Amarillo, TX

Myhighplains.com

LIPS is Back! Tickets Available Now

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One of Amarillo’s favorite events is back for 2022! Opportunity School is Jazzin’ Up LIPS live and in person October 6 at the Civic Center Grand Plaza. LIPS will have a speakeasy, jazzy vibe with a mix of live music and the LIPS antics you’ve come to know and love!
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Cream Cheese Pumpkin Muffins

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It’s a fall creation that you can make right at home. The pumpkin cream cheese muffin recipe can be found here.
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Tri-State Fair & Rodeo Hosting Senior Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Tri-State Fair & Rodeo is fast approaching. Among the many things you can experience, there will be a Senior Day on September 19th from 9 a.m. to Noon at the Rex Baxter Building. Also at the fair is a class called Pride of the...
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

River Road ISD Hosting Homecoming Kick Off

AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Chef Bud Previews Signature Chefs Auction Event

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Chef Bud is back with another dish that won in recent years at the Signature Chefs Auction. You can purchase those tickets here. 1 C Roasted Garlic Chile olive oil, Amarillo Grape and Olive. ¼ C lemon juice. ½ C parsley. ¼ C...
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Pride And Jealousy Reason For Drive-By Shooting In Amarillo

I have high hopes that our city will eventually get control of crime. However, this weekend proves that it is far from it. Picture this if you will. Families sleep in on a Sunday morning enjoying their rest before getting up to go to church or sleeping in and enjoying a lazy Sunday because that’s what people do on Sundays. However, families in Western Plateau were startled awake by a string of gunshots around 5 am on Sunday morning.
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Politics Today for the week of Sunday, Sept. 11

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— Watch this week’s episode of Politics Today. The Queen of England the second dies at 96 years old on Thursday, hear reactions from lawmakers and the president. The city of Amarillo has approved a new tax rate, and how it will affect next year’s taxes....
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Scam Alert: Rain Gauge scammer impersonating NewsChannel 10

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We are hearing reports of scammers impersonating NewsChannel 10. Some people have received texts saying they won $1,000 in the Rain Gauge Showdown. If you have received a text like that, do not click any link and do not give anyone any money. We will only...
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Postpartum Depression, The Signs to Look Out For

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The CDC estimates that one in eight women who recently gave birth deal with postpartum depression. September is also Suicide Prevention Awareness Month so knowing the signs to look out for and how to access resources is important. Dr. Teresa Baker says postpartum depression last...
AMARILLO, TX

