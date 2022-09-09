Read full article on original website
Related
Click2Houston.com
Community spotlight: Assistance Canines of Texas
On KPRC 2+ we highlight organizations doing great things in our community. This week, we’re introducing you to Assistance Canines of Texas, a nonprofit organization that helps individuals with disabilities train their service dogs. Per the organization’s website, the mission of Assistance Canines of Texas is to:. Increase...
Click2Houston.com
In Texas youth prisons, children trapped in their cells use water bottles and lunch trays for toilets
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Throughout this summer, children in Texas’ youth prison system have repeatedly been trapped in their cells, forced to urinate in water bottles and defecate on the floor. For months,...
Click2Houston.com
In lawsuit, UT-Austin professor accuses Texas A&M faculty program of discriminating against white and Asian men
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A University of Texas at Austin professor has sued Texas A&M University claiming a new faculty fellowship program designed to increase diversity at the flagship university in College Station discriminates against white and Asian male candidates.
Click2Houston.com
Gov. Greg Abbott demands Biden pull his student loan relief plan
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Gov. Greg Abbott joined 21 Republican governors Monday urging President Joe Biden to scrap his student loan relief plan, asserting that the thousands of dollars in individual debt relief would harm the working class.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click2Houston.com
Eight arrested in $2.3 million human smuggling operation
HOUSTON – The Department of Justice announced the arrests of eight people in a $2.3 million human smuggling operation across four states, including Texas, on Tuesday. Court documents show the migrants paid the smugglers roughly $8,000 to get to the United States from Columbia, Guatemala, and Mexico. According to...
Click2Houston.com
Ken Starr, former Baylor president and Clinton investigator, dies at 76
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Ken Starr, a former Baylor University president who was best known for his role in the investigation that led to the impeachment of President Bill Clinton has died at the age of 76. He was born in Vernon and died in Houston of complications related to surgery, according to a statement from the family.
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Civilian captures big gator taking stroll in Cinco Ranch
KATY, Texas – According to Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Constable Chad Norvell, the gator was spotted on Peek Rd. near Buffalo Bayou. Norvell posted an update around 11:30 a.m., stating the big guy has been captured and relocated.
Click2Houston.com
Southern California mudslides damage homes, carry away cars
LOS ANGELES – Rescuers searched for a person missing in a mudslide Tuesday as big yellow tractors plowed through dark, thick sludge and pushed boulders off roads after flash floods swept dirt, rocks and trees down fire-scarred slopes, washed away cars and buried buildings in small mountain communities in Southern California.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click2Houston.com
Prosperity Bank agrees to pay back more than $18K after improperly processing PPP loan for ineligible customer, DOJ says
HOUSTON – Prosperity Bank has agreed to pay $18,673.50 to resolve allegations it improperly processed a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan on behalf of an ineligible customer, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday. Prosperity Bank is a regional bank with branches throughout Texas and Oklahoma. It is a...
Click2Houston.com
Gator wrangler recalls intense struggle removing massive 10.7-foot beast from Katy neighborhood
KATY – A huge 10.7-foot male alligator was spotted just leisurely strolling along a residential fence in the Cinco Ranch area Monday morning. After the gator refused to go back into the nearby Buffalo Bayou, a pro was called in. A few nifty moves later, the gator was gone.
Comments / 0