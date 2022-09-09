Read full article on original website
Myhighplains.com
Politics Today for the week of Sunday, Sept. 11
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— Watch this week’s episode of Politics Today. The Queen of England the second dies at 96 years old on Thursday, hear reactions from lawmakers and the president. The city of Amarillo has approved a new tax rate, and how it will affect next year’s taxes....
KFDA
Scam Alert: Rain Gauge scammer impersonating NewsChannel 10
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We are hearing reports of scammers impersonating NewsChannel 10. Some people have received texts saying they won $1,000 in the Rain Gauge Showdown. If you have received a text like that, do not click any link and do not give anyone any money. We will only...
And The Award For The Oldest Business In Amarillo Goes To?
The history of any city is typically well documented. Things such as when a city was first settled, when they got their first government, the first building that was erected, etc. That kind of stuff you can find almost anywhere, whether it be on Google or in a history class.
Pride And Jealousy Reason For Drive-By Shooting In Amarillo
I have high hopes that our city will eventually get control of crime. However, this weekend proves that it is far from it. Picture this if you will. Families sleep in on a Sunday morning enjoying their rest before getting up to go to church or sleeping in and enjoying a lazy Sunday because that’s what people do on Sundays. However, families in Western Plateau were startled awake by a string of gunshots around 5 am on Sunday morning.
The Amarillo Pioneer
Controversial Taxpayer Funded Lobbying Agenda Approved in Split Vote
Amarillo City Council voted 4-1 today to pass their taxpayer funded lobbying priorities. The vote, which came after the item was pulled from the agenda last month due to the priorities themselves not being listed in the agenda packet, came with further controversy today due to the fact that the item was incorrectly listed on the agenda.
Amarillo man sentenced to 16 months in prison in Donley County
DONLEY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the 100th Judicial District Court in Donley County sentenced an Amarillo man to prison after he violated probation. According to a news release from the 100th Judicial District Court, 38-year-old Amarillo resident Rueben Campus was sentenced to 16 months in prison for the state jail felony offense of […]
KFDA
Hilmar Cheese Company hosting in-person job fair for open positions
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Hilmar Cheese Company is hosting a job fair this Wednesday, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. The job fair will be held at the Hilmar Cheese Company’s processing site at 12400 US 385. Those who attend the event will meet the team and go through...
Myhighplains.com
Tri-State Fair & Rodeo Hosting Senior Day
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Tri-State Fair & Rodeo is fast approaching. Among the many things you can experience, there will be a Senior Day on September 19th from 9 a.m. to Noon at the Rex Baxter Building. Also at the fair is a class called Pride of the...
Myhighplains.com
Cream Cheese Pumpkin Muffins
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It’s a fall creation that you can make right at home. The pumpkin cream cheese muffin recipe can be found here.
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo ISD police chief among 3,300 Texans on leaked Oath Keepers list
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo ISD's police chief is among the 3,301 Texans who appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism...
Amarillo ISD Police Chief listed as affiliated with Oath Keepers
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A report, cited by the Texas Tribune, states that six law enforcement officers were affiliated with the far-right group the Oath Keepers including Amarillo Independent School District Police Department Chief Paul Bourquin. An article from the Texas Tribune states that the Anti-Defamation League Center of Extremism published a report Tuesday going […]
Amarillo Crime Stoppers searching for burglary suspect
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked the community for information regarding an Aug. 20 burglary in the area of the 6700 block of Columbia Lane. According to the Crime Stoppers, at around 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 20, an unknown man allegedly burglarized a home on Columbia Lane. The man arrived in a […]
Allegiant Air Giveth And Taketh From Amarillo. What Happened?
The excitement around new things is always a palpable feeling. Especially when it's something that allows you to travel to several different places for cheap. I mean, money is tight but we still need to get away right?. So when Allegiant Air announced they were coming to Amarillo, I was...
Amarillo man pleads guilty to violating ‘interstate threatening communications’
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo man has pleaded guilty in Amarillo Federal Court to a violation of “Interstate Threatening Communications,” after he made a series of threatening phone calls and online submissions to Chabad Lubavitch Headquarters in December 2021. According to the documents, filed Sept. 7 in the United States District Court for the […]
abc7amarillo.com
Pickup hits utility pole, causes power outage, fire in downtown Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A pickup truck hit a utility pole, causing a power outage and fire in downtown Amarillo on Monday afternoon. The Amarillo Police Department said the pickup rolled over and hit an electric pole. Witnesses said the driver was going fast enough to ramp the divider...
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo Fire Marshal's Office investigating fire near downtown
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Fire Marshal's Office is investigating after a fire broke out in a garage at a house at 10th and Jefferson on Friday morning. Amarillo firefighters responded to the fire just before 9:30 a.m. The first unit arrived on the scene about two minutes...
KFDA
Amarillo Crime Stoppers need help identifying suspect involved in residential burglary
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers need help to try and identify a suspect involved in a residential burglary. According to Amarillo Crime Stoppers, on Aug. 20, at around 6:30 p.m., a suspect burglarized a residence near the 6700 block of Columbia Lane. The report states that the suspect...
Get Excited Horror Fans. Tascosa Drive-In Might Go Old School.
If you're a fan or horror movies, there's something coming up you need to keep an eye out for. It looks like Tascosa Drive-In might be going a bit old school. But instead of just a double feature, there's a massive marathon coming. A "Dust Til Dawn" Horror Marathon At...
Myhighplains.com
LIPS returns to an in-person show this year
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One of Amarillo’s favorite events returns this year as opportunity school is jazzing up LIPS live and in-person. The show will be on October 6 at 6 p.m. in the Civic Center Grand Plaza. They will have a speakeasy, jazz vibe with a mix of live music and the classic LIPS antics.
What Is The Construction For At 10th And Polk In Amarillo?
On a recent trip downtown, I pulled up at a red light on 10th and Polk to a lot of construction going on. If you're wondering what's going in, it's a new home for something that's been around for quite some time. So what is the construction for at 10th...
