NECN

Historic Mass. Cemetery Sees Growing Demand for Green Burials

Climate change has prompted many people to live their lives more sustainably, but there’s also an increasingly popular way to protect the environment in the afterlife. Green burials are designed to have minimal environmental impact by using biodegradable materials and forgoing chemical preservatives. Three main components of conventional burials...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Storms Pass Through New England

A flash flood warning was in place in parts of southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island at one point Tuesday as torrential rain moves into the area. See the latest weather alerts here. An NBC10 Boston First Alert has been issued for fog Tuesday morning, then rain and thunderstorms for the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Trial for Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones to Begin in Conn. Tomorrow

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who for years claimed the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown was a hoax, is set to go on trial in Waterbury this week. This comes one month after a jury in Texas ordered Jones to pay nearly $50 million in punitive damages to the parents of a child killed in the shooting.
WATERBURY, CT
NECN

Here's How Much Worse Traffic Has Been in Boston Since Labor Day

Has traffic seemed worse around the Boston area since Labor Day? You're not alone. Massachusetts transportation officials and other experts had warned that traffic would be worse, when people returning from vacation and students starting school would clog roads already strained by the closure of the Orange Line train -- the 30-day shutdown is entering its last week.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Driver Dead After Running Stop Sign, Crashing in Ashfield

Officials in western Massachusetts are investigating a crash that resulted in the death of North Carolina a woman whom police believe failed to stop at a stop sign this weekend. The incident, which Massachusetts State Police responded to around 5:35 p.m. Saturday in Ashfield, Massachusetts, resulted in the death of...
ASHFIELD, MA

