WEAR
Santa Rosa Correctional Institution to receive help from Florida National Guard
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- There's new reaction Monday to the deployment of Florida National Guard to prisons across the state. The Florida Department of Corrections asked governor Ron DeSantis to sign the executive order to help with their shortage of corrections officers. The state will pay for it with...
WEAR
Gulf Coast Kid's House receives $50,000 donation from Aetna Better Health of Florida
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Gulf Coast Kid's House received a large donation Tuesday to help kids in the community. Aetna Better Health of Florida is giving the non-profit $50,000. They're partnering to combat child abuse and human trafficking. Jennifer Sweet, the CEO of Aetna Better Health of Florida, says it...
WEAR
Crisis in the Classroom: Mental health issues rise among Northwest Florida students
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- For more than a decade, the amount of students claiming to suffer from mental health issues are growing rapidly across the nation, with a dramatic rise in teen suicide. The latest data from the CDC on teen suicide comes from 2019, where nearly 10% of all high...
WEAR
Missing 5-year-old Florida boy with autism found dead near home, police say
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — The search for a 5-year-old boy in Florida ended in tragedy on Saturday night. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said they found Dahud Jolicoeur's body in a waterway about a block from his home. The non-verbal boy had autism and couldn't swim.
