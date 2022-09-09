ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Austin

HAAM Day 2022: Dawn and Hawkes share why HAAM is meaningful to them

Crooning anthems of compassion, indie-folk duo "Dawn and Hawkes" have graced stages around the world, but they call Austin home. They were one of the first performances to jump on stage for HAAM Day 2022. Miranda Dawn and Chris Hawkes join Chelsey Khan and Trevor Scott to share why the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians is meaningful to them.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

HAAM Day 2022: San Gabriel shares the importance of supporting HAAM Day

You might recognize San Gabriel from his time with Whiskey Shivers or Wild Child, and now he's sharing his own bedroom-pop music with audiences. San Gabriel joins Chelsey Khan and Trevor Scott to chat about his HAAM Day performance and the importance of supporting HAAM Day. Follow us on Instagram...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Pets & Animals
CBS Austin

Potential dangers of mushrooms after recent rain

AUSTIN, Texas — An alert for parents and pet owners who may encounter mushrooms after our recent rain: While most are harmless, some mushrooms in Central Texas have been identified as toxic, or even deadly. Our recent rainy weather has not only greened things up but it's also revealed...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin resident wins $5 million scratch-off lottery prize

Texas Lottery officials say an Austin resident is now a millionaire. A $5 million winning scratch-off "Casino Millions" ticket was purchased at the Star Stop 75 convivence store, located at 5801 I-35 in East Austin near Capital Plaza. The winner has chosen to remain anonymous. ALSO | $1 million scratch...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Scott
CBS Austin

Austin Police made an arrest in a North Austin Jugging case

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department arrested a man in a North Austin Jugging case, he was found in San Antonio, Texas. On Monday, September 12, 2022, at approximately 2:15 p.m., The Austin Police Department officers responded to a call of a robbery at an apartment complex located at the 7200 block of Easy Wind Dr.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

In Texas youth prisons, children trapped in cells use water bottles, lunch trays as toilet

Throughout this summer, children in Texas’ youth prison system have repeatedly been trapped in their cells, forced to urinate in water bottles and defecate on the floor. For months, children in at least two of five state lockups reported regularly lacking access to toilets as the Texas Juvenile Justice Department’s workforce shrunk below dangerous levels. Calls for immediate action by juvenile justice advocates and dozens of lawmakers to address the crisis have largely gone unanswered by Gov. Greg Abbott.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Texas Turning the Tide sports special

It's the most highly anticipated University of Texas home game in years. Our sports team gets you set for Saturday, Sep. 10's matchup with #1 Alabama.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Statewide random intruder drills set to begin at Austin schools in September

AUSTIN, Texas — Today the city of Austin, Travis County, and Austin ISD met to discuss campus safety during Monday’s joint subcommittee meeting. At the meeting, AISD shared that their schools will begin random intrusion drills in September through the Texas School Safety Center to test how well their schools' safety features are working.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atx#Good Party#Tortoise
CBS Austin

Austin Police seek help identifying suspects of a shooting in Downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking for help in identifying suspects of a shooting in Downtown Austin earlier this month. On Monday, September 5th, 2022, around 10:15 p.m. officers responded to a shooting located on E. 2nd Street and San Jacinto Blvd. When officers arrived, they located a victim who had been shot several times in the stomach.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Two seriously injured after crash with motorcycle in NE Austin overnight

AUSTIN, Texas — Two people were rushed to the hospital following a crash involving a motorcycle off of the Interstate 35 frontage road in North Austin overnight. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the crash between a vehicle and a motorcyclist at 3:17 a.m. at 10700 North IH 35 northbound lanes -- near Middle Fiskville Road.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
CBS Austin

3 adults, 2 children injured in rollover crash in E Austin

Three adults and two children were taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in east Austin Sunday afternoon. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the intersection of Loyola Lane and Decker Lake Road just before 5 p.m. They found a vehicle that had rolled over, leaving one of the adults trapped and one of the children unconscious.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Upgrades to 600+ streetlamps makes UT's West Campus brighter and safer

UT's West Campus is finally being made brighter and safer. Austin Energy overhauled lighting in the area to eliminate dark areas that were crime hot spots. Problems ranged from cell phones get ripped out of hands to students being attacked. "The lighting has been the number one concern for students...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy