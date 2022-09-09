ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Ballot curing ban: What absentee voters need to know to make sure ballot counts

By Ben Jordan
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IdImz_0hpDrd5G00

‘Ballot curing’ is now banned in Wisconsin less than two months away from the November election. A judge ruled this week that the practice that had been allowed by the Wisconsin Elections Commission since 2016 violates state law.

For the past six years, municipal election clerks were able to fill in missing witness address information on absentee ballot envelopes. The ruling means that if the information isn’t corrected in time by the voter, the ballot will not be counted.

Absentee ballots start going out for the general election in less than two weeks. This time, it’s going to be more important than ever for voters to double-check their ballot envelopes before sending them back.

“It's so simple but you can, you can miss a line,” said Milwaukee voter Donald Griffin.

WATCH: Ben Jordan explains ballot curing

Ben Jordan explains: Ballot curing ban in Wisconsin

Griffin thinks the decision to no longer allow clerks to fill in missing witness information will ultimately disenfranchise voters, but Virginia Willingham thinks otherwise.

"You don't really know my true address or this that and the other, so I would prefer you mail it back to me and I can do it myself or call me, one of the two,” she said.

Republican Party of Wisconsin Chairman Paul Farrow says the Wisconsin Elections Commission’s 2016 decision went against state law and he applauds the Waukesha County judge’s ruling to no longer allow it.

“In state law, the statutes read that an individual is the only person that can cure their absentee envelope as they send it in,” Farrow said. “In fact, it even dictates that if the individual’s witness doesn’t put their address down, the ballot cannot be counted. It’s right there in statute.”

Following the 2020 presidential election, the non-partisan Wisconsin Legislative Audit Bureau reviewed nearly 15,000 absentee ballot certifications. It found that on 6.9 percent of those ballot envelopes, clerks filled in missing information on the witness address line.

TMJ4

Milwaukee Election Commission Executive Director Claire Woodall-Vogg says in Milwaukee’s Spring General Election, officials fixed witnesses' addresses just over 300 times, but far more voters are expected to turn out in November.

“We have a long history of if a voter’s intent is clear we don’t try to discount someone’s vote on a technicality,” she said.

Woodall-Vogg says that’s why Milwaukee absentee voters will receive a bright orange reminder with their ballot. Woodall-Vogg adds that if the ballot envelope is returned without all the information needed, it will be mailed back for the voter to fix.

TMJ4

"If a voter is waiting until the last minute to return their absentee ballot and something is missing, there's very little time to cure that and that's when we are going to be looking, seeing if we have current contact information for the voter and doing everything that's within our power to make sure their vote is counted,” she said.

Woodall-Vogg says if the witness’ address misses the city, state or even the zip code, the ballot cannot be counted until it’s fixed by the absentee voter.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 11

Jeb
4d ago

It isn't a ballot curing ban. It is literally following the current law on the books. WEC isn't there to rewrite the law. They are there to run elections in accordance with the law. Ballots with certification envelopes under the law may only be "cured" by the person casting the ballot.

Reply(2)
7
Facts Only
3d ago

What you need to know: Follow instructions and fill out your ballot correctly.

Reply
7
Independent Agnostic
2d ago

Seems like a legislature interested in an accurate election would be looking for ways to improve this process in the future.

Reply
2
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin governor race; Evers, Michels on crime

MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin voters say crime is one of their top issues. In eight weeks, they will choose between Democrat incumbent Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels – both of whom have plans to keep streets safe. Eighty-eight percent of Wisconsin voters surveyed in August's Marquette University...
WISCONSIN STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Judge refuses to allow Wisconsin ballot changing guidance to continue

(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s Elections Commission has until the end of the day Wednesday to tell local election clerks that they cannot add missing information to absentee ballots in November. A judge in Waukesha on Tuesday refused to stay his order from last week that struck down...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Elections
Local
Wisconsin Elections
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee, WI
Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
Daily Cardinal

Evers unveils $2 billion for Wisconsin public schools as part of his 2023-25 budget proposal

Gov. Tony Evers unveiled key highlights of his upcoming education plan to increase funding for several public school programs by nearly $2 billion if reelected this November. Evers’ education initiative would draw money from Wisconsin’s projected $5 billion state budget surplus to improve reading and literacy outcomes, expand student nutrition and mental health access, and address staffing shortages without raising property taxes.
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Department of Agriculture Certifies 2022 Wisconsin Cranberry Board Election Results

(Wisconsin Ag Connection) The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture has certified the 2022 Wisconsin Cranberry Board election results. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, Rochelle Hoffman of Tomah, and Amber Bristow and Michael Gnewikow, both of Warrens, began three-year terms as elected members of the Wisconsin Cranberry Board on September 1. The board is composed of seven producers across the state.
WISCONSIN STATE
MinnPost

Is the Minnesota governor’s race over?

