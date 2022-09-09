ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Myhighplains.com

Politics Today for the week of Sunday, Sept. 11

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— Watch this week’s episode of Politics Today. The Queen of England the second dies at 96 years old on Thursday, hear reactions from lawmakers and the president. The city of Amarillo has approved a new tax rate, and how it will affect next year’s taxes....
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Scam Alert: Rain Gauge scammer impersonating NewsChannel 10

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We are hearing reports of scammers impersonating NewsChannel 10. Some people have received texts saying they won $1,000 in the Rain Gauge Showdown. If you have received a text like that, do not click any link and do not give anyone any money. We will only...
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

Pride And Jealousy Reason For Drive-By Shooting In Amarillo

I have high hopes that our city will eventually get control of crime. However, this weekend proves that it is far from it. Picture this if you will. Families sleep in on a Sunday morning enjoying their rest before getting up to go to church or sleeping in and enjoying a lazy Sunday because that’s what people do on Sundays. However, families in Western Plateau were startled awake by a string of gunshots around 5 am on Sunday morning.
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Society
Amarillo, TX
Society
City
Amarillo, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

Controversial Taxpayer Funded Lobbying Agenda Approved in Split Vote

Amarillo City Council voted 4-1 today to pass their taxpayer funded lobbying priorities. The vote, which came after the item was pulled from the agenda last month due to the priorities themselves not being listed in the agenda packet, came with further controversy today due to the fact that the item was incorrectly listed on the agenda.
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Tri-State Fair & Rodeo Hosting Senior Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Tri-State Fair & Rodeo is fast approaching. Among the many things you can experience, there will be a Senior Day on September 19th from 9 a.m. to Noon at the Rex Baxter Building. Also at the fair is a class called Pride of the...
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Volunteers#Orphans
Myhighplains.com

Cream Cheese Pumpkin Muffins

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It’s a fall creation that you can make right at home. The pumpkin cream cheese muffin recipe can be found here.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo ISD Police Chief listed as affiliated with Oath Keepers

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A report, cited by the Texas Tribune, states that six law enforcement officers were affiliated with the far-right group the Oath Keepers including Amarillo Independent School District Police Department Chief Paul Bourquin. An article from the Texas Tribune states that the Anti-Defamation League Center of Extremism published a report Tuesday going […]
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo man pleads guilty to violating ‘interstate threatening communications’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo man has pleaded guilty in Amarillo Federal Court to a violation of “Interstate Threatening Communications,” after he made a series of threatening phone calls and online submissions to Chabad Lubavitch Headquarters in December 2021. According to the documents, filed Sept. 7 in the United States District Court for the […]
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo Fire Marshal's Office investigating fire near downtown

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Fire Marshal's Office is investigating after a fire broke out in a garage at a house at 10th and Jefferson on Friday morning. Amarillo firefighters responded to the fire just before 9:30 a.m. The first unit arrived on the scene about two minutes...
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

LIPS returns to an in-person show this year

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One of Amarillo’s favorite events returns this year as opportunity school is jazzing up LIPS live and in-person. The show will be on October 6 at 6 p.m. in the Civic Center Grand Plaza. They will have a speakeasy, jazz vibe with a mix of live music and the classic LIPS antics.
AMARILLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy