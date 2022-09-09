Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
HAAM Day 2022: Dawn and Hawkes share why HAAM is meaningful to them
Crooning anthems of compassion, indie-folk duo "Dawn and Hawkes" have graced stages around the world, but they call Austin home. They were one of the first performances to jump on stage for HAAM Day 2022. Miranda Dawn and Chris Hawkes join Chelsey Khan and Trevor Scott to share why the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians is meaningful to them.
CBS Austin
HAAM Day 2022: Austin's DJ Shani shares how HAAM helps her focus on the music
DJ Shani keeps Austin dancing with an incredible deep house musical fusion. Trevor Scott learns more about the music that inspires their sound and how HAAM has helped that creativity keep shining. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We Are Austin Lifestyle Show.
CBS Austin
HAAM Day 2022: San Gabriel shares the importance of supporting HAAM Day
You might recognize San Gabriel from his time with Whiskey Shivers or Wild Child, and now he's sharing his own bedroom-pop music with audiences. San Gabriel joins Chelsey Khan and Trevor Scott to chat about his HAAM Day performance and the importance of supporting HAAM Day. Follow us on Instagram...
CBS Austin
HAAM Day 2022: Daniel Fears performs and Nathan Olivarez shares his HAAM story
HAAM Day is full of amazing performers like genre-blending musician, Daniel Fears, who performs for us on 'We Are Austin.' You can catch Daniel live tonight at the Yeti Austin Flagship at 7:00. Another amazingly talented local musician who is voted the best acoustic guitarist in Austin is Nathan Olivarez....
CBS Austin
HAAM Day 2022: Alejandro Rios shares his HAAM story and Lex Land performs
"Keeping music alive and well in Austin," is more than a slogan. For HAAM members like Alejandro Rios, it's a promise made and kept. Hear his story of how HAAM stepped up when he needed major surgery. HAAM Day musician, Lex Land, also performs from The Saxon Pub on 'We...
CBS Austin
Potential dangers of mushrooms after recent rain
AUSTIN, Texas — An alert for parents and pet owners who may encounter mushrooms after our recent rain: While most are harmless, some mushrooms in Central Texas have been identified as toxic, or even deadly. Our recent rainy weather has not only greened things up but it's also revealed...
CBS Austin
Austin, Travis County & Austin ISD review work toward joint local disaster plan
Local elected officials are vowing not to be caught unprepared the next time a natural disaster hits home. On Monday they met to discuss their preparations for a united response that will involve the City of Austin, Travis County and Austin ISD. It is hard to believe it's been more...
CBS Austin
Austin resident wins $5 million scratch-off lottery prize
Texas Lottery officials say an Austin resident is now a millionaire. A $5 million winning scratch-off "Casino Millions" ticket was purchased at the Star Stop 75 convivence store, located at 5801 I-35 in East Austin near Capital Plaza. The winner has chosen to remain anonymous. ALSO | $1 million scratch...
CBS Austin
Austin Police made an arrest in a North Austin Jugging case
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department arrested a man in a North Austin Jugging case, he was found in San Antonio, Texas. On Monday, September 12, 2022, at approximately 2:15 p.m., The Austin Police Department officers responded to a call of a robbery at an apartment complex located at the 7200 block of Easy Wind Dr.
CBS Austin
In Texas youth prisons, children trapped in cells use water bottles, lunch trays as toilet
Throughout this summer, children in Texas’ youth prison system have repeatedly been trapped in their cells, forced to urinate in water bottles and defecate on the floor. For months, children in at least two of five state lockups reported regularly lacking access to toilets as the Texas Juvenile Justice Department’s workforce shrunk below dangerous levels. Calls for immediate action by juvenile justice advocates and dozens of lawmakers to address the crisis have largely gone unanswered by Gov. Greg Abbott.
CBS Austin
Texas Turning the Tide sports special
It's the most highly anticipated University of Texas home game in years. Our sports team gets you set for Saturday, Sep. 10's matchup with #1 Alabama.
CBS Austin
Statewide random intruder drills set to begin at Austin schools in September
AUSTIN, Texas — Today the city of Austin, Travis County, and Austin ISD met to discuss campus safety during Monday’s joint subcommittee meeting. At the meeting, AISD shared that their schools will begin random intrusion drills in September through the Texas School Safety Center to test how well their schools' safety features are working.
CBS Austin
Austin Police seek help identifying suspects of a shooting in Downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking for help in identifying suspects of a shooting in Downtown Austin earlier this month. On Monday, September 5th, 2022, around 10:15 p.m. officers responded to a shooting located on E. 2nd Street and San Jacinto Blvd. When officers arrived, they located a victim who had been shot several times in the stomach.
CBS Austin
Austin firefighters pay tribute to 9/11 first responders in 22nd annual stair climb
Austin firefighters gathered at the Pleasant Valley Drill Tower Sunday morning for the 22nd annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. The firefighters make a number of trips up and down the tower until they climb roughly the height of the World Trade Center. ALSO | Missing UT student found safe at...
CBS Austin
Austin Police seeking public's help in finding jugging suspects after woman was attacked
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department says they need the public’s help to find two suspects who followed a woman home from a bank in Northwest Austin and then viciously assaulted her. This happened last Friday at the Wells Fargo bank on Research Boulevard near 183. APD...
CBS Austin
Two seriously injured after crash with motorcycle in NE Austin overnight
AUSTIN, Texas — Two people were rushed to the hospital following a crash involving a motorcycle off of the Interstate 35 frontage road in North Austin overnight. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the crash between a vehicle and a motorcyclist at 3:17 a.m. at 10700 North IH 35 northbound lanes -- near Middle Fiskville Road.
CBS Austin
Family of loved one murdered by former deputy respond to sentencing
A former Travis County deputy who shot and killed three people will spend the rest of his life in prison. As part of a plea deal, Stephen Boderick pleaded guilty to Capital Murder for the 2021 killings of his estranged wife, daughter, and daughter’s boyfriend in exchange for life in prison.
CBS Austin
3 adults, 2 children injured in rollover crash in E Austin
Three adults and two children were taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in east Austin Sunday afternoon. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the intersection of Loyola Lane and Decker Lake Road just before 5 p.m. They found a vehicle that had rolled over, leaving one of the adults trapped and one of the children unconscious.
CBS Austin
Former Travis Co. deputy gets life in prison for killing wife, daughter & her boyfriend
A former Travis County Sheriff's Office deputy was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to killing his wife, daughter, and his daughter’s boyfriend back in April 2021. Stephen Broderick will not have the possibility of parole. As part of a plea, he has waived his...
CBS Austin
Upgrades to 600+ streetlamps makes UT's West Campus brighter and safer
UT's West Campus is finally being made brighter and safer. Austin Energy overhauled lighting in the area to eliminate dark areas that were crime hot spots. Problems ranged from cell phones get ripped out of hands to students being attacked. "The lighting has been the number one concern for students...
