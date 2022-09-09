ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Oprah Winfrey slammed for defending Meghan Markle, Prince Harry after Queen Elizabeth II's death

Oprah Winfrey is facing some criticism after suggesting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could make peace with the royal family in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death. "Well, this is what I think. I think in all families — you know, my father passed recently, this summer — and when all families come together for a common ceremony, the ritual of, you know, burying your dead, there's an opportunity for peacemaking," Winfrey told Extra at the Toronto Film Festival.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Inside Prince Harry, Prince William's royal reunion: Behind the scenes of dramatic appearance with their wives

Prince Harry and Prince William shocked the world when they appeared together with their wives for the first time since 2020. Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William and Kate Middleton, sometimes referred to as the "Fab Four," made their way outside of Windsor Castle on Sept. 10 to view floral tributes left for Queen Elizabeth II in the wake of her death on Sept. 8.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Queen funeral - latest: King Charles to join coffin procession as mourners face ‘35-hour’ queues

Prince Harry and Prince William will walk alongside their father, King Charles III, today as they will follow the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the late monarch will lie in state.After being laid overnight in the Bow Room — the same room in the palace’s west wing used by the Queen to host world leaders — the monarch will depart her longstanding home in London for a final time in a procession due to begin at 2.22pm on Wednesday.The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrived at Buckingham Palace from St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh on...
U.K.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Fox News

A revolt against America’s Queen Elizabeth coverage is building, but cable news can’t stay away

Not against Queen Elizabeth, not against the British monarchy, but against the wall-to-wall American coverage of the mourning of the monarch. Howard Stern said that "Jesus, it’s enough with the queen!...It’s America, we don’t have a queen." He called the coverage "annoying," saying he knows the queen was a nice lady and was on the throne a long time, "but we gotta get back to Trump, where are those papers that they found at Mar-a-Lago."
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Elton John
TheDailyBeast

Queen Elizabeth’s Favorite Tipple Sells Out as Fans Toast Her With Cocktails

Raise your glasses to Her Majesty the Queen with her favorite cocktail: two parts Dubonnet to one part gin, with a slice of lemon and a couple of ice cubes. The late Queen Elizabeth’s go-to tipple, a French fortified wine with herbs and spices, has been flying off the shelves after her death last Thursday, with stores in both the U.K. and Australia running out of supplies. The queen shared her love of a “gin & Dubonnet” with her own mother, who died in 2002 at the age of 101. Last year, the drink was awarded a Royal Warrant, as a mark of her approval.Read it at The Daily Telegraph
DRINKS
TheDailyBeast

Forget Harry and William: Spain Is Sending Two Kings to the Queen’s Funeral

The death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth has caused royal ructions in Spain, after the disgraced former king announced his intention to attend her funeral in London next week. Juan Carlos I was considered a national hero for guiding his country to democracy after the death of fascist dictator Francisco Franco in 1975. But he was forced to abdicate in 2014 after a string of personal and financial scandals—and he has never forgiven his son, Felipe VI, for pushing him out. Felipe will be attending the funeral as head of state, with his wife, Queen Letizia. Juan Carlos, 84, who lives in exile in Abu Dhabi, will attend with his estranged wife, Queen Sofía. Spain's Socialist prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, is said to be particularly incensed by Juan Carlos’ decision to accept the invitation. It is not clear whether the two kings will see each other while in London.Read it at Reuters
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Breaking Global Headlines With Ashley Webster

In this episode, Jason shares his thoughts on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II and the remarkable legacy of her reign as a British monarch. He also highlights Vice President Harris’ comments about the ongoing crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border and Senator Joe Manchin’s (D-WV) push to get the Inflation Reduction Act passed in the House. Then, Jason brings on the stupid, highlighting New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s (D-LA) decision to fly first-class using funds from her office, due to safety concerns.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Popular Celebrities#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Havingfun#British Royal Family#Performance Info#English
Fox News

Fox News

788K+
Followers
181K+
Post
655M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy