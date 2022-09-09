ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Community spotlight: Assistance Canines of Texas

On KPRC 2+ we highlight organizations doing great things in our community. This week, we’re introducing you to Assistance Canines of Texas, a nonprofit organization that helps individuals with disabilities train their service dogs. Per the organization’s website, the mission of Assistance Canines of Texas is to:. Increase...
In lawsuit, UT-Austin professor accuses Texas A&M faculty program of discriminating against white and Asian men

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A University of Texas at Austin professor has sued Texas A&M University claiming a new faculty fellowship program designed to increase diversity at the flagship university in College Station discriminates against white and Asian male candidates.
Gov. Greg Abbott demands Biden pull his student loan relief plan

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Gov. Greg Abbott joined 21 Republican governors Monday urging President Joe Biden to scrap his student loan relief plan, asserting that the thousands of dollars in individual debt relief would harm the working class.
Uvalde, TX
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Eight arrested in $2.3 million human smuggling operation

HOUSTON – The Department of Justice announced the arrests of eight people in a $2.3 million human smuggling operation across four states, including Texas, on Tuesday. Court documents show the migrants paid the smugglers roughly $8,000 to get to the United States from Columbia, Guatemala, and Mexico. According to...
Ken Starr, former Baylor president and Clinton investigator, dies at 76

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Ken Starr, a former Baylor University president who was best known for his role in the investigation that led to the impeachment of President Bill Clinton has died at the age of 76. He was born in Vernon and died in Houston of complications related to surgery, according to a statement from the family.
Southern California mudslides damage homes, carry away cars

LOS ANGELES – Rescuers searched for a person missing in a mudslide Tuesday as big yellow tractors plowed through dark, thick sludge and pushed boulders off roads after flash floods swept dirt, rocks and trees down fire-scarred slopes, washed away cars and buried buildings in small mountain communities in Southern California.