The latest Survey USA poll for KSTP television finds Gov. Tim Walz with a commanding 18-point lead over GOP challenger Scott Jensen – 51% to 33%. Walz in this survey prevails among three crucial groups of voters by huge margins – women (58% to 30%), independents (53% to 23%) and suburbanites (47% to 35%).
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Griffin
Person
Paul Farrow
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin DMV replacing old license plates over next 10 years

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Drivers may be noticing some flakey or unreadable license plates when behind the wheel. Well, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is noticing them too. The Wisconsin DMV is in the process of replacing millions of faded license plates across the state. The DMV is replacing license...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Johnson, Michels address Wisconsinites during first Republican rally

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - Republicans across Wisconsin gathered in Wisconsin Dells Saturday morning for the first Wisconsin Republican Rally. Speakers included Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels, Senator Ron Johnson and former Governor Tommy Thompson, among others. Those who spoke addressed many matters including education, economic uncertainty and illegal drug use here in Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
wisconsinexaminer.com

Clean Wisconsin joins legal battle between DNR and Kinnard Farms

A group of Kewaunee County residents represented by Midwest Environmental Advocates (MEA) has intervened in a legal dispute between Kinnard Farms and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Kinnard, a giant dairy farm, has pushed back against wastewater permit requirements imposed by the DNR in March 2022. The move comes just days after Clean Wisconsin also filed a brief in support of the DNR in a lawsuit brought by Kinnard Farms.
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI
wnmufm.org

Authorities rename 28 Wisconsin sites to remove racist word

GREEN BAY, WI (AP)— The government has renamed more than two dozen lakes and other sites on federal land in Wisconsin to remove a racist term for a Native American woman. The changes announced Thursday capped a nearly yearlong process that began when Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, an American Indian, took office in 2021 and worked to remove the offensive word from the names of nearly 650 peaks, lakes, streams and other places nationwide.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Absentee Voters#Election Local#Absentee Ballots#Politics Local
wuwm.com

Waupun prison farm and dairy continues job training, amid campaign criticism about crime and inmate

There's a lot of heated talk during this election season about crime and who should be in prison. But one reality is that 95% of Wisconsin's roughly 20,000 state prison inmates will complete their sentence and return to the community. So, the Department of Corrections continues to have some prisoners take part in work programs to boost their later chances of getting a job.
WISCONSIN STATE
milwaukeerecord.com

Mandatory Milwaukee: Sharing something about Wisconsin having a bunch of the “drunkest cities/counties in America”

Some places come and go, while some places become icons. Mandatory Milwaukee is all about the latter. Join us as we revisit beloved and well-worn local staples with fresh eyes, and explore how they might figure in the city’s future. This week: those posts and maps that show how Wisconsin has a bunch of the “drunkest cities in America.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
empowerwisconsin.org

Mandela Barnes’ criminal record

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, a Democrat running against incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, has repeatedly advocated for cutting the state’s prison population in half, eliminating cash bail and other progressive criminal justice reforms. Before entering public office, Barnes previously worked as an organizer for Milwaukee Inner City Congregations...
WISCONSIN STATE
KARE 11

Poll shows Minnesotans tuned into Jan. 6 probe

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesotans have turned into the House Select Committee on the January 6 attack hearings, a new poll finds. Although the committee's plans to hold hearings were originally dismissed by pundits, the testimony of witnesses captured and held the nation's attention. A poll conducted by Public Policy Polling...
MINNESOTA STATE
wearegreenbay.com

13.4K Wisconsinites have died from COVID-19

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,625,621 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,404 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalFriday’s Total. Total positive cases1,625,621 1,623,026 (+2,595) Received one dose of vaccine3,775,139 (64.7%)...
WISCONSIN STATE
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

30K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy