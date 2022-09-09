The death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth has caused royal ructions in Spain, after the disgraced former king announced his intention to attend her funeral in London next week. Juan Carlos I was considered a national hero for guiding his country to democracy after the death of fascist dictator Francisco Franco in 1975. But he was forced to abdicate in 2014 after a string of personal and financial scandals—and he has never forgiven his son, Felipe VI, for pushing him out. Felipe will be attending the funeral as head of state, with his wife, Queen Letizia. Juan Carlos, 84, who lives in exile in Abu Dhabi, will attend with his estranged wife, Queen Sofía. Spain's Socialist prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, is said to be particularly incensed by Juan Carlos’ decision to accept the invitation. It is not clear whether the two kings will see each other while in London.Read it at Reuters

