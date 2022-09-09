ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

OBA

Second annual Oktoberfest celebration returns to OWA

Foley, Ala. – (OBA) –OWA’s entertainment district will be the site for the second annual Oktoberfest celebration on Saturday, Oct. 1. Experience traditional Oktoberfest-themed live music, dancing, and entertainment. Plus, enjoy your fill of delicious food and beverage specials available at select Downtown OWA restaurants. Are you...
FOLEY, AL
birchrestaurant.com

20 Best Restaurants in Pensacola, FL (with Photos & Maps)

In Pensacola, there are no shortages of delicious places to eat. There are so many places to eat in Pensacola, FL that it can be challenging to choose from. In order to make it easier for you, here are 20 of the best restaurants in Pensacola, FL. There is something for everyone on this list, from seafood to steakhouses.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

City of Pensacola accepting applications for Pensacola Youth Council program

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The City of Pensacola is now accepting applications for the Pensacola Youth Council. The Pensacola Youth Council is a program for local area high school students interested in becoming involved in their community. The eight-month long program provides an opportunity for Escambia County students to get involved...
PENSACOLA, FL
OBA

Blue Angels Buzzin' the Gulf Coast Beaches Sunday evening

Pensacola Beach to Perdido Pass Beach Buzz by the Blues. Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - The Blue Angels returned home from the Smoky Mountain Air Show in Knoxville Tennessee last evening. They were first spotted over Pensacola Beach at about 5:35pm and made their final turn over Perdido Pass at about 5:41pm before landing at NAS Pensacola at about 5:50pm.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

BCHBA Fishing Tournament happening this weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Baldwin County Home Builders Association Fishing Tournament is happening this weekend and it’s all for a good cause. All proceeds are to benefit the Baldwin County Child Advocacy Center. Saturday, September 17. Time: Safe Light to 2 p.m. Weigh-in at American Legion Hall Beach in...
FAIRHOPE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Gulf Coast Spotlight: What’s happening on Dauphin Island

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - In this Gulf Coast Spotlight, Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier joined us on to talk about a successful summer and a look forward toward the fall. We recap some of the summer events like the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo and more. We also look...
DAUPHIN ISLAND, AL
Destin Log

After 2-year hiatus, 44th Destin Seafood Festival is 'bringing back the local vibe'

For the first time in three years, the 44th Destin Seafood Festival is returning to Destin harbor Oct. 7 to 9. The festival, which will stretch along the harbor front from HarborWalk Village to Heron Harbor, is free to the public. The festival is Friday, Oct. 7, from 4 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
DESTIN, FL
WEAR

Niceville Exchange Club holds ninth annual Field of Valor Ceremony

NICEVILLE, Fla. -- The Niceville Exchange Club held their ninth annual Field of Valor opening ceremony on Saturday to honor fallen military. "Continue to use today, and days beyond just today as an opportunity to pay homage to those who died serving our nation and to acknowledge the immense debt we owe them," Brig. General Jeffery Geraghty said.
NICEVILLE, FL
WEAR

T.R. Miller High School hosting gun raffle, raising money for athletics club

BREWTON, Ala, (WPMI) — The Athletic Club at T.R. Miller High School is giving away one gun a day. Folks just have to donate $50 to enter to win. "All of the funds raised from this are used by the athletic club to support all 12 sports here at T.R. Miller," said Kyle Hayes, T.R. Miller Athletic Club Vice President.
BREWTON, AL
WKRG News 5

Port of Pensacola eyeing funding for $147 million project

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Pensacola heard a recent update from the Port of Pensacola on a $147 million Supply Chain Enhancement project. The port is looking to get a $53,048,217 grant from Triumph Gulf Coast to help fund the project. Triumph Gulf Coast, Inc. was created to make awards from available funds […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Military leaders in Okaloosa County gather to share stories of service

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Military leaders were honored in Okaloosa County Tuesday. The Air force celebrates their 75th anniversary this month. Military historians, fact seekers and the community gathered to hear first hand stories from military history. That includes the Doolittle Raid, Operation Desert Storm, and Operation Enduring Freedom Afghanistan.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
Bham Now

5 events that will rock your fall in Gulf Shores

One of the best parts about fall in the south is still being able to hit the beach. To keep the good times rolling from now to December, attend these don’t-miss events in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach. 1. 2nd Annual Orange Beach Freedom Fest | September 30-October 2.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WEAR

Santa Rosa County Animal Services holds $5 adoption event

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Santa Rosa County Animal Services is lowering adoption fees this week. You can get a dog or cat for just five dollars on Friday and Saturday in honor of national adoption weekend. Santa Rosa Animal Services is partnering with "Best Friends Animal Society" for the...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

1 person hospitalized following water rescue on Pensacola Beach

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- One person was hospitalized after being rescued on Pensacola Beach Monday afternoon. According to Escambia County officials, lifeguards pulled a swimmer out of the water near the Margaritaville Beach Hotel around 1:40 p.m. Officials say the swimmer was taken to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office substation for...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Volunteer for Annual Festival of the Arts in Destin

DESTIN, FLA. -- Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation is seeking volunteers for the 27th Annual Festival of the Arts on Saturday, Oct.29, and Sunday, Oct.30 at the Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village in Destin. Various shifts are available including set up the day before, main entry, artist relief, children’s tent, and...
DESTIN, FL

