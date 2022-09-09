Silent Night, experience Cheyenne Mountain Zoo like never before

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo will be reopening its grounds for a peaceful evening of mindfulness at the Silent Night event Sunday.

The event will be taking place Sunday evening September 11, from 5:30 - 7:30 pm. Tickets are $17.00 for Adults, $12.00 for Children, and $15.00 for Seniors.

For your e-ticket, you can purchase them here. Advanced tickets are required for entry.

At the event, people can expect visits with their favorite animals in whisper-only environments, while taking in the beautiful sights and sounds of the natural scenery of the zoo.

The Grizzly Grill will be open for the evening with low-noise dining options and there will be giraffe and budgie feedings throughout the evening.

The zoo is asking all guests attending to silence their phones and any other loud devices as this is an evening to reflect and take a minute to recharge away from technology. The zoo will have noise-friendly dedicated areas for those that need a moment to regroup or make a phone call.

All ages are welcome but the zoo does ask guests to consider whether they will enjoy and respect the quiet ambiance of the event before making the decision to attend.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5 , download and start watching.