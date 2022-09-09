ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Veterans mobile clinic helps process claims for homeless Denver vets

By Micah Smith
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NMQ1o_0hpDs4VP00

DENVER – On Thursday, Veterans Evaluations Services (VES), the VA Eastern Colorado Health Care Center, and Community Resource Referral Center (CRRC) held a mobile clinic to process claims for homeless veterans.

“We're having our "VA Stand Down." We haven't been able to have it in two years because of COVID. So we have kind of relaunched the Stand Down model really focused on bringing in our veterans who are experiencing homelessness here in metro Denver to provide services that really can change the trajectory of their homelessness,” said Missy Mish, Community Resource Referral Center program manager.

Mish said the clinic is part of a larger effort to connect more veterans with resources quicker.

“We have our partners with the Veterans Benefit Administration here taking claims for benefits of service-connected and non-service-connected claims. They actually brought their partners who are able to then also provide the exams, which is what usually takes so long when getting a claim done from start to finish," she said.

VES recently expanded its mobile clinic services and conducted medical disability examinations (MDEs) for the Department of Veterans Affairs on site. Mish said what can take weeks took a few hours and helped veterans file claims and secure housing, while also grabbing a meal and hair cut.

U.S. Army veteran David Bright attended the clinic. He moved to Colorado four weeks ago, and soon after, his housing plans fell through.

“I’ve been staying with, you know, friends and at hotels when I can,” Bright said.

To get back on his feet, Bright wants to use the benefits he earned while serving his country, but said the paperwork and various VA units can be hard to navigate.

“I'm a U.S. Army vet, served from 1984 to 1990. I was stationed at Fort Hood, Texas, and Korea,” Bright said. “You get through the intake, and then they say, "Okay, we gotta get back with you. Could be a week, could be two weeks."”

Bright said the mobile clinic was very helpful for him, and he hopes the VA hosts them more often.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

Denver council approves homeless tent site in city-owned parking lot

The Denver City Council on Monday night approved two measures on homelessness, one of which allows a group to operate a homeless tent site in a city-owned parking lot. That measure approves a license agreement with Colorado Village Collaborative to operate a "Safe Outdoor Space" in the Arie P. Taylor building's parking lot. The building is located at 4685 Peoria Street, north of Interstate 70. Under that agreement, the site...
DENVER, CO
David Heitz

Homeless move into butterfly garden of Aurora wetlands

(Aurora, Colo.) A homeless encampment has formed in the butterfly garden of Jewell wetlands in Aurora. Resident Joyce Bradney told the City Council Monday that men on motorcycles “verbally and physically threatened me” in the butterfly garden. She said she believes they were drug dealers, as they only stayed a short time.
AURORA, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Society
City
Denver, CO
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Denver, CO
Society
sentinelcolorado.com

PERRY: Lock ‘em up lawmakers turn back the clock to the new Saudi Aurora

Oh, hellzyeah. Saudi Aurora is back — and it’s badder than ever. That’s thanks to Councilmember Danielle Jurinsky, A-Town’s strong-arm-of-the-lawmakers who’s kicking criminal butt — no matter the cost. Got popped for trying to swipe those tires at Walmart? Get ready for the joint,...
AURORA, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homeless Veterans#Mobile#Homelessness#Fort Hood#U S Army
kunc.org

Tensions flare over Loveland encampment ban at town hall meeting

More than 200 people packed into the Rialto Theater in Loveland last month to voice their thoughts on the city’s proposed transitional shelter site at South Railroad Avenue. The site is the latest development in the city’s efforts to enforce its camping ban passed in May. Before opening...
LOVELAND, CO
coloradotimesrecorder.com

God Is With Those Fighting Against LGBTQ People, Says Keynote Speaker at Christian Fundamentalist Gathering

This weekend, approximately 3,500 people attended the Truth and Liberty Coalition’s annual conference in Woodland Park, about 15 miles from Colorado Springs, where speakers laid out a theocratic vision for the future of American politics. Bringing together faith leaders, authors, politicians — U.S. Representatives Doug Lamborn and Lauren Boebert, Colorado Rep. Mark Baisley, Arkansas Sen. Jason Rapert — and activists, this year’s Truth and Liberty conference was a showcase of conservative grievances, with reactionary politics and Christian fundamentalism on full display.
WOODLAND PARK, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

Plastic Bag Ban Coming to Colorado Sooner Than You Think

Colorado is typically known as green because of its association with cannabis, but now there's a new green initiative on the way. In March of 2021, HB21-1162 was proposed to Colorado legislators regarding the management of single-use plastics. That bill was passed and now starting in 2023 there will be some big changes happening at large retail stores.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
David Heitz

Million-dollar food giveaway could cost Denver $2.1 million

(Denver, Colo.) Distributing a million dollars’ worth of food would cost Denver more than $2.1 million, according to an item on Monday’s City Council agenda. Denver plans to use interest income from American Rescue Plan Act money to hand out a million dollars’ worth of food in the form of gift cards and food baskets to needy families. Additional overhead costs include data analysis, $507,300; payments to non-profit partners, $500,000; and public outreach, $150,000.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Colorado’s I-70 Floyd Hill Project awarded $100 million in federal grant

A federal grant program awarded Colorado $100 million to fund infrastructure improvements to the Interstate 70 Mountain Corridor. The Colorado Department of Transportation announced the award Friday from the Nationally Significant Multimodal Freight and Highway Projects grant program. The funds will go to the I-70 Floyd Hill Project, which plans to address traffic and safety issues along the road from Floyd Hill to Veterans Memorial Tunnel.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Colorado spot dubbed a 'best city for country music fans,' another city among the worst

Most people probably don't think 'country music' when they think Colorado, but over recent years, this genre has continued to make a place for itself in the Centennial State. Website LawnStarter recently published a list of the 2022 'best cities for country music fans' and a surprise Colorado spot made an appearance in the top 10 – the Mile High City. In order to make the determination, the company considered eight key factors, including number of country music concerts, access to venues, and affordability, as well as local interest, based on Google search data.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

LETTERS: Denver is losing; air pollution

Denver is losing — thanks to the state legislature and organizations such as Christie Donner’s Colorado Criminal Justice Reform Coalition — a gentle, thoughtful police chief. How can one possibly much less effectively uphold the laws of Colorado when our legislators trivialize crimes such as they have? That, and the police department being sued for attempting to stop insurrections such as the one following George Floyd’s death?
DENVER, CO
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy