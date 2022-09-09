ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

CBS Austin

HAAM Day 2022: Dawn and Hawkes share why HAAM is meaningful to them

Crooning anthems of compassion, indie-folk duo "Dawn and Hawkes" have graced stages around the world, but they call Austin home. They were one of the first performances to jump on stage for HAAM Day 2022. Miranda Dawn and Chris Hawkes join Chelsey Khan and Trevor Scott to share why the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians is meaningful to them.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

HAAM Day 2022: San Gabriel shares the importance of supporting HAAM Day

You might recognize San Gabriel from his time with Whiskey Shivers or Wild Child, and now he's sharing his own bedroom-pop music with audiences. San Gabriel joins Chelsey Khan and Trevor Scott to chat about his HAAM Day performance and the importance of supporting HAAM Day. Follow us on Instagram...
AUSTIN, TX
There is a Pizza Vending Machine in Austin

Imagine going to get a hot pizza at a vending machine This is something that you can do in Austin, thanks to Basil Street Pizza. The new pizza option is available in the lobby of the Skyloft apartments near the University of Texas campus and the technology behind this machine is next level! The closest thing we have to a Pizza Vending Machine in Victoria is getting a 'Hot N Ready' from Little Ceasers. Which is very convenient for many of us.
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

Plano-Based Chain Restaurant Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar Opens in Round Rock

Plano-based restaurant heavily-in-Texas chain Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar is opening its first Austin-area location this week. The new restaurant will be in Round Rock at 2600 North I-35 starting on Tuesday, September 13. The Texas-American menu is served for lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch, with dishes like goat cheese fondue, candied bacon, chicken tenders and malted waffles, burgers, croque-madames, carrot cake pancakes, and the namesake whiskey cake, a stick toffee cake with a bourbon crème anglaise, spiced pecans, and whipped cream. A garden will provide garnishes for cocktails and a whole whiskey collection.
ROUND ROCK, TX
KXAN

Austin resident $5 million richer from scratch ticket

The Texas Lottery announced the state's newest millionaire claimed the top prize after buying a Casino Millions ticket from Star Stop 75, located at 5801 N. Interstate 35 in north Austin. The person who won is choosing to remain anonymous, the lottery shared.
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

'Tacos, tortillas, tortas y mas': Hopdoddy founders to bring Central Mexican fare to South Lamar

The cofounders of Austin staple Hopdoddy Burger Bar are striking out on a new Austin venture: Mexican restaurant Masa Y Mas. Like Hopdoddy, Masa Y Mas will be a counter-service venue with margaritas on the menu; unlike the burger restaurant, it will focus on Central Mexican cuisine. Think tacos (birria, al pastor, barbacoa, carnitas and more) paired with your favorite agua fresca or Mexican lager.
AUSTIN, TX
foodgressing.com

Austin Festivals 2022 Fall Edition + Things to Do – Texas USA

Coming off a record setting 2022 spring and summer season of events, Austin Texas is preparing for a busy fall with an exciting lineup of in-person events. Here are some highlights of Austin Festivals 2022 Fall Edition and Top Things to Do. Pecan Street Festival. The Pecan Street Festival is...
AUSTIN, TX
roundtherocktx.com

Whiskey Cake Grand Opening September 13th

Hey Round Rock…the time is almost here! Whiskey Cake Round Rock is officially opening on Tuesday, September 13th at 11:00am!. For their grand opening, they will be donating 50% of sales from opening day to The Dog Alliance of Cedar Park. Grab your crew and come celebrate with them and help support their mission!
ROUND ROCK, TX
Austonia

Apple's hard push to get its thousands of Austin workers back to their desks

Last week was the first for Apple's new "3 day a week" hybrid work policy. The tech giant’s initiative includes the approximately 7,000 workers in the Central Texas area who are in the office Tuesdays and Thursdays and a third day every week that's determined by team meeting schedules. Nearby lunchtime hangout Eggroll Express owner Lin Yang said "we did pretty good today," after Thursday's lunch rush brought a wave of workers to her restaurant and others near the Apple campus.Not all employees are excited. Workers who organize under a group known as Apple Together have shared a petition asking Apple for flexible work arrangements, and it’s garnered more than 1,000 signatures. “My entire team is in Austin. I come to Cupertino to sit at an open desk and attend WebEx calls,” one corporate employee who signed the petition said. In recent months, Apple, Tesla and other tech companies have made a push on a return to the office. Property tech company Kastle Systems reports that 60% of Austin metro offices were occupied as of the end of August.
AUSTIN, TX
globalconstructionreview.com

Design for Texas’ tallest tower unveiled by KPF

US architect Kohn Pedersen Fox (KPF) has unveiled its design for what will become Texas’ tallest tower, the 1,022ft, 74-storey mixed-use Waterline in Austin. Waterline will contain luxury apartments on the top 33 storeys, 27 storeys of Class-A office space, 1 Hotel Austin will occupy the bottom 14 floors, and a 24,000 sq ft public ground-floor complete with shops and restaurant.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

The Boring Company, yet another company from Elon Musk, expands into Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Boring Company, another company in the Elon Musk empire, is reportedly adding a second property in the Central Texas area. According to an article from our news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, the Boring Company is building a 220,000-square-foot warehouse on a 16.35-acre property close to the Tesla headquarters in Austin.
AUSTIN, TX

