was being held in the jail waiting transfer to a state penitentiary. He faced minor drug possession charges – probably about six months and he would be free.
Sheriff: East Texas man sentenced to 7 years in prison for robbing bank to pay for wedding ring
4 dead, including minor after head-on crash in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Four people have died following a crash on US 259 near Henderson, including a minor according to DPS. Officials said a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling was traveling southbound on the road when it was struck head on by a 2000 Doge Ram 1500. The driver of the Ram, Moises […]
KLTV
Lufkin ISD applies to receive ballistic shields for school officers
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin ISD which has over 7,000 students in its care, has approved a motion to submit an application to the state to receive ballistic shields for its campuses. With the recent school massacre in Uvalde, being prepared for the worst is on everyone’s mind, especially patrol officers at schools, like Jeff Taylor.
ketk.com
How Rusk County is rallying around an East Texas family after 4 die in crash
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Early Sunday morning, Jesse Mueller and his four sons were driving near Highway 259 near FM 850, when a vehicle traveling the opposite direction hit them. Jesse Mueller died at the scene of the accident and one of his sons, a third-grade student of...
KLTV
Groom gets 7 years for robbing Groveton bank to finance marriage
2 dead, multiple injuries reported following major crash in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Two people are dead and multiple other injuries were reported following a major overnight crash in Rusk County. According to the Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Dept., the two-vehicle wreck occurred just south of FM 850 and Hwy. 259 N. early Sunday morning. All north and southbound lanes were blocked and traffic was being diverted to allow helicopters to land and to give first responders more room for extrication.
KTRE
Marshall man's multi-million dollar collection of cars to be auctioned off
Huge 3 Day Estate Sale Coming In Lufkin, Texas
If you are someone that is always looking for great deals, then an estate sale is the way to go. Most estate sales end up selling things for around 20 cents on the dollar. You never know when you might find the item you have been searching for. This is entertainment for many people around Deep East Texas much like attending garage sales.
