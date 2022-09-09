ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boats & Watercrafts

Paul Allen’s 303-Foot Superyacht ‘Tatoosh’ Just Hit the Market for $90 Million

By Tori Latham
Robb Report
Robb Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XJMXf_0hpDs82J00

If you’re a fan of both the high seas and the tech world, you could charter late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen’s megayacht Octopus for $2.2 million a week. Or you could just buy his other superyacht for a cool $90.4 million.

Allen’s 22-year-old, 303-foot superyacht Tatoosh just went up for sale, Bloomberg reported on Thursday. It’ll be available for viewings at the Monaco Yacht Show later this month, where you’ll be able to check out its offerings after an extensive 11-month refit, with interior design by Terence Disdale and exterior design by Claus Kusch.

Built by the German shipyard Nobiskrug, the yacht comes equipped with 11 staterooms that can hold 19 guests, with room enough for 31 crew members. Along with five decks, two helipads and a jetted, heated pool, you’ll also find a host of more lavish amenities. (Yes, it can get even more lavish than that.) The pool can transform into a dance floor; you can watch movies in the on-board cinema; and there’s a beach club, a dive center and a beauty salon. Honestly, you’ll have little reason to ever disembark.

Allen, who was the world’s 27th-richest man at the time of his death in 2018, named the yacht after a wilderness area near his hometown of Seattle. The ship was just one of the assets contributing to his $26 billion fortune. His estate is now working to offload some of those assets, and it’s so far sold more than $350 million worth of property, according to Bloomberg. To add to that, in November, Christie’s New York will sell Allen’s 150-plus piece art collection, estimated to be worth about $1 billion.

As for the show-stopping yacht, Tatoosh , which has a range of 6,855 nautical miles and can hit 16 knots at maximum speed, is being co-listed by Fraser Yachts and Burgess. If you’ve got an extra $90 mil lying around, now’s your chance to sail the high seas in jaw-dropping luxury.

More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 1

Related
Robb Report

This Over-the-Top Log Cabin in Montana Just Hit the Market for $17 Million

This rustic Montana retreat may have all the perks of mountain living, but it’s far from your average cabin in the woods. Surrounded by towering pines and set against 24 acres of unspoiled forest, a dramatic log-framed home dubbed Noble Lodge just hit the market for $17 million. And noble it is. The Big Sky Country compound includes a seven-bedroom main house, a guest residence, a 10,500-square-foot heated barn and a myriad of amenities. Nature lovers will take pleasure in the waterfall and creek that run through the property, in addition to an on-site greenhouse and gardens. And that’s before you even get...
MONTANA STATE
Robb Report

This 19th-Century Lakeside Castle in Italy Just Hit the Market for $3 Million

What’s better than a lakefront castle? An Italian lakefront castle, of course. Dubbed Villa Castello Pellegrini, this striking 19th-century estate in Stresa is said to have once belonged to late designer and stylist, Gianfranco Ferré. The former artistic director for Christian Dior passed away in 2007 before completing renovations on the neoclassical manse, and its subsequent owners also faltered in restoring the castle to its former glory. Today, the 129,000-square-foot property is back on the market for $2.9 million and awaits a buyer willing to give rehabbing the lot another try. And while the bones certainly require some TLC, its site...
REAL ESTATE
Robb Report

This $65 Million Equestrian Estate in New York Has Over 200 Acres of Riding Territory

Inside this sprawling country estate, it’s the spectacular equestrian facilities that reign supreme. Set on 214 rolling acres in Westchester County, an equine epicenter known as Sunnyfield Farm has hit the market for the first time in nearly half a century. A whopping $65 million will land a lucky buyer one of the largest privately owned properties in all of Bedford—and the priciest. Plus, it’s said to be in good company with celebs such as Glenn Close, Bruce Willis and Martha Stewart who also calling this exclusive enclave home. Per the listing, which is held by Krissy Blake of Sotheby’s International Realty,...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Allen
Robb Report

Billie Holiday’s NYC Townhouse Just Hit the Market for $14 Million

This New York City brownstone is the epitome of easy living. The former Upper West Side townhome of jazz legend Billie Holiday has just come onto the market and if you want to get your hands on the late singer’s historic digs, it’ll cost you close to $14 million. Listed with Douglas Elliman, the Renaissance Revival residence was recently renovated and received a few practical upgrades along the way. Although, it still maintains many of the original finishes from when it was built in the early 1900s. Holiday was said to have lived on the first floor during the last years of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Trailers#Linus Realestate#Interior Design#Mil#Superyacht#Business Industry#Linus Business#German
Robb Report

First Look: Ferrari’s First SUV, the Purosangue, Debuts as the Most Polarizing Car of the Year

Here it is. The most controversial car of 2022. After 75 glorious years, Ferrari—the marque that gifted us the 250 GTO, Daytona, F40 and 458 Speciale—has built an SUV. Yet the first Prancing Horse with four doors is described by Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna as “a car unlike any other.” But is that a good thing? We traveled to Ferrari’s home in Maranello, Italy, to see the new Purosangue and find out. Ferrari insists that the Purosangue actually isn’t an SUV. Instead, marketing boss Enrico Galliera calls it “a sports car that can be used in different conditions.” The name “Purosangue”...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Microsoft
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Cars
Motley Fool

86% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 10 Stocks

A lack of portfolio diversification is a key reason Warren Buffett has been such a successful investor. As of last weekend, more than 86% of Berkshire Hathaway's $356.7 billion of invested assets were tied up in just 10 stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
NBC News

Bank of America announces zero down payment, zero closing cost mortgages for first-time homebuyers in Black and Hispanic communities nationwide

Bank of America said it is now offering first-time homebuyers in a select group of cities zero down payment, zero closing cost mortgages to help grow homeownership among Black and Hispanic/Latino communities. The option will first become available in certain neighborhoods in Charlotte, Dallas, Detroit, Los Angeles and Miami. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Robb Report

Robb Report

38K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy