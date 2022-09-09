Read full article on original website
Myhighplains.com
LIPS is Back! Tickets Available Now
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One of Amarillo’s favorite events is back for 2022! Opportunity School is Jazzin’ Up LIPS live and in person October 6 at the Civic Center Grand Plaza. LIPS will have a speakeasy, jazzy vibe with a mix of live music and the LIPS antics you’ve come to know and love!
Don’t Miss These Exciting Shows at the Amarillo Tri-State Fair
The Amarillo Tri-State Fair is something people in the Texas Panhandle look forward to each year. In fact, families will save up and spend an entire paycheck to come to the fair to enjoy, the food, the fun, and the rides. That or they just spend that much money trying to win a goldfish.
Myhighplains.com
Cream Cheese Pumpkin Muffins
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It’s a fall creation that you can make right at home. The pumpkin cream cheese muffin recipe can be found here.
Myhighplains.com
Tri-State Fair & Rodeo Hosting Senior Day
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Tri-State Fair & Rodeo is fast approaching. Among the many things you can experience, there will be a Senior Day on September 19th from 9 a.m. to Noon at the Rex Baxter Building. Also at the fair is a class called Pride of the...
And The Award For The Oldest Business In Amarillo Goes To?
The history of any city is typically well documented. Things such as when a city was first settled, when they got their first government, the first building that was erected, etc. That kind of stuff you can find almost anywhere, whether it be on Google or in a history class.
Myhighplains.com
River Road ISD Hosting Homecoming Kick Off
Myhighplains.com
Chef Bud Previews Signature Chefs Auction Event
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Chef Bud is back with another dish that won in recent years at the Signature Chefs Auction. You can purchase those tickets here. 1 C Roasted Garlic Chile olive oil, Amarillo Grape and Olive. ¼ C lemon juice. ½ C parsley. ¼ C...
Get Excited Horror Fans. Tascosa Drive-In Might Go Old School.
If you're a fan or horror movies, there's something coming up you need to keep an eye out for. It looks like Tascosa Drive-In might be going a bit old school. But instead of just a double feature, there's a massive marathon coming. A "Dust Til Dawn" Horror Marathon At...
Allegiant Air Giveth And Taketh From Amarillo. What Happened?
The excitement around new things is always a palpable feeling. Especially when it's something that allows you to travel to several different places for cheap. I mean, money is tight but we still need to get away right?. So when Allegiant Air announced they were coming to Amarillo, I was...
KFDA
Hilmar Cheese Company hosting in-person job fair for open positions
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Hilmar Cheese Company is hosting a job fair this Wednesday, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. The job fair will be held at the Hilmar Cheese Company’s processing site at 12400 US 385. Those who attend the event will meet the team and go through...
Pride And Jealousy Reason For Drive-By Shooting In Amarillo
I have high hopes that our city will eventually get control of crime. However, this weekend proves that it is far from it. Picture this if you will. Families sleep in on a Sunday morning enjoying their rest before getting up to go to church or sleeping in and enjoying a lazy Sunday because that’s what people do on Sundays. However, families in Western Plateau were startled awake by a string of gunshots around 5 am on Sunday morning.
Myhighplains.com
Politics Today for the week of Sunday, Sept. 11
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— Watch this week’s episode of Politics Today. The Queen of England the second dies at 96 years old on Thursday, hear reactions from lawmakers and the president. The city of Amarillo has approved a new tax rate, and how it will affect next year’s taxes....
KFDA
Scam Alert: Rain Gauge scammer impersonating NewsChannel 10
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We are hearing reports of scammers impersonating NewsChannel 10. Some people have received texts saying they won $1,000 in the Rain Gauge Showdown. If you have received a text like that, do not click any link and do not give anyone any money. We will only...
abc7amarillo.com
Local first-grader's class sending letters to troops after he saw mom of a soldier crying
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The entire first grade class at Hillside Elementary will be sending letters and drawings to soldiers next week, and it's all because of one little boy's heart-warming encounter at a local post office. Reef Corley and his mom were at the post office when they...
abc7amarillo.com
Pickup hits utility pole, causes power outage, fire in downtown Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A pickup truck hit a utility pole, causing a power outage and fire in downtown Amarillo on Monday afternoon. The Amarillo Police Department said the pickup rolled over and hit an electric pole. Witnesses said the driver was going fast enough to ramp the divider...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers searching for burglary suspect
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked the community for information regarding an Aug. 20 burglary in the area of the 6700 block of Columbia Lane. According to the Crime Stoppers, at around 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 20, an unknown man allegedly burglarized a home on Columbia Lane. The man arrived in a […]
Photos: Amarillo’s Hidden Gem In Plain Sight; Hobo Hills
I finally did it. I took a walk along Amarillo's infamous Hobo Hills. After getting back to my vehicle, I was left with one question. Why doesn't Amarillo do more with this hidden gem?. Trails Hidden In Plain Sight. If you're completely unaware of Hobo Hills, as I once was,...
Myhighplains.com
Postpartum Depression, The Signs to Look Out For
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The CDC estimates that one in eight women who recently gave birth deal with postpartum depression. September is also Suicide Prevention Awareness Month so knowing the signs to look out for and how to access resources is important. Dr. Teresa Baker says postpartum depression last...
Amarillo man sentenced to 16 months in prison in Donley County
DONLEY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the 100th Judicial District Court in Donley County sentenced an Amarillo man to prison after he violated probation. According to a news release from the 100th Judicial District Court, 38-year-old Amarillo resident Rueben Campus was sentenced to 16 months in prison for the state jail felony offense of […]
56-year-old hiker found dead at Palo Duro Canyon State Park, TPWD says
He was found on the Capitol Peak Trail.
