Hillary and Chelsea Clinton Team up for Docuseries "Gutsy"

Hillary and Chelsea Clinton's brand new docuseries "Gutsy" is streaming now.

Based on their bestseller 'The Book of Gutsy Women,' the mother-daughter duo is now turning on the cameras, shining a spotlight on some pretty remarkable and "gutsy" women.

I chatted with the Clintons ahead of the show's premiere.

Hillary and Chelsea are both executive producers and hosts of this eight-part series. They traveled the country together to introduce us to female activists, artists, celebrities and everyday heroes.

Those women took the Clintons on some daring adventures.

"We learned to repel down a waterfall, and surf, which she did," Hillary says, pointing to Cheslea.

"I had to tango, because that's what Goldie (Hawn) and Kate (Hudson) wanted to do. That was outside my comfort zone. We really had fun."

From Kim Karsdashian to Amy Schumer to Megan Thee Stallion, to our neighbors, we meet women making bold choices every day.

Some of the conversations were hard and the Clintons say it made them think about the gutsiest things they have ever done.

Hillary has said that the gutsiest thing she ever did was to stay in her marriage.

"That doesn't mean that's right for everybody," Hillary says. "It is true that every one of us has to do gutsy things in our life. I mean, I don't know any woman who hasn't had to make tough decisions."

Chelsea says they were simply in awe of some of the women they met.

"Our firefighters are amazingly gutsy," Chelsea says. "We had so many moments of gratitude, of being humbled."

The mother and daughter say this filming experience also brought them closer.

'Gutsy' is streaming now on Apple TV+.