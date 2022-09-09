ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Straight Man’: Olivia Scott Welch Joins Bob Odenkirk & Mireille Enos In AMC Series

By Nellie Andreeva
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xy0Yh_0hpDrEDD00

EXCLUSIVE: Panic star Olivia Scott Welch has been tapped as a lead opposite Bob Odenkirk and Mireille Enos in Straight Man , AMC ’s series adaptation of Richard Russo’s novel, from former The Killing writer-producer Aaron Zelman and The Office alum Paul Lieberstein.

In the dramedy, from TriStar TV, William Henry Devereaux Jr. (Odenkirk) is the unlikely and reluctant chairman of the English department in an underfunded college in the Pennsylvania rust belt. His discontent is rooted in unresolved issues with his father, a mediocre and entitled student body, and in the fact that his department is more savagely divided than the Balkans.

Welch will play Julie, Hank (Odenkirk) and Lily’s (Enos) only child. Julie is bewildering to Hank, a daughter he shares almost nothing in common with (or so he thinks). She does not like to read, never graduated college, doesn’t have a job that pays her enough to live on, and yet feels entitled to her parents’ lifestyle. But she’s strong-willed and self-possessed, a person who knows exactly what she wants in life, even if she’s a little delusional about how to get it.

Zelman and Lieberstein executive produce with Odenkirk, Peter Farrelly, who directs, Russo, Naomi Odenkirk and Marc Provissiero. Sony Pictures’ Television TriStar TV and Mark Johnson’s Gran Via are producing.

Welch recently headlined Prime Video’s YA series Panic. She also was recently seen in Netflix’s Fear Street film trilogy, adapted from R.L. Stine’s bestselling book series. Her previous series credits also include stints on Netflix’s Unbelievable , ABC’s Modern Family and Marvel’s Agent Carter. She is repped by UTA, Vault Entertainment and Kopeikin Law.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Jack Ging Dies: Actor In ‘Mannix’ And ‘The A-Team’ Was 90

Jack Ging, an actor who had more than 50 film and television roles from the 1950s through the 1990s, died Sept. 9 at his home in La Quinta, Calilf. No cause was given Ging was best known as General Harlan “Bull” Fulbright on NBC’s The A-Team, and was a recurring character as Lt. Dan Ives in the detective show Mannix in the 1960s. He was also known for a supporting role in the final season of Tales of Wells Fargo, starring Dale Robertson. Born to farmers in Oklahoma, he served in the US Marine Corps for four years and was honorably discharged....
LA QUINTA, CA
Deadline

Sheryl Lee Ralph Sings Her Speech After Winning Supporting Actress Comedy Emmy For ‘Abbott Elementary’ – Watch

“I am a woman, I am an artist, and I know where my voice belongs”, Sheryl Lee Ralph sang onstage Monday, performing a few lines from Dianne Reeves’ “Endangered Species” after winning the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Ralph appeared to be in a state of shock when her name was announced as winner for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, needing to be escorted onto the stage by her fellow Abbott castmates. When she got there, she took a few more seconds before she broke into the song to kick off her acceptance speech. After she sang, she...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Jennifer Coolidge Jokes About Lavender Bath Gone Wrong As She Wins First Emmy For ‘The White Lotus’

Veteran actress Jennifer Coolidge tonight won her first Emmy, conquering the category of Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, with her standout turn on HBO’s The White Lotus. (Watch her acceptance speech in full above.) “Hey, hi. Wow, thank you. Gosh. What a night,” said Coolidge up top. “I just want to say to my fellow nominees, just to be in your company, it’s incredible.” Coolidge added that she’d taken “a lavender bath” just before the show, with it making her “swell up” inside her dress. “I’m having a hard time speaking,” she deadpanned. “But anyway, this is...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Amanda Seyfried Wins First Emmy; Says Playing Elizabeth Holmes In ‘The Dropout’ Was “Best Time Of My Life” But “I Was So Over Her” By End Of Show

In a hard-to-call category, Amanda Seyfried won her first Emmy, for a nuanced portrayal of Elizabeth Holmes, the disgraced biotech entrepreneur and one-time Silicon Valley rock star convicted of criminal fraud. “Thanks for recognizing me among these amazing actors,” said an emotional Seyfried. “This is a really nice feeling!” Deadline’s Emmy Awards Live Blog Working on Hulu’s The Dropout “was the best time of my life,” she added as she accepted her first Emmy, for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. But Seyfried told press later that playing Homes was pretty taxing. “I was so over her by the...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Deadline

Julia Garner Wins At Emmys & Takes 3rd Award For ‘Ozark’: “Thank You For Writing Ruth, She’s Changed My Life”

Julia Garner won at the 2022 Emmy Awards ceremony for her role of Ruth in Netflix’s Ozark. This was Garner’s third time winning the trophy, previously taking the accolade in 2019 and again in 2020. “First of all, I want to thank the Television Academy,” she said still surprised by her win. “I want to thank everybody at Netflix and MRC. I want to thank our showrunner Chris Mundy and all the writers in the writer’s room. Thank you for writing Ruth, she’s changed my life.” Emmy Red Carpet Photos: Best Looks Of 2022 Garner continued, “I want to thank Jason Bateman for...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Ramsey Lewis Dies: Grammy Winner And NEA Jazz Master Was 87

Ramsey Lewis, a jazz pianist and composer who had a surprise appearance on the pop charts in 1965 with the hit “The In Crowd,” died Monday at 87. No cause of death was given, but his Facebook page indicated he “died peacefully at his home in Chicago” this morning. A three-time Grammy-winner, Lewis was also honored with a 2007 National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Master Award. Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Lewis, bassist Eldee Young and drummer Redd Holt became the classic Ramsey Lewis Trio. The group met in high school as freshmen. Their instrumental cover of “The In Crowd,” written...
CHICAGO, IL
Deadline

Country Star John Michael Montgomery Seriously Injured In Bus Crash

John Michael Montgomery suffered cuts and broken ribs when his tour bus crashed early Saturday. Montgomery told fans in a Facebook post on the accident that he’s “doing well,” but will not be out on the road for a while. Montgomery and two other men were injured in the crash. The accident happened as the bus was nearing Kentucky, Montgomery’s home state. The vehicle “veered off the interstate, struck an embankment, and overturned,” according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. The report says Montgomery was traveling in a 2001 Prevost Featherlite bus. He wrote, “I am grateful to the medics and highway...
KENTUCKY STATE
Deadline

What Quinta Brunson Really Thought Of Jimmy Kimmel Lying Onstage

It was a big night for Quinta Brunson and her show Abbott Elementary, but the jubilant writer-actress had to share her time on stage with an unexpected sidekick — Jimmy Kimmel. For those who missed the gimmick, Will Arnett dragged the late-night star on stage for a bit before he announced the winner for Best Writing in a Comedy Series. Brunson won, but Kimmel —  who said nothing during the entire skit but did give a thumb’s up to the Emmy winner — opted to stayed put. Brunson even tried by saying “Jimmy, wake up. I won,” but he wouldn’t budge. Emmys...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mireille Enos
Person
Peter Farrelly
Person
Cate Blanchett
Person
Richard Russo
Person
Scott Welch
Person
Bob Odenkirk
Person
Adrien Brody
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Deadline

Michael Keaton Nets First Emmy For Lead Turn In ‘Dopesick’, Recalls Getting Hooked On TV During Its First Golden Age

Michael Keaton led off the competitive categories at tonight’s Emmys by capturing the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Anthology Series or Movie for his turn in Dopesick. Accepting the statuette from Oprah Winfrey, the lead presenter called upon to highlight the evening’s gravitas, the 71-year-old Keaton reserved his most heartfelt thanks for his family. In particular, he recalled his father winning a raffle when he was a grade-schooler, bringing home the prize of a black-and-white television set. Deadline’s Emmy Awards Live Blog “We kind of lived out in the country” in Pennsylvania, he explained, and the device became his portal to a...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘House Of The Dragon’ Star Emma D’Arcy, ‘Industry’ Actor Harry Lawtey & ‘Willow’ Star Ellie Bamber Join Movie ‘Anna’ About Murdered Russian Journalist & Putin Scourge Anna Politkovskaya

EXCLUSIVE: House Of The Dragon star Emma D’Arcy, Industry actor Harry Lawtey and Willow star Ellie Bamber have joined Maxine Peake (The Village), Oscar nominee Ciaran Hinds (Belfast) and Jason Isaacs (The Death Of Stalin) in feature thriller Anna (formerly known as Mother Russia). As we revealed earlier this year, the film will tell the story of world-renowned journalist and human rights activist Anna Politkovskaya (Peake), who went from being a local print journalist to braving the Chechen killing fields and exposing Russian state corruption under Vladimir Putin. She refused to give up reporting on the war in Chechnya despite numerous acts of intimidation...
MOVIES
Deadline

Steven Spielberg Talks “Daunting” Experience Of Bringing Teen Years To Big Screen In ‘The Fabelmans’ – Toronto

Steven Spielberg has described his semi-autobiographical picture The Fabelmans, delving into the teenage experiences that led him into filmmaking, as the most “daunting” project of his six-decade, blockbuster filmmaking career. The feature, which releases in the U.S. via Universal on November 23, world premiered at the Toronto Film Festival on Friday evening to rave reviews and predictions of awards season glory. The thinly veiled account of Spielberg’s own formative years, stars rising Canadian actor Gabriel LaBelle as movie-obsessed teenage Sammy Fabelman, in a cast also featuring Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen and Judd Hirsch. “I thought it was going to be a...
NFL
Deadline

Sofia Coppola Sets ‘Priscilla’ As Next Film For A24 With Cailee Spaeny And Jacob Elordi Tapped To Play Priscilla And Elvis Presley

Sofia Coppola has set her sights on her next film as the Oscar-winner is set to direct the feature film Priscilla, which is based on the memoir Elvis and Me by Priscilla Beaulieu Presley with Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi set to play Priscilla and Elvis Presley. Published in 1985, Presley’s intimate account of her life with Elvis became a New York Times Bestseller and an international sensation. Coppola adapted the script as well. Insiders say Coppola had been eyeing this film for some time as her follow-up to On The Rocks and began putting the pieces together to the film off the ground by this...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Amc#Straight Man#The Office#Dramedy#Tristar Tv#English#Sony Pictures#Gran Via
Deadline

Oprah Winfrey! Lizzo! Lavender Bath! The Best And Worst Moments Of The 2022 Emmys

Here’s one more For Your Consideration piece before you turn your focus to Oscar season: the best and worst moments from the 2022 Emmys. Would you consider Sheryl Lee Ralph’s time onstage one of the highlights of the night? Were you as puzzled as we were when Lizzo called Ted Lasso’s Brett Goldstein a really big girl? And where the heck was Marcia Brady? Let’s get more specific. Emmys TV Review: NBC Plays It Too Safe With Lightweight Show BEST Having Oprah Winfrey hand out the first award of the night. You just knew it was the right decision because Michael Keaton, who...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Flatbush Misdemeanors’ Co-Creator & Star Kevin Iso Signs With Artists First

EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Iso, co-creator, executive producer and star of Showtime’s Flatbush Misdemeanors, has signed with management company Artists First. Created by and starring Iso and Dan Perlman based on their digital series, Flatbush Misdemeanors is a raw comedy of city life following Dan and Kevin, who play characters struggling to thrive in their new surroundings in Flatbush, Brooklyn. Originally from Houston, Iso began performing stand up all across Texas before moving to New York. He was named a New Face at the 2019 Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal and was one of Comedy Central’s Comics to Watch. He appeared opposite Zoë Kravitz in...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Squid Game’ Star Lee Jung-Jae Makes History With Lead Actor In A Drama Series Emmy Win

Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae made Emmy history tonight as the first first foreign-language actor to win Lead Actor in a Drama Series — he was also the first such actor to ever be nominated. While Lee was Deadline’s predicted winner in the category, he took home the trophy against a packed field that included Jason Bateman for Ozark, Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong — each for Succession and Adam Scott for Severance. The actor thanked show creator Hwang Dong-hyuk “for making a realistic problem we all face come to life so creatively on the screen with a great script and amazing...
MOVIES
Deadline

Emmys TV Review: NBC Plays It Too Safe With Lightweight Show Amidst Big Wins For ‘Succession,’ ‘White Lotus,’ ‘Ted Lasso,’ & ‘Squid Game’

Ariana DeBose was in the house, but the Emmys tonight were no Tony Awards. Not that the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards were lousy; they were certainly not. However, bereft of the real razzle dazzle of Broadway’s big show back in June and the seemingly inexhaustible exuberance of Oscar-winning host DeBose, the Kenan Thompson-fronted show on Monday made the small screen feel just that bit smaller in its lack of real ambition. Oprah Winfrey! Lizzo! Lavender Bath! The Best And Worst Moments Of The 2022 Emmys Already diminished after this year’s broadcaster NBC moved the ceremony to Monday (again) to keep its high-stakes season...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

‘Succession’ Star Brian Cox Says Showtime’s ‘Billions’ Is “Past Its Sell-By Date”

After helping Succession creator Jesse Armstrong avoid a Royal faux pas at the Emmys last night, the HBO show’s star may have committed one of his own per Hollywood’s unspoken etiquette. Brian Cox was asked by the Times of London about a potential fifth season for the hit show, which last night won Best Drama from the TV Academy. “I don’t know,” Cox responded. “No one’s had their contracts renewed. Who knows how long it will go on? We don’t want it to overstay its welcome, like [Showtime’s] Billions; that’s past its sell-by date. That will not happen with our show.” Beyond...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Toronto Review: ‘Alice, Darling’ Directed By Mary Nighy And Starring Anna Kendrick

Alice, Darling follows an abuse victim as she comes to terms with the end of her relationship. The script was written by  Alanna Francis and directed by Mary Nighy. The film stars Anna Kendrick, Kaniehtiio Horn, Wunmi Mosaku and Charlie Carrick. Alice (Kendrick) has two besties, Tess (Horn) and Sophie (Mosaku). They are a tight trifecta, each at different points in their lives and careers. She is the only one with a boyfriend, Simon (Carrick). When the three friends get together, Alice dissociates because she’s often thinking about her boyfriend, but not in a loving way — more in a “he...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘1883’ Alums LaMonica Garrett & Martin Sensmeier Board Quavo-Led Action-Thriller ‘Takeover’ From Trioscope And Quality Control

EXCLUSIVE: 1883‘s LaMonica Garrett and Martin Sensmeier are the latest additions to the cast of the street racing action-thriller Takeover, led by Migos frontman Quavo, from Trioscope and Quality Films. The pair joins an ensemble which also includes Billy Zane and Serayah, as previously announced. The film, currently in production in Atlanta, will implement Trioscope’s proprietary technology that blends live-action with CG, underscoring the fascination and controversy surrounding the city’s street takeovers — also known as “sideshows.” Garrett portrays Sheriff ‘Herc’ Hitchens, public enemy #1 in the takeover community. Herc is a sadistic officer, whose life mission is to shut down the illegal racing scene...
MOVIES
Deadline

Toronto Review: Bess Wohl Film ‘Baby Ruby’ Starring Noemie Merlant And Kit Harrington

Did you ever see those videos of women giving birth in high school anatomy class? It’s like watching a David Cronenberg film because childbirth is body horror. The impending task of motherhood is draining, and for some, Postpartum depression is a large part of the terrifying ordeal of being a mom. This is what director/writer Bess Wohl aims to portray in her new feature film Baby Ruby which stars Noemie Merlant and Kit Harrington. Jo (Merlant) is juggling a lot right now. She’s balancing life as a vlogger and influencer with her first child. Her husband Spencer (Harrington) isn’t into any of...
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

122K+
Followers
35K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy