Lufkin, TX

KETK / FOX51 News

Situation resolved in Nacogdoches County after authorities deal with armed, barricaded subject

UPDATE – Officials said the situation has been resolved, and more information will be released by the sheriff’s office as it becomes available. The roadway has been reopened, according to officials. NACOGODCHES, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches County law enforcement are dealing with an armed and barricaded subject in the area. The 3200 block of State […]
scttx.com

Texas DPS Engages in High-Speed Pursuit Ending in Center

September 13, 2022 - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a high-speed pursuit that ended in Center on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Details are not yet available on what led up to the chase. What is known is Texas Department of Public Safety State Trooper David Shields engaged in a pursuit of a black Hyundai Elantra on State Highway 87 North just south of Timpson. An officer initiated a pit maneuver and the vehicle was brought to a stop just before the intersection with Hurst Street and SH 87 North in Center. Officers with multiple agencies converged on the location where a male and female individuals were removed from the vehicle and taken into custody, apparently without incident.
CBS19

1 injured after accidental shooting in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas — One person has been taken to the hospital after an accidental shooting in Lufkin Friday evening. The Lufkin Police Department responded to the accidental shooting in Crown Colony at a townhouse on Westchester Street. Police said all parties involved in the shooting have been detained and...
KTRE

Groom gets 7 years for robbing Groveton bank to finance wedding

Harrison Co sheriff describes investigation into murder of Avinger man. A suspect believed to be involved with the death of an Avinger man is now in custody. Blake Edward Reddock was found unresponsive along Herschel McCoy Road Saturday at around 9 p.m. Marshall man's multi-million dollar collection of cars to...
KTRE

Henderson ISD student, father killed in weekend crash

Residents at Tyler senior living community receive gift baskets for Grandparents Day. “I’ve never seen anything like it, they go out of their way, every one of them, and they go backwards, turn upside down, anything to get us happy and that means so much to us on the inside, on the inside of our bodies, we know someone is there that cares,” Childs said.
KTRE

Lufkin ISD applies to receive ballistic shields for school officers

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin ISD which has over 7,000 students in its care, has approved a motion to submit an application to the state to receive ballistic shields for its campuses. With the recent school massacre in Uvalde, being prepared for the worst is on everyone’s mind, especially patrol officers at schools, like Jeff Taylor.
East Texas News

Livingston High School Threat

Many parents of Livingston ISD students were on campus Monday morning to check their child out of school. A social media post from Sunday night was somehow linked to Livingston ISD and discovered by school officials around 7:30 a.m. Monday morning. Livingston ISD officials released a statement Monday regarding the...
CBS19

2 dead, multiple injuries reported following major crash in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Two people are dead and multiple other injuries were reported following a major overnight crash in Rusk County. According to the Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Dept., the two-vehicle wreck occurred just south of FM 850 and Hwy. 259 N. early Sunday morning. All north and southbound lanes were blocked and traffic was being diverted to allow helicopters to land and to give first responders more room for extrication.
