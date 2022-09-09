Read full article on original website
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Josilyn Welch (Delta)
The female Athlete of the Week is Delta cross country runner Josilyn Welch. The sophomore ran a 20:03 at the Tiffin Carnival last week to finish first in the Division II-III Open race.
Richard “Ric” Steinke (1967-2022)
Richard “Ric” E. Steinke, 55, of Pioneer passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022 at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania, Ohio. He was born on July 14, 1967 in Toledo to Darwin “Bub” E. and Sharon E. (Rupp) Steinke. Rick graduated from North Central High School in 1985....
North Central Eagles Marching Band
The North Central Eagles joined other Williams County high school bands to perform in front of the grandstands as part of the "All County Band Show" at the 2022 Williams County Fair in Montpelier on September 12th.
Rudy Gonzales (1953-2022)
Rudy Gonzales, age 69, of West Unity, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice near Defiance following a lengthy illness. Rudy was a member of the Bryan Eagles and Montpelier Moose Lodge. He enjoyed metal detecting and was an avid Notre Dame Football...
Shirley Brown (1948-2022)
Shirley A. Brown, age 74, of Montpelier, Ohio, passed away at 11:44 A.M. on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at her residence. Shirley loved giraffes, her dogs and collecting dolls. She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Montpelier. Shirley was born on January 12, 1948, in...
Randy Vanderpool (1965-2022)
Randy Vanderpool of Bryan, Ohio left this world on Sept. 1, 2022, after a brief illness. Randy is survived by his mother, Bonnie Warrix of Hueysville, Kentucky, his brother, Vaughn Vanderpool (Andrea) of Whitehouse, Ohio, and his children: Amanda Vanderpool (Jake) of Defiance, Ohio, and Christopher Vanderpool of Montpelier, Ohio. The rest of Randy’s immediate family includes his greatest joy- his grandsons Haven, Avery and Brody.
Special Olympics Softball Tangles With Law Enforcement
(PHOTOS BY RICH HARDING, STAFF) The Williams County Special Olympics softball team scheduled a season ending party by playing a law enforcement team. However, there were only six law enforcement players who came to the event and according to Special Olympics head coach Angela Luke,...
Walter Matney (1957-2022)
Walter F. Matney, age 65, of Stryker, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Sunday, September 11, 2022. Prior to his retirement he had worked at Lake Local School as a boiler operator and custodian for 28 years. Walter was born in Oregon, Ohio on March 26, 1957, the son...
Phyllis Burkholder (1935-2022)
Phyllis Jeanette (Frazier) Burkholder, age 86, died peacefully in her home on September 11, 2022. Phyllis spent her life caring for her family and her home. Phyllis was born on October 20, 1935 in Wauseon to the late Rollo and Susie (Fetzer) Frazier. She attended Wauseon High School. On July...
Robert Ely (1927-2022)
Robert G. Ely, 95, of Montpelier passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022 at Evergreen Manor Health Care System in Montpelier. He was born on June 11, 1927 in Montpelier to Rush Wayne and Flossie N. (Keck) Ely. On June 11, 1945 he married Julaine Knecht, and she survives. Robert retired...
Shirley Wyse (1929-2022)
Shirley M. Wyse, age 92 years, of Pettisville, passed away Saturday morning, September 10, 2022, at Fulton Manor in Wauseon. Shirley was born November 18, 1929 to Lucas and Lavina (Wyse) Frey. She was the fifth of five children that all preceded her in death. Ernest, Lucille, Dorothy, Maurice, and...
Pedro Ramirez (1959-2022)
Pedro R. Ramirez, age 63, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne following a lengthy illness. Pedro enjoyed gardening, being outdoors, tinkering, helping with mechanical work and helping family anytime they needed help. He and his wife visited Life Changing Church in Edgerton.
Williams County Bands Combined Performance
To close the show, all seven marching bands joined together to perform at the Williams County Fair band show. Click below for a free photo album of this event to view all the photos.
MONTPELIER PARKS & RECREATION BOARD: Board Approves Ethan Adams’ Eagle Scout Project
PARK BOARD MEETING … Nick Ramos (left) and Becky Semer (right) get ready to vote on Ethan Adams' request for $1,500 for an Eagle Scout project. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF) The Parks and Recreation Board meeting from September 7 began with the call to order. Bo...
Pioneer Business Owner Honored By Young Retailer Of The Year Nomination
ATTENTION CONTRACTORS AND DIY'S … Will Cable has everything you need for your hardware and lumber needs right in downtown Pioneer, Ohio. Will is happy to announce that they are in the process of renaming Hometown Hardware," Do It Best Building Center" as he now offers everything needed for r...
BRYAN BOARD OF PUBLIC AFFAIRS: New Employees Welcomed; Concerns Heard Regarding Internet
NTERNET COMPLAINT … Well known Bryan resident, JB Orendorff, presented concerns at September 6, 2022 meeting, from city internet customers who are not getting good service ever since BPA stopped offering cable. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF) Autumn Chase reside...
Edgerton Class Of 2024 Announces Fundraising Trip To New York City
On September 8, the Edgerton Class of 2024 Junior Parents announced the ticket sales of a fundraising trip to New York City to raise funds for the Post Prom activities for 2023. Instead of Post Prom, Edgerton Class of 2024 parents have decided to do things a bit differently this...
