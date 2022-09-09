Last week was the first for Apple's new "3 day a week" hybrid work policy. The tech giant’s initiative includes the approximately 7,000 workers in the Central Texas area who are in the office Tuesdays and Thursdays and a third day every week that's determined by team meeting schedules. Nearby lunchtime hangout Eggroll Express owner Lin Yang said "we did pretty good today," after Thursday's lunch rush brought a wave of workers to her restaurant and others near the Apple campus.Not all employees are excited. Workers who organize under a group known as Apple Together have shared a petition asking Apple for flexible work arrangements, and it’s garnered more than 1,000 signatures. “My entire team is in Austin. I come to Cupertino to sit at an open desk and attend WebEx calls,” one corporate employee who signed the petition said. In recent months, Apple, Tesla and other tech companies have made a push on a return to the office. Property tech company Kastle Systems reports that 60% of Austin metro offices were occupied as of the end of August.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO