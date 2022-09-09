‘Straight Man’: Olivia Scott Welch Joins Bob Odenkirk & Mireille Enos In AMC Series

EXCLUSIVE: Panic star Olivia Scott Welch has been tapped as a lead opposite Bob Odenkirk and Mireille Enos in Straight Man , AMC ’s series adaptation of Richard Russo’s novel, from former The Killing writer-producer Aaron Zelman and The Office alum Paul Lieberstein.

In the dramedy, from TriStar TV, William Henry Devereaux Jr. (Odenkirk) is the unlikely and reluctant chairman of the English department in an underfunded college in the Pennsylvania rust belt. His discontent is rooted in unresolved issues with his father, a mediocre and entitled student body, and in the fact that his department is more savagely divided than the Balkans.

Welch will play Julie, Hank (Odenkirk) and Lily’s (Enos) only child. Julie is bewildering to Hank, a daughter he shares almost nothing in common with (or so he thinks). She does not like to read, never graduated college, doesn’t have a job that pays her enough to live on, and yet feels entitled to her parents’ lifestyle. But she’s strong-willed and self-possessed, a person who knows exactly what she wants in life, even if she’s a little delusional about how to get it.

Zelman and Lieberstein executive produce with Odenkirk, Peter Farrelly, who directs, Russo, Naomi Odenkirk and Marc Provissiero. Sony Pictures’ Television TriStar TV and Mark Johnson’s Gran Via are producing.

Welch recently headlined Prime Video’s YA series Panic. She also was recently seen in Netflix’s Fear Street film trilogy, adapted from R.L. Stine’s bestselling book series. Her previous series credits also include stints on Netflix’s Unbelievable , ABC’s Modern Family and Marvel’s Agent Carter. She is repped by UTA, Vault Entertainment and Kopeikin Law.